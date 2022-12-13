Ep. 214: Using Prenatal Yoga as a Tool to Prepare Your Mind and Body for Birth with Deb Flashenberg of Yoga | Birth | Babies

HeHe and Deb connect to discuss the Mind-Body Connection and its' impact in labor'. The importance of movement in pregnancy How that builds a mind-body connection What that connection means for your labor experience Yoga can feel intimidating if you have never done it before --Deb shares the best ways to ease yourself into a practice that will benefit you and your baby plus help you have a smoother labor! Follow Along with Deb: Prenatal Yoga Center Yoga | Birth | Babies Podcast Instagram More About Deb: Deb Flashenberg (CD(DONA), LCCE, E-RYT 500, RPYT, YACEP) is the director of The Prenatal Yoga Center in NY and host of the Yoga | Birth | Babies Podcast. Drawing on her experience as a prenatal yoga teacher, labor support doula, childbirth educator and mother, Deb hopes to support the pregnant person with functional yoga asana to create a functional birth and ease into parenthood feeling empowered and honored on this sacred journey of birth and beyond.