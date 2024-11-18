Julius Randle gets his signature moment with the Timberwolves
Join NBA analyst Adam Mares and special guest host, former NBA shooting coach Marc Campbell, as they break down the most intriguing stories from around the league.The discussion kicks off with Julius Randle's clutch game-winner for the Minnesota Timberwolves, analyzing his performance and what it means for the team moving forward. They also dive into the Phoenix Suns' play without Kevin Durant, focusing on Devin Booker's improved offensive production and leadership in Durant's absence.Next, Adam and Marc explore the Brooklyn Nets' upside, led by Cam Thomas, who continues to impress with his scoring abilities. They also share some measured skepticism about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, questioning if their hot start is sustainable over the season.Finally, the duo examines the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic unbeaten streak, breaking down the stellar play of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, and what this dominant start signals for the rest of their season.
Are Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Trouble?
NBA analysts Tim Legler and Adam Mares dig into the most interesting topics from all around the league, including a review of the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz game last night that saw the Mavs lose their 4th straight game. They also talk with NBA insider Marc Stein about the Cleveland Cavaliers win streak, the injuries in the NBA, and the high three point output happening so far this year.
Victor Wembanyama and Giannis go OFF!
NBA analysts Tim Legler and Adam Mares dig into the most exciting games from Wednesday night including Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo's HUGE nights. Plus full breakdowns of the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers game, including Lebron's 35 point triple-double, as well as the NY Knicks and Chicago Bulls game that turned heads. Finally the fellas will talk about the still undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers and discuss how the Cavs have switched into a higher gear.
Steph Curry vs Klay Thompson lived up to the hype
NBA analysts Tim Legler and Adam Mares dig into the most exciting games from Tuesday night including the exciting return of Klay Thompson to the Bay Area to face Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors. They'll also cover the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers game that featured the return of Joel Embiid.
This is the best Nikola Jokic yet | Mavs - Nuggets Breakdown
NBA analysts Tim Legler and Adam Mares dive into the most exciting games of the weekend, starting with the thrilling showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks. This game featured an incredible 37-18-15 triple-double from Nikola Jokic and a scoring explosion from Kyrie Irving, who put up 43 points for the Mavericks.They also break down the game between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons, discussing the key moments and standout performances. Additionally, Tim and Adam analyze the Miami Heat's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking at what's holding the Timberwolves back right now.
Tim Legler and Adam Mares breakdown the NBA in the way that only ALLCITY Network could. Live four times a week throughout the season, the ALL NBA Podcast brings you the best, most in-depth coverage of the NBA with special guests and appearances by notable NBA personalities and other ALLCITY local reporters.