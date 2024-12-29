Unputdownable: the best books we loved in 2024 • Episode #167

Wrap up your year with the Book Club Review podcast! Celebrate the joy of reading with us as we highlight the standout books we read in 2024, from page-turners to genre reads, to literary fiction and best book club books. We'll finish with our 'if we could only choose one' favourites for our overall book(s) of the year. This episode also features recommendations from our podcast book clubbers, fantastic readers all, who bring their choices into the mix. This is a bonus length episode as there was so much to go through, so take that dog for an extra long walk, get the children prepared for a long swing at the park or just curl up in a cozy spot with notepad in hand to jot down some of these books we think you shouldn't miss. Or, of course, use the handy list below. Books mentioned Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa What You Are Looking For is In The Library by Michiko Ayoyama Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree Most enjoyable read Loot by Tania James Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly The Wedding People by Alison Espach Best page-turner The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley Going Infinite by Michael Lewis Best Non-fiction How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair Grief is for People by Sloane Crossley The Garden Against Time by Olivia Laing The Burgundians: A Vanished Empire by Bart van Loo Maurice and Marilyn by Sophie Elmhurst The Story of a Heart by Rachel Clarke Best Book Club Book Enter Ghost by Isabelle Hamid The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden Cuddy by Benjamin Myers The Fraud by Zadie Smith August Blue by Deborah Levy Mild Vertigo by Mieko Kanai (Polly Barton trans.) Wifedom by Anna Funder Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (The Inspector Gamache series) Best Genre Novel or Comfort Read How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells The Alex Verus series by Benedict Jacka Overall best book read in 2024 James by Percival Everett Kate: The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride Laura: Real Estate by Deborah Levy (vol. 3 in her 'living autobiography' series