The Danza Project
The Danza Project is a live Raw & Uncut podcast touching on all the latest trending topics. Featuring @iam_danza, @krisnovacane, and @mateo_made_it.
MusicMusic Interviews
Available Episodes

5 of 94
  • Episode 129 | 38 Spesh 🎙LIVE #Interview
    Timecodes 0:00 - Music Intro  2:58 - What 38 Spesh has been doing in the year since he’s been on The Danza Project last 7:00 - The process & benefits of having an in Home Studio  10:20 - 38 Spesh on his friendships with Fred the Godson & Ransom 15:00 - Griselda / Staying true to yourself & The power of independence  20:00 - History always repeats itself 22:07 - Who has the Top Pen? 25:33 - 38 Spesh breaks down the significance of his 7 Shots album & doing it all in a day 27:48 - 38 Spesh speaks on his last tour & releasing a documentary from unreleased footage 31:30 - The difficulty of touring while having a family  33:22 - 38 Spesh mentions not touring overseas since 2018 & the impact it will have now 35:30 - Would 38 Spesh ever consider Battle Rapping? 38:45 - Finding happiness in other things other than businesses 43:40 - The importance of being present with your family & kids 49:00 - How old is too old to have kids and play an important role in their lives? 56:30 - 38 Spesh on his kids being in music for a living 1:06:50 - “Don’t play my shit on shuffle” - 38 Spesh discusses his inspirations to rap & where it comes from 1:13:10 - “I don’t run out of bars” - 38 Spesh on being a creative punchliner along with life experience  1:20:00 - Danza dropping gems on being authentic / RJ Payne  1:24:34 - 7 Shots discussion & tracks  1:30:10 - Dealing with losses  #38spesh #38speshtypebeat #rochester #buffalo #live Show may go private for members only for a short time. Skip the line - Click the link below to become a MEMBER FOR $4.99 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcRpqADm_RJ9CX-nlY9etDw/join --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧢 Get Your Danza Snapback: https://bit.ly/dnzasnbk 🎟️ Become a Danza Member: https://bit.ly/dnzambrsp 👑Follow The Show: 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedanzaproject/ 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thedanzaproject ⏰TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedanzaproject 👂‍ Listen to the Show: 🟢Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Fb31qm 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/386272h 🔴Follow the Hosts: 🎙️Danza: https://www.instagram.com/iam_danza/ 🎙️Kris: https://www.instagram.com/krisnovacane/ 🎙️Kelvin: https://www.instagram.com/mateo_made_it/ 👨‍💻Produced by Landon: https://www.instagram.com/produced.by.lando/ 🎨Artwork & Graphics by Landon⏱️ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support
    7/28/2023
    1:34:09
  • Episode 128 I Symba🎙Full #interview
    On Rolling Loud Weekend, Rising hip-hop artist Symba came through to The Danza Project to discuss everything that's been going on in his life. In this episode we discussed, Family, Death, Music, plans for the future and we even got a freestyle from Symba himself to close the show. Tune in and let us know what you think in the comments. 0:00 - intro 4:00 - We figure it out as we go 8:25 - Lebron James is the GOAT 10:00 - Proof of concept - Symba drops gems building an audience  18:00 - Symba’s inspirations growing up / Top 5’s 22:00 - Nipsey Husstle / Nipsey’s influence / Symba doing a track with Nip 28:30 - Symba talks about the process of learning business 33:50 - “Where your audience lives” - Symba talks fanbases 37:00 - Judging the Art Piece 40:30 - Symba breaks down the reasoning for his Top G album  44:30 - “It’s not that serious” - The Project discusses beefs, growth, & accountability 51:00 - Symba & Danza talk about their sons & being present in their lives / being in the moment 1:00:00 - Take advantage of your parents being around - Symba, Kris, & Danza drop gems 1:07:00 - Ja Morant / Setting an example 1:10:00 - The business you chose / Seeing around the corner  1:15:00 - Gillie the Kid / GIllie’s son YNG Cheese / Losing a parent vs losing a child  1:25:00 - Symba gives Danza his flowers  1:32:00 - What would Symba like to do instead of rap? 1:35:00 - Danza brings out his son / Danza & Symba discuss their love