The Confident Motherhood Podcast

The 4 Month Sleep Regression: It's not just a phase!
Is the Four-Month Sleep Regression Really a Regression?Feeling frustrated and confused about your baby's sudden sleep struggles? Many parents chalk it up to the infamous "four-month sleep regression," but what if there's more to it than that?The idea of regressions can be misleading. Instead of simply riding out this challenging period, you might be missing the opportunity to address key developmental milestones affecting your baby's sleep.In this episode of Confident Motherhood Podcast, Sleep Coach Anne reveals why the four-month sleep regression isn't just a phase. She explains how understanding your baby's circadian rhythms, sleep environment, and daily schedule can make all the difference.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:Why the four-month sleep regression is actually a developmental progression.The importance of creating a solid sleep foundation for your baby.How circadian rhythms shape your little one's sleep habits.The practical steps you can take to improve sleep environments, nutrition, and routines.Don't just survive the four-month milestone—use it as a stepping stone to better sleep for you and your baby! Tune in now and discover how to turn these sleepless nights into restful ones.
Breastfeeding: Tips for a long-term nursing journey!
Is breastfeeding supposed to be "natural" but somehow feels anything but easy?It's common to hear new moms say, "Breastfeeding is so hard!"—but rarely does anyone follow up with the "how" to make it easier. If you're feeling overwhelmed, unsupported, or like giving up, you're not alone.Here's the truth: Breastfeeding is a learned skill—for both you and your baby. But with the right education, support, and preparation, a long-term nursing journey is absolutely within reach.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:Why breastfeeding is challenging and how to navigate those early hurdles.The importance of having a clear "why" to anchor your breastfeeding journey.How lactation consultants and craniosacral therapy can be game-changers.Eight actionable steps to support a successful and sustainable nursing experience.Breastfeeding isn't just about feeding your baby—it's about finding your rhythm, embracing your unique journey, and equipping yourself with the tools and support to thrive. Whether you're aiming for six weeks or six months, this episode will give you the confidence and clarity to make it work for you.
Why Creating Your Birth Plan Matters. What Every Pregnant Mama Should Know!
In today's episode of Confident Motherhood, we're diving head-first into the "B-word" of pregnancy planning—your birth plan. Let's bust through myths, conquer fears, and unpack how a birth plan can empower you, instill calm, and set the stage for the birth experience you truly desire.Here's what we cover:✨ Why "Plan" Isn't a Dirty Word – We tackle why birth planning gets a bad rap and why it's essential to reframe it as setting birth intentions.✨ From Fear to Confidence – Learn how informed choices help eliminate fear-based decisions, replacing them with ones rooted in self-alignment and calm.✨ Breaking Down the Birth Plan – Explore the essential components from team members and birth location, to labor and pain management preferences, right down to post-birth decisions.✨ Start Early, Go Deep – Why waiting until the third trimester might leave you out of alignment with your care, and how to take control right from the start.✨ The Power of a Holistic Plan – We discuss how a comprehensive, informed plan becomes a powerful communication tool for everyone on your team, ensuring alignment and clarity.By tuning into this episode, you'll gain insights and tools to step into your pregnancy with confidence and calm. You're not a number in the system; you're the star of this journey. 🌟
7 Things to Know Before Hiring a Sleep Coach
Are you struggling to find the right sleep solution for your baby, wondering if you'll ever get the restful nights you need? Picking a sleep coach feels like a maze with endless options—and it's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices out there.If choosing a coach has you feeling stuck, it's time to dig into what truly matters for your family's sleep success. Finding a coach who understands your parenting style, sets clear goals, and provides consistent support can make all the difference between endless frustration and a rested, confident motherhood journey.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:How to identify your sleep goals and find a coach who aligns with themThe role of commitment and consistency in successful sleep coachingKey questions to ask to ensure a sleep coach is the right fit for your familySteps to help you transition from sleep struggles to restful nightsReady to navigate the sleep coaching maze with confidence? Let's dive in and find the best path to restful, joyful nights for both you and your little one.
The Truth About Unmedicated Birth: What You Need to Know During Pregnancy
Want an unmedicated birth? Are you navigating a system that assumes medical intervention as the default?If you're like many, you might find yourself hoping that an unmedicated birth will just "work out." But here's the reality: without a plan, you risk feeling unsupported, overwhelmed, or even disappointed.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:The mental and spiritual work needed to stay aligned with your unmedicated birth goals.Key pain management strategies that don't involve medication.How to create a care team and birth plan that truly support your unmedicated experience.Let's dive in and make your birthing vision a reality!
Whether you’re a tired mom battling sleepless nights with your baby or toddler, or an expecting mom seeking empowerment and advocacy as you prepare for birth, this podcast is for you. The Confident Motherhood Podcast is your go-to resource for holistic pregnancy coaching, personalized sleep solutions, and heart-centered guidance to support you through every stage of motherhood.Hosted by Anne, a pregnancy coach and pediatric holistic sleep consultant, each episode offers practical strategies, empowering insights, and compassionate support so you can feel confident and empowered in your motherhood journey. You don’t have to navigate this alone—tune in and discover the tools, tips, and encouragement you need to thrive as a mom.Confidence, peace, and empowerment are just a click away!