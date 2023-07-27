Episode 128 I Symba🎙Full #interview

On Rolling Loud Weekend, Rising hip-hop artist Symba came through to The Danza Project to discuss everything that's been going on in his life. In this episode we discussed, Family, Death, Music, plans for the future and we even got a freestyle from Symba himself to close the show. Tune in and let us know what you think in the comments. 0:00 - intro 4:00 - We figure it out as we go 8:25 - Lebron James is the GOAT 10:00 - Proof of concept - Symba drops gems building an audience 18:00 - Symba’s inspirations growing up / Top 5’s 22:00 - Nipsey Husstle / Nipsey’s influence / Symba doing a track with Nip 28:30 - Symba talks about the process of learning business 33:50 - “Where your audience lives” - Symba talks fanbases 37:00 - Judging the Art Piece 40:30 - Symba breaks down the reasoning for his Top G album 44:30 - “It’s not that serious” - The Project discusses beefs, growth, & accountability 51:00 - Symba & Danza talk about their sons & being present in their lives / being in the moment 1:00:00 - Take advantage of your parents being around - Symba, Kris, & Danza drop gems 1:07:00 - Ja Morant / Setting an example 1:10:00 - The business you chose / Seeing around the corner 1:15:00 - Gillie the Kid / GIllie’s son YNG Cheese / Losing a parent vs losing a child 1:25:00 - Symba gives Danza his flowers 1:32:00 - What would Symba like to do instead of rap? 1:35:00 - Danza brings out his son / Danza & Symba discuss their love for their dogs 1:44:00 - The obligation for Symba to speak to the youth / Danza being able to defeat asthma 1:49:00 - Being forced to assume - The Project discuss growing up, influence & the complexity of parenting & looking up to people 1:58:00 - Jamie Foxx 2:01:00 - Symba lays down a fire freestyle live 2:03:00 - Symba drops gems on doing it the right way #symba #symbatypebeat #larussell #dcmn #freestylerap Show may go private for members only for a short time. Skip the line - Click the link below to become a MEMBER FOR $4.99 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcRpqADm_RJ9CX-nlY9etDw/join --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧢 Get Your Danza Snapback: https://bit.ly/dnzasnbk 🎟️ Become a Danza Member: https://bit.ly/dnzambrsp 👑Follow The Show: 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedanzaproject/ 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thedanzaproject ⏰TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedanzaproject 👂‍ Listen to the Show: 🟢Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Fb31qm 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/386272h 🔴Follow the Hosts: 🎙️Danza: https://www.instagram.com/iam_danza/ 🎙️Kris: https://www.instagram.com/krisnovacane/ 🎙️Kelvin: https://www.instagram.com/mateo_made_it/ 👨‍💻Produced by Landon: https://www.instagram.com/produced.by.lando/ 🎨Artwork & Graphics by Landon⏱️ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support