for their dogs 1:44:00 - The obligation for Symba to speak to the youth / Danza being able to defeat asthma 1:49:00 - Being forced to assume - The Project discuss growing up, influence & the complexity of parenting & looking up to people 1:58:00 - Jamie Foxx 2:01:00 - Symba lays down a fire freestyle live 2:03:00 - Symba drops gems on doing it the right way #symba #symbatypebeat #larussell #dcmn #freestylerap Show may go private for members only for a short time. Skip the line - Click the link below to become a MEMBER FOR $4.99 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcRpqADm_RJ9CX-nlY9etDw/join --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧢 Get Your Danza Snapback: https://bit.ly/dnzasnbk 🎟️ Become a Danza Member: https://bit.ly/dnzambrsp 👑Follow The Show: 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedanzaproject/ 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thedanzaproject ⏰TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedanzaproject 👂‍ Listen to the Show: 🟢Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Fb31qm 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/386272h 🔴Follow the Hosts: 🎙️Danza: https://www.instagram.com/iam_danza/ 🎙️Kris: https://www.instagram.com/krisnovacane/ 🎙️Kelvin: https://www.instagram.com/mateo_made_it/ 👨‍💻Produced by Landon: https://www.instagram.com/produced.by.lando/ 🎨Artwork & Graphics by Landon⏱️ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support
    7/28/2023
    2:05:42
  • Episode 127 | Charleston White 🎙️Live #interview
    Timecodes 0:00 - 6iX9ine & paying for 1 Million Dollar feature 3:17 - The controversy with Akademics, Math Hoffa, Charlamagne, China Mac 13:30 - Charleston speaks on TK Kirkland 19:57 - Charleston explains why Tupac is his all time favourite Rapper 22:00 - Is Charleston White a Fictional Character? 24:42 - Shadow banning & Social Media 33:50 - Public Speaking, I.C.A.N, & Prison Sentences  50:10 - “This is the generation our grandparents warned us about” - Charleston drop gems on hate, the youth, & detachment  1:02:30 - Nipsey Husstle 1:10:30 - Being a law abiding citizen 1:18:30 - The craziest Charleston White propaganda 1:26:30 - Charleston goes in “I’m a thinker / all rappers are dumb“ 1:33:15 - Lil Boosie  1:38:00 - The Danza Project:  Letting the character be the man  1:43:30 - How Charleston White obtained his wisdom 1:58:00 - The 10 Point Principles of The Black Panther Party   2:05:20 - Charleston White gives The Danza Project it’s proper flowers 2:19:30 - Why Charleston is like Dick Gregory  2:14:27 - Real men aren’t light  2:20:00 - Charleston White’s book recommendations  2:26:09 - Charleston dropping gems on Audiobooks & A.I 2:33:20 - Charities & Foundations Charleston works with 2:47:16 - How will the world perceive this interview? 2:54:17 - How Charleston White juggles his life & family 3:01:56 - Where is Charleston now on the grand scale of life? (1-100) #hiphopculture #charlestonwhite #live #funny Show may go private for members only for a short time. Skip the line - Click the link below to become a MEMBER FOR $4.99 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcRpqADm_RJ9CX-nlY9etDw/join --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧢 Get Your Danza Snapback: https://bit.ly/dnzasnbk 🎟️ Become a Danza Member: https://bit.ly/dnzambrsp 👑Follow The Show: 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedanzaproject/ 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thedanzaproject ⏰TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedanzaproject 👂‍ Listen to the Show: 🟢Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Fb31qm 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/386272h 🔴Follow the Hosts: 🎙️Danza: https://www.instagram.com/iam_danza/ 🎙️Kris: https://www.instagram.com/krisnovacane/ 🎙️Kelvin: https://www.instagram.com/mateo_made_it/ 👨‍💻Produced by Landon: https://www.instagram.com/produced.by.lando/ 🎨Clips - Thumbails by Nova Vision https://www.instagram.com/novavision716/ ⏱️ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support
    7/28/2023
    3:11:04
  • Jim Jones 🎙️Full #interview
