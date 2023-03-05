Taylearning: A Taylor Swift Podcast

You may know of her, but do you truly know her? Join Olivia & Dani as they explore everything about the musical and cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift... More
Available Episodes
42. Preparing For Our Next Eras Show!
**This episode contains Eras Tour spoilers** Your hosts are going to another Eras show in Nashville this weekend! To celebrate, they share their ticket-buying story in this episode. They also talk about what they plan to do differently, what they plan to do the same, and more tips and tricks for those attending the tour.
**Explicit: Swearing
5/3/2023
35:13
41. All About the Album Closers
The wait is over! In this episode, your hosts go through every album closer, including standard editions and bonus tracks, and rate them/rank them/criticize them. They also share what they would pick as their closers, if they were given the chance to choose. Join in, and share your picks with us!
4/28/2023
1:11:15
40. The Folklore Love Triangle: 'Betty'
Meet James! James is only seventeen and doesn't know anything, but he knows he misses Betty. In this installment of the Folklore Love Triangle series, we cover James's side of the story. This song acts as a desperate plea from James to get Betty to forgive his infidelity. Don't forget to listen to the Cardigan episode before jumping into this lyrical and critical analysis!
4/19/2023
53:38
39. The End of Taylor & Joe.
Today's episode was a shock to us all and mostly speaks for itself.
4/12/2023
33:06
38. The Folklore Love Triangle: 'Cardigan'
Meet Betty! Betty is one of the three main characters in the canonical love triangle from the Folklore album, which consists of three songs. Cardigan, from Betty's perspective, tells the tale of a heartbroken girl expressing her pain to James, the boy who hurt her. In this episode, your hosts chat about Cardigan's impact, critical reception, and break down the lyrics to begin the story of the love triangle.
