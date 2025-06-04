How Katy Perry Went from Getting Dropped Twice to Having the BIGGEST Pop Era - Teenage Dream
For the first episode of The Bop Bible, we’re going back to 2010 — when Katy Perry was dropping hit after hit and turning the pop world into her candy-colored playground. Teenage Dream gave us six #1 singles, unforgettable music videos, and one of the most iconic pop eras ever. But behind the scenes, Katy was dealing with a painful divorce while keeping up the perfect pop star image. In this episode, we break down the music, the marketing, and the real-life drama that made Teenage Dream so legendary.
Welcome to The Bop Bible with host Adam Barrera, also known as @adamtheflop! Each week, Adam takes a deep dive into iconic album eras, breaking down what made them so unforgettable — from the rollout and marketing to their pop culture impact. He’s also keeping tabs on today’s biggest music moments and new releases that have everyone talking.
On top of that, Adam will be chatting with music artists to get the inside scoop straight from the source. Expect fun, insightful convos with artists shaping the music industry today.
Follow along to your new go-to guide for all things pop music!