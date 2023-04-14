I’m a diehard music fan. So much so, I had to make it my life. I have always been in love with not only the music, but the culture, the art, and the stories behind it. As a music industry veteran for over 20 years, I have been on a mission to be the bridge between artists and their fans, waving the flag for, and celebrating the music we love. Each unique role, each interaction I’ve had, each relationship I’ve been fortunate to create, each story I have heard and been able to share, has brought me to this point; to this moment with you. Welcome to The Allison Hagendorf Show. A place to celebrate, share, and embrace that Rock N Roll spirit that transcends the music, and lives in each of us. This is where we connect as fans and as humans. I’m so glad you’re here. Each episode will feature a conversation with some of your favorite artists and personalities. We will talk music, what drives us, connects us, and ignites us. It’s your backstage pass to the stories, experiences, and insight you won’t find anywhere else. I’ll also share my Sound Advice - highlighting some of my new music picks you can hear on the show’s companion playlist. The Allison Hagendorf Show drops every Friday and is available wherever you listen to your podcasts and you can watch the video cast on Youtube and Instagram. Let’s Rock!
