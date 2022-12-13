We're exploring option from conception to childhood to help women take control of their fertility, birth experience, postpartum healing, and motherhood journey!... More
Ep. 215: The Problem with In-Hospital Childbirth Ed
Sit down and get cozy! This solo episode with HeHe Stewart dives into the glaring issues with in-hospital childbirth education. So before you sign up for your local hospitals class, make sure to give this one a listen!
If you are listening along with us live during the first week of March, be sure to catch The Birth Lounge while doors are open HERE!
Link mentioned in episode: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3241518/
3/8/2023
18:34
Ep. 214: Using Prenatal Yoga as a Tool to Prepare Your Mind and Body for Birth with Deb Flashenberg of Yoga | Birth | Babies
HeHe and Deb connect to discuss the Mind-Body Connection and its' impact in labor'.
The importance of movement in pregnancy
How that builds a mind-body connection
What that connection means for your labor experience
Yoga can feel intimidating if you have never done it before --Deb shares the best ways to ease yourself into a practice that will benefit you and your baby plus help you have a smoother labor!
Follow Along with Deb:
Prenatal Yoga Center
Yoga | Birth | Babies Podcast
Instagram
More About Deb:
Deb Flashenberg (CD(DONA), LCCE, E-RYT 500, RPYT, YACEP) is the director of The Prenatal Yoga Center in NY and host of the Yoga | Birth | Babies Podcast. Drawing on her experience as a prenatal yoga teacher, labor support doula, childbirth educator and mother, Deb hopes to support the pregnant person with functional yoga asana to create a functional birth and ease into parenthood feeling empowered and honored on this sacred journey of birth and beyond.
2/22/2023
30:30
Ep. 213: Trauma Informed Breastfeeding Support
HeHe sits down with Nurse Beckie to discuss:
Trauma informed breastfeeding support in the hospital
How to have your breastfeeding goals heard and respected in the hospital
How to best set yourself up for a successful breastfeeding journey
Connect with Nurse Beckie at @nursebeckie_ on Instagram or on her website at www.bestfeedinglc.com
1/31/2023
39:46
Ep: 212: Vaginal Birth After Two Cesareans: What Does the Evidence Say?
Jen Kamel is the CEO and Founder of VBAC Facts® whose mission is to increase access to vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) through education, legislation, and amplifying the consumer voice. VBAC Facts® helps perinatal professionals, and cesarean parents, achieve clarity on the VBAC evidence through their educational courses, continuing education training programs, and consulting services. As an internationally recognized consumer advocate, Jen supports perinatal professionals around the world through her online professional membership, travels throughout the United States training perinatal professionals, presents Grand Rounds at hospitals, and works as a legislative consultant throughout the US focusing on midwifery legislation and regulations that threaten VBAC access. Over the years she has testified multiple times in front of the California Medical Board and legislative committees, educating legislators on the importance of VBAC access, and has served as an expert witness and consultant in legal proceedings. VBAC Facts® envisions a time when every pregnant person seeking VBAC has access to unbiased information, respectful providers, and community support so they can plan the birth of their choosing in the setting they desire.
Special Offer: 15% off courses for parents and professionals using coupon code BirthLounge at checkout. Go to vbacfacts.com/courses to enroll.
Follow along with Jen:
https://vbacfacts.com
1/24/2023
41:24
Ep. 211: Birth Story Share from a Chosen Single Parent
Episode 2 of 2 with Julia Karol. Today we hear from Julia ALL about her birth! This is an amazing birth story you won't want to miss.
Julia Karol is building a family. Along the way, she is asking anyone and everyone about how they came to make the decisions they did regarding family life. She's opening up an honest, funny, raw, and earnest conversation looking at what creating a family really means and how it might show up differently than expected. Join Julia as she explores the concept of today’s modern family. Episodes feature everyday friends, family, neighbors, and experts sharing their own journey to define and create a family.
Julia's Website:
www.storkdpodcast.com
