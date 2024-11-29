The Prophecy of The Rise of The Silver Haired Love Interest
A totally calm and cool conversation on books.
Podcast mentioned in show; Sentimental Garbage
Books mentioned in show in the order they are brought up:
Alchemized (2025)
Rose and Chains (2025)
The Irresistible Urge to Fall in Love with Your Enemy (2025)
The Hurricane Wars
Celestial Bodies
Cruel Winter With You
The Fey Hotel
Skip Shot (2025)
Onyx Storm (2025)
Sparks of the Everflame
Don’t Let the Forest In
This Woven Kingdom
Encyclopedia of Fairies
Clockwork Angel
Night Chasers
Nocticadia
A Hunger Like No Other
A Study in Drowning
Under the Oak Tree
1:01:27
Pausing for the Growl
Today we discuss if the book community as a whole has abandonment issues or if just Lili does... Rosie becomes the Manic Pixie Dream girl we all wish we were, we dive into a conversation on Arc copies and Special Editions as well catching each other up on what we've read and plan to read next.
1:04:33
The Chaotic Intro
Hello and welcome! This is the first episode of the Book Bouquet ( Get it... Bouquet... Rosie & Lili... Like the flowers...)
Listen to us gab about current and upcoming reads as well as book world news in the realm of Fantasy Romance ect..
Two friends talk books, reading and everything bookish and just genuinely delving into chaos.
