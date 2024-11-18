The Book Lisp with Jon Ryan & Sarah Colonna

Elin Takes Us Through The Years and Jon Reminds Sarah of Their Age Difference

It’s week two of the Book Lisp - no spoilers here, don’t worry. We are deep in 28 Summers but we won’t be doing in depth discussion until week 4.Since Elin starts all the chapters with “what are we talking about” each year, we get reflective and have laughs about things she makes us think back on Join The Lispener's Group on Facebook to join the conversation and give us your thoughts on all things The Book Lisp.Watch the full video episodes and get access to extra content and conversations on Patreon. The Book Lisp on InstagramJon Ryan on InstagramSarah Colonna on Instagram