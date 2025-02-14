The Franklin County Commissioners Name Tyler Parsons as New President & GM of Columbus Clippers!

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners officially supports the hiring of Tyler Parsons as the new President and General Manager of the Columbus Clippers, ushering in a new era of leadership for the team. After a diligent selection process, Parsons was chosen to guide the Clippers into the future, following the legendary tenure of Ken Schnacke, who is set to celebrate 50 years with the organization.Here's What You Need To Know: • Tyler Parsons officially named President & GM of the Clippers, effective Feb. 3, 2025. • Recognition of Ken Schnacke’s 50-year legacy and transition to a new role. • Commissioner remarks on the Clippers as a pillar of Central Ohio’s sports culture. • Discussion on the impact of Huntington Park & the Clippers’ legacy in Franklin County.