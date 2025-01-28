The Daily AI Briefing - 24/01/2025

Welcome to The Daily AI Briefing, your daily dose of AI news. I'm Marc, and here are today's headlines. Today, we're covering OpenAI's groundbreaking autonomous web agent Operator, Perplexity's new mobile AI assistant for Android, Scale AI's challenging new benchmark, and several notable developments from major tech companies. Let's dive into our first story: OpenAI has unveiled Operator, an autonomous web agent that promises to revolutionize how we interact with online services. This AI can independently navigate websites to complete everyday tasks like booking reservations and ordering groceries. Built on their Computer-Using Agent model, Operator combines advanced vision capabilities with sophisticated reasoning. Partnerships with DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber expand its functionality, while built-in safety features ensure user control over purchases. Currently, it's available to U.S. Pro users, with plans for broader rollout. In mobile AI news, Perplexity has launched a free AI assistant for Android devices that's turning heads in the industry. This powerful tool can control phone apps and handle complex tasks using both voice and visual inputs. What sets it apart is its ability to maintain context throughout conversations and integrate seamlessly with popular apps like Uber and OpenTable. Users can now replace Google's default assistant with Perplexity's solution at no additional cost. Scale AI and the Center for AI Safety have introduced "Humanity's Last Exam," a comprehensive new benchmark for testing AI models' academic knowledge. This ambitious project features 3,000 expert-crafted questions spanning over 100 subjects, with contributions from more than 500 institutions across 50 countries. Interestingly, even the most advanced AI models currently score below 10% accuracy. The benchmark includes both exact-match and multiple-choice questions, with a significant portion incorporating multimodal analysis. A $500,000 prize pool aims to encourage innovations in this space. In other developments, we're seeing significant moves across the AI landscape. Anthropic has enhanced Claude's capabilities with a new Citations feature, while Google's Imagen 3.0 has claimed the top spot in text-to-image generation. ByteDance is making waves with plans for a massive $20 billion AI infrastructure investment in 2025. Meanwhile, OpenAI is upgrading its free tier with the o3-mini model, and Hugging Face has released new compact vision language models. LinkedIn faces legal challenges over alleged use of private messages for AI training. That wraps up today's AI Briefing. From autonomous web agents to mobile assistants and new benchmarks, it's clear that AI continues to evolve rapidly across multiple fronts. I'm Marc, and I'll be back tomorrow with more AI news. Thanks for listening, and stay informed.