Psaki: The Trump administration fails the 3 a.m. phone call test
Jen Psaki looks at how concerns about inexperienced and unqualified members of Donald Trump's cabinet are coming to fruition as crises develop in national air traffic as well as national security and Trump's secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, are struggling to meet the demands of their positions.
Everywhere and All at Once: A Path Forward for Democrats
Jen Psaki welcomes Governor J.B. Pritzker, who gave a speech yesterday in New Hampshire lambasting Trump, criticizing "do-nothing" Democrats and calling for mass mobilization against the growing number of unprecedented attacks the Trump administration has launched against migrants, universities, and the American economy. They discuss the administration's stance on migrants, which hits home for Pritzker personally, as the child of Ukrainian immigrants. Jen also speaks with The Atlantic's Ashley Parker, who interviewed Trump in the run-up to his 100-day milestone.
How to Lose a Country in 100 Days: Trump's Weak Poll Numbers
Jen Psaki reflects on the tumultuous and chaotic first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, as the country faces so many crises of his own making. Senator Adam Schiff returns to discuss the recent polling showing low approval ratings on nearly every issue, from the economy to the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case. They later discuss the Acting US Attorney for Washington DC, Ed Martin, who is awaiting senate confirmation and what Democrats like Schiff are doing to slow the process down. Representative Brittany Petterson joins Jen to analyze the hypocritical policy proposals the White House is considering to incentivize women to have more kids. And finally, Jen previews her new primetime show, "The Briefing with Jen Psaki," which premieres on May 6th.
Oops! He Did It Again: Secretary Hegseth on the Defensive over Second Signal Chat
Jen Psaki delves into the storm brewing at the Pentagon, amid a wave of firings new revelations that embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive information on another signal chat. Veteran journalist Bob Woodward reflects on Hegseth's apparent incompetency, as well as the increasingly reckless actions of an unaccountable president. Later, 25-year-old vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, David Hogg, joins to discuss his controversial new initiative to oust some Democratic incumbents, as well as the criticism he's received from fellow democrats like James Carville.
Fight or Flight: Why It Pays to Stand Up to Trump
As Trump stokes fear to leverage his power, Jen Psaki weighs the cost of obeying his demands against the reward of resisting. Congressman Jamie Raskin joins the show to help to break down the ways in which the courts, lawmakers and the American people are standing up to Trump. Later, Jen welcomes former Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov to reflect on the ways that Americans can prevent the country from backsliding into dictatorship. Jen also delves into RFK Jr.'s first press conference as HHS Secretary amid the deadly measles outbreak, in which Kennedy promoted claims about autism. Dr. Ashish Jha joins to discuss how the scientific community views Kennedy's agenda, and the damage it's doing to public health.