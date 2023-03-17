In small towns and big, law enforcement across America starts their day with morning briefing. Welcome to The Briefing Room, where Identical twin detectives Dan...
Roo Powell Goes Undercover
"Undercover Underage" host Roo Powell sits down with Detective Dave and Detective Dan to talk about her work to keep children safe from online sexual predators. Powell is the founder of Safe from Online Sex Abuse, or SOSA, which conducts online stings to lure would-be abusers out into the open and into the hands of law enforcement. In today’s episode, you’ll hear how she got into this unusual line of work, how she and her team set up their stings, and what parents can do to try to keep their own kids safe online. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/30/2023
1:08:22
The Briefing Room Season 2 Coming 8/30!
The Briefing Room, a spinoff of Small Town Dicks, launches Season 2 on Wednesday, August 30! The show has moved to its own feed so please subscribe and tell your friends! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
2:06
10. Lasting Impact
Detectives Dave and Dan sit down with forensic investigator Paul Holes to share personal stories of the traumatic events they experienced on the job that left them struggling with post-traumatic stress. Joined by guest host Yeardley Smith, they discuss why there needs to be a renewed focus on mental health treatment for all first responders, and the urgent need to redefine when and how police officers are able to seek help when they inevitably experience tragic events that leave a lasting impact. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/31/2023
40:36
9. Online Safety 101
You have children. Your children have access to iPads and smart phones. So, how do you keep them safe from online predators? Well, our very own Detective Dave digs into his years of experience to talk about just that and offers pointers for concerned parents. If you want to understand this brave new world of apps and platforms where some children are at risk of abuse, then click play. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/24/2023
1:09:36
8. In This Case...
Who sets the rules for when police can use force? It's an important question. And, in many ways, the limits are set by case law. In today's briefing, we bring back a discussion about two U.S. Supreme Court cases that define what police can and cannot do when they need to bring force to bear. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
In small towns and big, law enforcement across America starts their day with morning briefing. Welcome to The Briefing Room, where Identical twin detectives Dan and Dave take you behind closed doors to explore the complex relationship between law enforcement and the communities they're sworn to serve. Interviews you'll hear nowhere else. True crime meets real life. From the team that brought you Small Town Dicks. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.