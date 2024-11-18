The Book Lisp with Jon Ryan & Sarah Colonna

Scotty is a Hottie, the OG 28 Summer-er & Jon’s Lisp heard around the world
It’s week 3 of the November Book Lisp - No Spoilers Here. We are deep in 28 Summers but won’t be doing in depth discussion until week 4. Jon has a strong statement on Mallory’s BF Scott. Did Bill Gates have a “28 Summers”? Plus, more “what are we talking about” memories: Martha Stewart serves not-so-hard time, Jon confirms to “never meet your idol,” Sarah gets really weird at musicals & more.
Join The Lispener's Group on Facebook to join the conversation and give us your thoughts on all things The Book Lisp.Watch the full video episodes and get access to extra content and conversations on Patreon. The Book Lisp on InstagramJon Ryan on InstagramSarah Colonna on Instagram
--------
42:01
Elin Takes Us Through The Years and Jon Reminds Sarah of Their Age Difference
It’s week two of the Book Lisp - no spoilers here, don’t worry. We are deep in 28 Summers but we won’t be doing in depth discussion until week 4.Since Elin starts all the chapters with “what are we talking about” each year, we get reflective and have laughs about things she makes us think back on
Join The Lispener's Group on Facebook to join the conversation and give us your thoughts on all things The Book Lisp.Watch the full video episodes and get access to extra content and conversations on Patreon. The Book Lisp on InstagramJon Ryan on InstagramSarah Colonna on Instagram
--------
47:36
Welcome To Your New Favorite Book Club
Jon and Sarah kick off their book club by welcoming you, filling you in on what to expect, and how the unexpected differences in their reading habits got them here. Welcome to The Book Lisp!
Join The Lispener's Group on Facebook to join the conversation and give us your thoughts on all things The Book Lisp.Watch the full video episodes and get access to extra content and conversations on Patreon. The Book Lisp on InstagramJon Ryan on InstagramSarah Colonna on Instagram
The Book Lisp is a weekly Book Club Podcast starring the wedded Jon Ryan & Sarah Colonna. Every month Jon & Sarah will hilariously review 1 book; one month from (NFL Superbowl Champion) Jon's library of Romance, the next month from (Comedian-Actress) Sarah's shelf of Psycological Thrillers Buckle. Up.