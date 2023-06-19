Tech and Science Daily | Evening Standard

Daily bulletins reporting the latest news from the world of science and technology, from the Evening Standard. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more i... More
Mysterious ancient 'Dutch Stonehenge' discovered
Ancient Dutch burial mound designed as a solar calendar. How US Navy tech detected Titan’s implosion hours after it lost contact with the mothership. Lab-grown chicken gets USDA approval. Marvel criticised for use of AI in Secret Invasion. In this episode:Dr Tony Gamble,Marquette University, on How DNA was sequenced from NHM’s giant stuffed Victorian ‘super-gecko’AI to be deployed more widely across the NHSNASA volunteers set to live in a simulated Mars habitat for a whole yearNew powers promised to stop tech firms from stonewalling bereaved familiesMarvel criticised for using AI to make new show's credits artworkFollow us on Twitter here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/23/2023
7:00
Ex-OceanGate worker ‘warned of sub safety concerns'
Sub search continues: hull concerns raised in 2018 ‘ignored’ say US court docs. Hybrid working ‘here to stay’ says LinkedIn. Met Office: London summers 'will be as hot as Nice by 2070’. Princess Peach makes a comeback with new Switch game. In this episode:LinkedIn’s UK Country Manager Ngaire Moyes on hybrid working, search tools and AI57,000-year-old Neanderthal wall art uncovered in FranceGroup-IB report says over 100,000 stolen ChatGPT accounts listed on the dark web‘Poo transplant’ clinical trial hope for liver disease patientsMark Zuckerberg looks ready to fight Elon Musk in a cage matchFollow us on Twitter #TechScienceDaily Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/22/2023
6:53
Missing Titanic Sub: ‘Banging’ sounds heard by sonar devices
Canadian aircraft’s sonar detects underwater sounds in search for the Titan sub. How people might be using AI to automate responses on a site that pays them to train AI. Does the UK government really have a plan for green energy? In this episode:Transreport's Emma Partlow explains Passenger Assistance rail app to revolutionise disabled travel Environmental campaigner set for Supreme Court oil drilling fightMars, Venus and the Moon to be visible from London over summer solsticeOne in five women ‘conceive naturally after having baby via fertility treatment’Samsung kits let you repair your own phone from homeFollow us on Twitter #TechScienceDaily Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/21/2023
6:52
Race to find lost Titanic sub crew as air runs out
OceanGate's Dr Steve Ross, chief scientist of the 2022 Titanic survey expedition, on how the vessel functions, plus Submarine escape expert Steve Thorpe, from marine survival company Survitec, explains the difficulty of the OceanGate submersible search and rescue operation. The crew are believed to have between 70 to 96 hours of air. Bringing the vessel back to the surface ‘the only way’ to rescue the crew. North Atlantic conditions ‘unpredictable’. Also in this episode:Bangor University’s Professor Yueng-Djern Lenn on the ‘severe’ marine heatwave around the seas of the British IslesReddit hackers demand $4.5 million ransom and API pricing changesPre-historic long-necked reptiles were decapitated by their predatorsThe ‘world’s first’ air fryer shopping aisleFollow us on Twitter #TechScienceDaily Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/20/2023
6:58
Whoopi Goldberg ‘upset’ over Blizzard’s Diablo IV
Whoopi takes to Instagram over Diablo IV beef. Switzerland votes to cut back on fossil fuels. First disabled astronaut says his selection sends a ‘powerful message’. Is Amazon Prime Lite coming to the UK? In this episode:Marine Conservation Society’s Sandy Luk on the sewage consultation to boost our river and coastal water quality.Amazon launches cheaper Prime Lite subscription abroad - is the UK next?Self-propelling robot endoscope ‘could make bowel cancer screening comfortable’Charity announces ‘historic’ investment in MND clinical drug trialTests begin on 3D-printed rocket engine that could power UK space launchesFollow us on Twitter #TechScienceDaily Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.