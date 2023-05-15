David Weston on the Importance of Security Research

David Weston, Vice President of Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft, joins Nic Fillingham on this week's episode of The BlueHat Podcast. With over twenty years of experience in the industry, David has a deep knowledge of cybersecurity best practices and has been recognized as a thought leader. In addition to his work in cybersecurity, David also advocates for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. He has been actively involved in initiatives to promote diversity in cybersecurity and has spoken about the need for greater diversity in the industry. David discusses with Nic the importance of having a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, the value of creating a culture of cybersecurity within organizations, and why we need regular software updates and investing in cybersecurity tools. In This Episode You Will Learn: How organizations can create a culture of cybersecurity among their employees The most effective ways to train employees on cybersecurity best practices Tools and technologies that organizations can use to protect themselves Some Questions We Ask: How can organizations overcome some of their biggest challenges in security? Can you share some common mistakes that organizations make regarding cybersecurity? How do you see the cybersecurity landscape evolving in the coming years? Resources: View David Weston on LinkedIn View Nic Fillingham on LinkedIn View Wendy Zenone on LinkedIn Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts