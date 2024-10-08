The Bad B*tch Guide to Manifestation

hey girl... (pod update, pod recs, where the pod goes from here)
it's not a goodbye, it's a see you later </3 :')
this is not the end of the pod ! just a break (if you will)
I want to thank everyone who has supported this pod after the past year and a half, you all have been nothing but great. Over 180 countries listening, I cannot even begin to explain how grateful I am.
At the end of the day I am following my excitement and doing what is best for my career.
I wish everyone the best of luck and if you want to keep up with my life feel free to follow me on insta: @maddiecleary or tiktok: @maddie.cleary
Love you all! Thank you for such an amazing era of my life.
Stay hot,
Maddie Cleary
--------
9:37
10: Mastering The Law of Detachment
Needing nothing, attracts everything. In this episode Maddie gives you 3 steps to master the law of detachment a.k.a. the secret formula to manifestation.
--------
56:10
9: The Ultimate Glow Up Guide
In this episode Maddie breaks down how to plot your next glow up in just 7 steps. We discuss everything from being in a "waiting period" of your life, deciding what you want to call in to the next chapter of your life, and how to actually embody the energy of the more evolved you.
--------
29:41
8: Breakups, Healing, + Detaching From A Past Relationship
In this episode we dive into breakups, releasing our energetic ties from past relationships, and how to transmute our pain into power. Maddie gives you a 4 step guide for how to deal with breakups in a healthy way so that you can properly heal and use this period to catapult yourself into a new exciting chapter of your life.
--------
29:51
7: How To Be A Magnet To Your Manifestations In 3 Steps
In this episode we discuss how to embody your most magnetic energy. We talk about everything from putting yourself on the energetic pedestal, embodying the abundance mindset, creating boundaries, and opening your mind up to miracles.
