Just whose idea was this anyway? And how did they intend to pull off such an absurd stunt? Scott needs answers. And he knows just who he needs to speak to. Danny Fenton — the creator of ‘I Wanna Marry Harry’. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Who is Matt Hicks? A questionable Prince Harry lookalike… but also the man who might be able to tell us what was really going on behind-the-scenes. All we need to do now is find him. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Bachelor Of Buckingham Palace

This is the inside story of one of the world’s most bizarre and ballsy reality dating shows. In early 2013 a group of twelve unsuspecting American women were flown to a sumptuous Elizabethan estate in the heart of the Berkshire countryside, where they competed for a chance to win the affections of one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. “Oh my god,” shouts one of the contestants as their suitor arrives by helicopter, “That’s Prince Harry!”. The Bachelor Of Buckingham Palace tells the gripping, entertaining and unsettling story of how Fox duped a group of women into believing they were dating a man who was fifth in the line to the British throne. Financial Times: "A hoot"The Guardian: "Wild"Podcast Rex: "You will want to listen to the whole show in one sitting"Binge all episodes of The Bachelor of Buckingham exclusively and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting wondery.com/links/the-bachelor-of-buckingham-palace/ now. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.