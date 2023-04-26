Is that it for the Premier League title race?

Michael Bailey presents the round-up of the biggest stories from the world of football on Thursday April 27 2023: • The Athletic's Arsenal writer Art De Roche and Man City writer Sam Lee consider the state of the title race after City's 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad • Can things get any worse for Chelsea? Liam Twomey answers that as well as providing the latest on Chelsea's move for Mauricio Pochettino • Paul Taylor analyses the importance of Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win over Brighton and the impact it could have on the battle for survival in the Premier League Produced by Guy Clarke