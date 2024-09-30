The Attention Mechanism with Andrew Mayne

Sora Debuts

Andrew Mayne and Justin Robert Young discuss the recent announcements from OpenAI, particularly focusing on the launch of Sora, OpenAI's new video engine. They explore the features of Sora, the pricing models introduced, and the implications of AI development in the current tech landscape, especially in relation to Google. The discussion also touches on the collaborative features of Sora, the advancements in AI model trainability, and the overall excitement surrounding the future of AI technology.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Sora and OpenAI's Shipmas06:14 The Impact of Sora on Video Production11:50 The Future of AI in Content Creation18:09 OpenAI's New Training Capabilities24:51 The Anticipation and Fatigue of AI Releases30:58 The Future of AI: Opportunities and Challenges