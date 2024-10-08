The Bad B*tch Guide to Manifestation

hey girl... (pod update, pod recs, where the pod goes from here)

it's not a goodbye, it's a see you later </3 :') this is not the end of the pod ! just a break (if you will) More content from me → ⁠⁠⁠hoo.be/maddiecleary Workbooks to Help You Level Up → ⁠https://linktr.ee/maddie.cleary⁠⁠⁠⁠ I want to thank everyone who has supported this pod after the past year and a half, you all have been nothing but great. Over 180 countries listening, I cannot even begin to explain how grateful I am. At the end of the day I am following my excitement and doing what is best for my career. I wish everyone the best of luck and if you want to keep up with my life feel free to follow me on insta: @maddiecleary or tiktok: @maddie.cleary Love you all! Thank you for such an amazing era of my life. Stay hot, Maddie Cleary