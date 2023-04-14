Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Allison Hagendorf & Studio71
  KAT VON D tells Allison about how becoming a mother unexpectedly changed her life
    Allison sits down with the multi-talented musician, designer, tattoo artist, and entrepreneur, Kat Von D. They talk all about her humble beginnings growing up in Mexico, how music has been a driving force since childhood, her upcoming fashion line, her new potentially "haunted house" in Indiana, and how becoming a mother has been her greatest gift.
    5/12/2023
    1:01:46
  TASH SULTANA tells Allison about their new music, healthy living, & the art of not giving a f*ck
    Allison sits down with the multi-talented, Tash Sultana. They talk all about their DIY attitude and work ethic, the craft of not caring what other people think, how a viral success could be both a blessing and burden, the power of healthy living, and their new era of music and endeavors.
    5/5/2023
    1:01:39
  THE WARNING tell Allison about opening for Muse & the secret weapon of their sibling magic
    Allison sits down with the three incredibly talented sisters who comprise the band, The Warning. They have been playing since they were old enough to hold instruments, and have already played alongside bands like Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses. They are currently on their North American tour this month and will be opening for Muse in Europe this summer. They talk all about their relentless drive and work ethic, how they got their first break, what it's like to open for their idols, and the secret weapon of their sibling magic.
    4/28/2023
    1:08:40
  PARIS JACKSON tells Allison about her love of Radiohead and the importance of mental health
    Allison sits down with the talented singer/songwriter, actress, and model, Paris Jackson. We talk all about her influences like Radiohead and Manchester Orchestra, her songwriting process, the new direction of her music, her friendship with former guest WILLOW, and the importance of mental health and a mind/body connection.
    4/21/2023
    52:35
  JAX tells Allison about her latest hit Cinderella Snapped, surviving cancer & the power of Tik Tok
    Allison sits down with the extremely talented songwriter, rising pop star, and viral Tik Tok sensation, JAX. They talk all about her latest chart topping track, Cinderella Snapped, the follow up to her song Victoria's Secret, finally achieving success after years of working at her craft, surviving her battle with cancer, using her platform to give back, and how they bonded over their love of dad jokes and more.
    4/14/2023
    1:10:55

About The Allison Hagendorf Show

I'm a diehard music fan. So much so, I had to make it my life. I have always been in love with not only the music, but the culture, the art, and the stories behind it. As a music industry veteran for over 20 years, I have been on a mission to be the bridge between artists and their fans, waving the flag for, and celebrating the music we love. Each unique role, each interaction I've had, each relationship I've been fortunate to create, each story I have heard and been able to share, has brought me to this point; to this moment with you. Welcome to The Allison Hagendorf Show. A place to celebrate, share, and embrace that Rock N Roll spirit that transcends the music, and lives in each of us. This is where we connect as fans and as humans. I'm so glad you're here. Each episode will feature a conversation with some of your favorite artists and personalities. We will talk music, what drives us, connects us, and ignites us. It's your backstage pass to the stories, experiences, and insight you won't find anywhere else. I'll also share my Sound Advice - highlighting some of my new music picks you can hear on the show's companion playlist. The Allison Hagendorf Show drops every Friday and is available wherever you listen to your podcasts and you can watch the video cast on Youtube and Instagram. Let's Rock!