    Timecodes: 0:00 - intro 2:45 - Danza’s newest chain 5:50 - How did Jim Jones fall in love with music? 8:00 - Jim Jones breaks down his business endeavors 9:00 - Jim Jones on embracing today’s music & Griselda 12:35 - “We got shit to do” - Jim Jones speaks on Work Ethic & Hustling 18:30 - Balancing Work, Family & The Music industry 21:40 - When will Jim Jones retire from music? 23:08 - What rappers influenced The Capo coming up? 26:40 - Being New York Famous / Takeoff 29:00 - Queen gets introduced & asks Jim Jones some hard hitting questions 36:40 - Jim Jones on his weed companies, strands and smoking weed #hiphopculture #jimjones #live #dipset #dipsettypebeat Show may go private for members only for a short time. Skip the line - Click the link below to become a MEMBER FOR $4.99 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcRpqADm_RJ9CX-nlY9etDw/join --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧢 Get Your Danza Snapback: https://bit.ly/dnzasnbk 🎟️ Become a Danza Member: https://bit.ly/dnzambrsp 👑Follow The Show: 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedanzaproject/ 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thedanzaproject ⏰TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedanzaproject 👂‍ Listen to the Show: 🟢Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Fb31qm 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/386272h 🔴Follow the Hosts: 🎙️Danza: https://www.instagram.com/iam_danza/ 🎙️Kris: https://www.instagram.com/krisnovacane/ 🎙️Kelvin: https://www.instagram.com/mateo_made_it/ 👨‍💻Produced by Landon: https://www.instagram.com/produced.by.lando/ 🎨Artwork & Graphics by Landon⏱️ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support
    7/27/2023
    42:44
  • Episode 125 | Rolando "Rolly" Romero 🎙️FULL #interview
    Timecodes 0:00 - intro 4:20 - Rolly gives Adrian Broner his props 6:20 - What got Rolando “Rolly” Romero into boxing in the first place 8:50 - Rolly vs Gervonta 12:00 - Rolly on what he expected vs Barroso 16:00 - Rolando’s plans in Miami / All these boxers are broke 19:00 - Who would Rolly come back to boxing to fight? 21:00 - Rolly explains why it was never for the money 24:50 - Who does Rolando look up to in the boxing world? 26:20 - Community service or doing a bid? 28:40 - Rolly drops gems on Patience & Business vs Investments 34:14 - “I’m going after the most exciting fights” 39:00 - The difference between liver and rib shots 46:00 - The background of Rolando “Rolly” Rolando vs Tank fight 52:30 - Rolando explains Cutting Weight & Dehydration 59:42 - “I do this shit because I get the stories” - Danza & Kris explain their motives 1:03:00 - Does Rolly enjoy Amateur or Professional Boxing more? 1:07:20 - Rolly on being a student of the game & contracts 1:12:00 - Do you love them all? / The crew discuss females 1:16:55 - Where is Rolly in life right now (1-100) #rollyromero #thedanzaproject #live #boxing #super #lightweight Show may go private for members only for a short time. Skip the line - Click the link below to become a MEMBER FOR $4.99 👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcRpqADm_RJ9CX-nlY9etDw/join --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 🧢 Get Your Danza Snapback: https://bit.ly/dnzasnbk 🎟️ Become a Danza Member: https://bit.ly/dnzambrsp 👑Follow The Show: 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedanzaproject/ 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thedanzaproject ⏰TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedanzaproject 👂‍ Listen to the Show: 🟢Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Fb31qm 🍎Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/386272h 🔴Follow the Hosts: 🎙️Danza: https://www.instagram.com/iam_danza/ 🎙️Kris: https://www.instagram.com/krisnovacane/ 🎙️Kelvin: https://www.instagram.com/mateo_made_it/ 👨‍💻Produced by Landon: https://www.instagram.com/produced.by.lando/ 🎨Artwork & Graphics by Landon⏱️ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support
    7/27/2023
    1:18:47

About The Danza Project

The Danza Project is a live Raw & Uncut podcast touching on all the latest trending topics. Featuring @iam_danza, @krisnovacane, and @mateo_made_it. Live YouTube broadcast every week. Hit subscribe and turn on notifications for when we go live. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thedanzaproject/support
