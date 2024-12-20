WILL SUPERMAN hit 1 BILLION DOLLARS in 2025?! GUNN WANTS PATTINSON as DCU Batman?!
Superman trailer debuted big yesterday and the hype is real. The movie has a rumored budget of anywhere between 250-360 Million dollars. It needs to be in the high 600-700 to be worth it with those budget numbers. Can it do it and will it join the !B club and if so what kind of statement would that make? The Xmen rumors are starting to heat up, Stranger Things Sadie Sink rumored to play Jean Grey if so what does that say about the casting and age range of the characters? AND Kristian brins in his friend Mark Ricci who has made his own Spiderman film called FINAL SWING. Kristian talks with Mark about the film. Join Kristian Winston and Coy for the Capes and Cowls edition of The Kristian Harloff show! #mcu #marvel #spiderman #superman #batman #dcu #xmen
LIVE SUPERMAN TRAILER BREAKDOWN!
The trailer for one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 is here. Kristian, Mike and Steph break down the trailer and give their thoughts, predictions, speculations and more. How was the tone? Is it getting the hype it deserves or will it not deliver? Join us! #dc #dcu #superman #reaction #supermanbreakdown #supermantrailer #reaction
Marvel CONFIRMS Black Panther 3. Denzel leaks info early, did that prompt the announcement?
We are back on tnhhe Kristian Harloff show. Denzel Washington leaked a few weeks ago that he had a role in the upcoming film before it was officially announced. Denzel has since apologized and now we have an official confirmation that the 3rd movie is happening. Sonic 3 reactions are in, Superman's tights and a teaser to a teaser! This and more on this episode with Kristian and special guest RB3! #marvel #mcu #blackpanther3 #superman #sonic #sonic3trailer
SONY considering selling SPIDER-MAN back to MARVEL?! Good idea?!
News broke yesterday that there is a rumor that Sony might be trying to sell the rights for Spider-Man back to Marvel. This could be a reaction to Kraven performing poorly and more. Is i the right move? Should Marvel spend the cash to do it? Mufasa reviews are in. Kristian gives his thoughts. TV picks and more on this episode! #spiderman #mufasa #disney #review #mcu #marvel
James Gunn reveals NEW MOTION poster and SCORE for SUPERMAN. Trailer incoming!
James Gunn revealed a new motion poster for Superman. With the trailer coming Thursday, hype is at a new level! Kraven The Hunter was the Sony Spiderman Villainverse last chance to stay alive. Well it went out with a flutter. The movie tanked at the box office. What does this mean not just for future of this universe but for Sony as well? Jim Carrey talks the Mask 2. Lord of The Rings, Agatha and more. Join Kristian and Rocha for this episode of The Kristian Harloff show. #sony #spiderman #universe #shared #boxoffice