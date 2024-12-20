WILL SUPERMAN hit 1 BILLION DOLLARS in 2025?! GUNN WANTS PATTINSON as DCU Batman?!

Superman trailer debuted big yesterday and the hype is real. The movie has a rumored budget of anywhere between 250-360 Million dollars. It needs to be in the high 600-700 to be worth it with those budget numbers. Can it do it and will it join the !B club and if so what kind of statement would that make? The Xmen rumors are starting to heat up, Stranger Things Sadie Sink rumored to play Jean Grey if so what does that say about the casting and age range of the characters? AND Kristian brins in his friend Mark Ricci who has made his own Spiderman film called FINAL SWING. Kristian talks with Mark about the film. Join Kristian Winston and Coy for the Capes and Cowls edition of The Kristian Harloff show! #mcu #marvel #spiderman #superman #batman #dcu #xmen JOYMODE: If you are looking to take your game to the next level, visit http://www.TRYJOYMODE.COM and use code [BIGTHING] at checkout for 20 PERCENT OFF! . That’s http://www.TRYJOYMODE.COM and use code BIG THING for TWENTY PERCENT off your first order. THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY BETTERHELP Visit http://www.BetterHelp.com/BIGTHING today to get 10% off your first month. AG1: AG1 is oering new subscribers a FREE $76 gift when you sign up. You’ll get a Welcome Kit, a bole of D3K2 AND 5 free travel packs in your rst box. So make sure to check out http://www.DrinkAG1.com/BIGTHING to get this offer!