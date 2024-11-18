Julius Randle gets his signature moment with the Timberwolves

Join NBA analyst Adam Mares and special guest host, former NBA shooting coach Marc Campbell, as they break down the most intriguing stories from around the league.The discussion kicks off with Julius Randle's clutch game-winner for the Minnesota Timberwolves, analyzing his performance and what it means for the team moving forward. They also dive into the Phoenix Suns' play without Kevin Durant, focusing on Devin Booker's improved offensive production and leadership in Durant's absence.Next, Adam and Marc explore the Brooklyn Nets' upside, led by Cam Thomas, who continues to impress with his scoring abilities. They also share some measured skepticism about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, questioning if their hot start is sustainable over the season.Finally, the duo examines the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic unbeaten streak, breaking down the stellar play of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, and what this dominant start signals for the rest of their season.