Ashes Daily delivers news, insight and analysis from the Test Match Special team across the men’s and women’s series. More
Ashes Daily: Match in the balance as Australia strike early
Jonathan Agnew, Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan and Jason Gillespie react to the 3rd day’s play of the 1st Men’s Ashes test. Hear from Ollie Robinson and Alex Carey.
6/18/2023
41:21
Ashes Daily: Broad repeats history but Khawaja stays solid
Jonathan Agnew, Phil Tufnell, Michael Vaughan, Sir Alistair Cook, Steven Finn and Andy Zaltzman react to the 2nd day’s play of the 1st Men’s Ashes test. Here from Stuart Broad and Travis Head. Plus, Joe Root talks about his century on day one of the test and Jeff Thomson shares his memories of Bob Willis on what was 'Blue for Bob' day at Edgbaston which raised money for prostate cancer research in the England legend's memory.
6/17/2023
43:16
View from the Boundary - Mark Little
Jonathan Agnew is joined by Australian actor, television presenter, comedian and screen/stage writer Mark Little to talk about his career, his attempts at playing cricket at the young age of 63, and playing Bottom in Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
6/17/2023
37:05
Ashes Daily: Root hits century as England declare on day one
Jonathan Agnew, Michael Vaughan, Jason Gillespie and Steven Finn react to the first day’s play of the Men’s Ashes at Edgbaston where Joe Root hit a century to pull England to 393. Ben Stokes surprisingly declared to give Australia four overs to bat on the evening of day one. Hear from Jonny Bairstow and Nathan Lyon, plus Andy Zaltzman gives a stat breakdown of England’s batting display in Birmingham.
6/16/2023
31:53
The Ashes: First Test Preview
Eleanor Oldroyd is joined by cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, commentator Jim Maxwell and three-time Ashes winner Steve Finn to look ahead to the first men’s Ashes test.
Hear from Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad on how they think England will perform, and from Pat Cummins on how Australia are feeling ahead of the tournament.
Plus, our team give their predictions of who will win the Ashes.
TIMECODES:
08.40 – Ben Stokes
23.09 – Stuart Broad
41.22 – Pat Cummins