The Book Bouquet

Rosie Lili
Two friends talk books, reading and everything bookish and just genuinely delving into chaos. Follow us on Insta and Tiktok @chemicalrosie & @ahappyhermit ...
  • The Prophecy of The Rise of The Silver Haired Love Interest
    A totally calm and cool conversation on books. Podcast mentioned in show; Sentimental Garbage Books mentioned in show in the order they are brought up: Alchemized (2025) Rose and Chains (2025)  The Irresistible Urge to Fall in Love with Your Enemy (2025)  The Hurricane Wars Celestial Bodies  Cruel Winter With You  The Fey Hotel  Skip Shot (2025)  Onyx Storm (2025) Sparks of the Everflame  Don’t Let the Forest In  This Woven Kingdom  Encyclopedia of Fairies  Clockwork Angel  Night Chasers  Nocticadia  A Hunger Like No Other  A Study in Drowning  Under the Oak Tree
    1:01:27
  • Pausing for the Growl
    Today we discuss if the book community as a whole has abandonment issues or if just Lili does... Rosie becomes the Manic Pixie Dream girl we all wish we were, we dive into a conversation on Arc copies and Special Editions as well catching each other up on what we've read and plan to read next.
    1:04:33
  • The Chaotic Intro
    Hello and welcome! This is the first episode of the Book Bouquet ( Get it... Bouquet... Rosie & Lili... Like the flowers...) Listen to us gab about current and upcoming reads as well as book world news in the realm of Fantasy Romance ect..
    1:16:18

About The Book Bouquet

Two friends talk books, reading and everything bookish and just genuinely delving into chaos. Follow us on Insta and Tiktok @chemicalrosie & @ahappyhermit Have something you want us to chat about? Email us at - [email protected]
