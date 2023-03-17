Roo Powell Goes Undercover

"Undercover Underage" host Roo Powell sits down with Detective Dave and Detective Dan to talk about her work to keep children safe from online sexual predators. Powell is the founder of Safe from Online Sex Abuse, or SOSA, which conducts online stings to lure would-be abusers out into the open and into the hands of law enforcement. In today’s episode, you’ll hear how she got into this unusual line of work, how she and her team set up their stings, and what parents can do to try to keep their own kids safe online. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.