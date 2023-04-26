Want an informed, insightful, snackable listen that will allow you to stay on top of the biggest footballing stories around every morning? Then you've come to t...
Is Chelsea's squad...too small?
Welcome to the Daily Football Briefing; all the football news you need to know to start your day.
Today:
Chelsea had a really bad Tuesday. Simon Johnson tells us why.
Tottenham started life under Ange Postecoglou with a loss, so what's changed? Charlie Eccleshare has the details
And Liverpool might need to find some new midfielders sharpish. Andy Jones has dived into the data to tell us who he'd choose.
Host: Michael Bailey
Producer: Abi Paterson
Executive Producer: Iain Macintosh
7/19/2023
11:53
What’s the latest on Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United?
Welcome to the Daily Football Briefing; all the football news you need to know to start your day.
Today:
Marcus Rashford is set to sign a 5-year contract with Manchester United. David Ornstein has the latest.
What’s happening with Bernardo Silva? Will he still be a City player next season? Sam Lee on the transfer movement.
The Australian women’s team have criticised the gender disparity in prize money offered by the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Steph Yang tells us if FIFA will listen.
Host: Tim Spiers
Producer: Mike Zimmermann
Executive Producer: Iain Macintosh
7/18/2023
12:13
Messi chose Miami…. but why?
Welcome to the first episode of the Daily Football Briefing; all the football news you need to know to start your day.
Today:
Why did Lionel Messi choose to sign for Inter Miami? We speak to Paul Tenorio about a surprisingly complex transfer deal.
Andre Onana is set to sign for Manchester United...but is Harry Maguire about to leave? Laurie Whitwell tells all
And with the Women's World Cup just days away, Meg Linehan joins from New Zealand to bring a sense of what to expect
Host: Tim Spiers
Producer: Abi Paterson
Executive Producer: Iain Macintosh
7/17/2023
13:59
Where do Spurs go from here?
Dan Barnes presents the round-up of the biggest stories from the world of football on Friday April 28 2023:
• Charlie Eccleshare answers where do Spurs go from here?
• After being battered by Newcastle, Greg O'Keeffe on if there is any hope for Everton’s chances of Premier League survival?
• Are Southampton sinking like a stone while Bournemouth sail to safety? Jacob Tanswell on the relegation battle.
Produced by Mike Zimmermann
4/28/2023
13:01
Is that it for the Premier League title race?
Michael Bailey presents the round-up of the biggest stories from the world of football on Thursday April 27 2023:
• The Athletic's Arsenal writer Art De Roche and Man City writer Sam Lee consider the state of the title race after City's 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad
• Can things get any worse for Chelsea? Liam Twomey answers that as well as providing the latest on Chelsea's move for Mauricio Pochettino
• Paul Taylor analyses the importance of Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win over Brighton and the impact it could have on the battle for survival in the Premier League
Produced by Guy Clarke
