Unputdownable: the best books we loved in 2024 • Episode #167
Wrap up your year with the Book Club Review podcast! Celebrate the joy of reading with us as we highlight the standout books we read in 2024, from page-turners to genre reads, to literary fiction and best book club books. We'll finish with our 'if we could only choose one' favourites for our overall book(s) of the year. This episode also features recommendations from our podcast book clubbers, fantastic readers all, who bring their choices into the mix. This is a bonus length episode as there was so much to go through, so take that dog for an extra long walk, get the children prepared for a long swing at the park or just curl up in a cozy spot with notepad in hand to jot down some of these books we think you shouldn't miss. Or, of course, use the handy list below. Books mentioned Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa What You Are Looking For is In The Library by Michiko Ayoyama Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree Most enjoyable read Loot by Tania James Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly The Wedding People by Alison Espach Best page-turner The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley Going Infinite by Michael Lewis Best Non-fiction How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair Grief is for People by Sloane Crossley The Garden Against Time by Olivia Laing The Burgundians: A Vanished Empire by Bart van Loo Maurice and Marilyn by Sophie Elmhurst The Story of a Heart by Rachel Clarke Best Book Club Book Enter Ghost by Isabelle Hamid The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden Cuddy by Benjamin Myers The Fraud by Zadie Smith August Blue by Deborah Levy Mild Vertigo by Mieko Kanai (Polly Barton trans.) Wifedom by Anna Funder Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (The Inspector Gamache series) Best Genre Novel or Comfort Read How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells The Alex Verus series by Benedict Jacka Overall best book read in 2024 James by Percival Everett Kate: The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride Laura: Real Estate by Deborah Levy (vol. 3 in her 'living autobiography' series
The Booker Prize 2024 • Episode #166
Curious about the 2024 Booker Prize? Wondering if the shortlisted novels live up to the hype? In this latest episode Kate and Laura are joined by returning guests Phil, Sarah and Martin to dive deep into this year's shortlist bringing you their usual frank, honest opinions in true book-club style. This isn't your typical review show — you get real, unfiltered thoughts from book lovers who tell it like it is. From literary brilliance to unexpected twists, find out which books wowed us, which ones left us wanting more, and whether this year's Booker picks truly deserve the spotlight. Plus of course our guesses as to which one might win. Notes Check out Martin's brilliant blog Eyes on the Prize for a fantastic look back through Booker Winners past, including his 'worst to best' ranking. Other books mentioned Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware We Solve Murders by Richard Osman The Trees by Percival Everett Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver My Friends by Hisham Matar
Summer Reading Report 2024: Hits, misses and anticipations
Summer Reading Report: hits, misses, and anticipations We're back from the beach and reflecting on our summer reading in this bonus length bookshelf episode. On Kate's stack summer favourite GRETA AND VALDIN by Rebecca K. Reilly, Olivia Laing's memoir The Garden Against Time, the hotly tipped HEADSHOT by Rita Bullwinkel, TRUST by Hernan Diaz, Miranda July's new novel ALL FOURS and upcoming book club reads THE FRAUD by Zadie Smith and HUMANELY POSSIBLE by Sarah Bakewell. Meanwhile Laura talks about REAL AMERICANS by Rachel Kong, THE LAST UNICORN by Peter S. Beagle, THE LAST MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD by Stuart Turton, Kiley Reid's latest COME AND GET IT, Reese's Book Club pick SLOW DANCE by Rainbow Rowell and Austeriltz by W. G. Sebald. We also hear about the best bookish party Laura attended courtsey of the Vancouver Public Library, and the Kate's experience of reading just one book, and one book only, at a time – a strong departure from her usual habits of three on the go at once. But will she stick to it? Timecodes for the time poor 08:58 Real Americans by Rachel Kong: A Not-to-Read Recommendation 17:39 The Garden Against Time by Olivia Lange: A Deep Dive 25:27 The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle: A Disappointment 30:44 Headshot by Rita Bullwinkle: A Mixed Review 40:02 Stuart Turton's The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Fun Read 44:20 Exploring 'Trust' by Hernan Diaz 49:34 Campus Life and Money in 'Come and Get' It by Kiley Reid 59:57 Miranda July's 'All Fours': A Perimenopausal Journey 01:12:40 A Lighthearted Romance: 'Slow Dance' by Rainbow Rowell 01:15:13 Upcoming Reads and Final Thoughts
Notebook Nirvana: Stationery and the Joys of Notetaking, with David Frostick
In this special episode, originally released for our Patreon subscribers, Kate celebrates the joys of the perfect notebook with fellow enthusiast and stationery shop owner David Frostick (Lift, Southwold). From the importance of flat-lay paper to the perfect pen we've got it all covered just in time for back-to-school season. And then we turn to the art of notetaking. Kate and Laura discuss how they take notes on the books they're discussing on the show, and then we find out how the professionals do it, with friends of the pod, journalist Phil Chaffee and literary critic Emily Rhodes. We also hear from Bibliotherapist Ella Berthoud whose book, The Art of Mindful Reading, is full of great suggestions for how to get the most from your reading.
Unpacking the best: The NYT's best books of the 21st century • #163
We love a list, and we love an excuse for a conversation about books, and so we couldn't have been more delighted when the New York Times released their list of the best books of the 21st century, so far. From 503 top tens submitted by authors and other literary world folk, and a bit of statistical magic, they boiled it down to their definitive top 100. And we had to hand it to them, it's a damn good list. Still, we might argue with a few of their choices, and of course have some thoughts of our own. And so in this episode you'll get our own Book Club Review top 20 books, some of which were on the NYT's list, most of which were not. They're the books we felt had been overlooked, books we loved and were desparate to talk about, books we want to share with you. And so join me (Kate) and Sarah in London, Phil in New York and Laura in Vancouver as we spend a delightful hour considering the best of the best. I guarantee you'll come away with at least one book for your TBR, and hopefully you'll love it as much as we did. No booklist, as I thought you might like to find out as you listen, but you'll find all the books discussed at the episode page on our website, thebookclubreview.co.uk Here's the link to the NYT's list
