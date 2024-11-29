The Prophecy of The Rise of The Silver Haired Love Interest

A totally calm and cool conversation on books. Podcast mentioned in show; Sentimental Garbage Books mentioned in show in the order they are brought up: Alchemized (2025) Rose and Chains (2025) The Irresistible Urge to Fall in Love with Your Enemy (2025) The Hurricane Wars Celestial Bodies Cruel Winter With You The Fey Hotel Skip Shot (2025) Onyx Storm (2025) Sparks of the Everflame Don’t Let the Forest In This Woven Kingdom Encyclopedia of Fairies Clockwork Angel Night Chasers Nocticadia A Hunger Like No Other A Study in Drowning Under the Oak Tree