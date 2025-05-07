Everywhere and All at Once: A Path Forward for Democrats

Jen Psaki welcomes Governor J.B. Pritzker, who gave a speech yesterday in New Hampshire lambasting Trump, criticizing "do-nothing" Democrats and calling for mass mobilization against the growing number of unprecedented attacks the Trump administration has launched against migrants, universities, and the American economy. They discuss the administration's stance on migrants, which hits home for Pritzker personally, as the child of Ukrainian immigrants. Jen also speaks with The Atlantic's Ashley Parker, who interviewed Trump in the run-up to his 100-day milestone.