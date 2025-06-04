How Katy Perry Went from Getting Dropped Twice to Having the BIGGEST Pop Era - Teenage Dream

For the first episode of The Bop Bible, we’re going back to 2010 — when Katy Perry was dropping hit after hit and turning the pop world into her candy-colored playground. Teenage Dream gave us six #1 singles, unforgettable music videos, and one of the most iconic pop eras ever. But behind the scenes, Katy was dealing with a painful divorce while keeping up the perfect pop star image. In this episode, we break down the music, the marketing, and the real-life drama that made Teenage Dream so legendary.