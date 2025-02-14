The Commissioners affirmed their commitment to Cultural Fluency as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts face scrutiny
In the January 28th General Session, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a $102,000 investment in cultural fluency training, reaffirming their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in public service.Key Topics Discussed:• The role of cultural fluency in improving service outcomes for residents• Commissioner Boyce’s challenge to go beyond existing DEI efforts• Commissioner O'Grady's thoughts on the impact of federal policy changes on local governance• Commissioner Crawley’s reflections on representation and inclusionThis initiative ensures that Franklin County remains a leader in fostering equitable, accessible services for all residents. Tune in to hear how these decisions impact our community.
--------
19:21
The Franklin County Commissioners Name Tyler Parsons as New President & GM of Columbus Clippers!
The Franklin County Board of Commissioners officially supports the hiring of Tyler Parsons as the new President and General Manager of the Columbus Clippers, ushering in a new era of leadership for the team. After a diligent selection process, Parsons was chosen to guide the Clippers into the future, following the legendary tenure of Ken Schnacke, who is set to celebrate 50 years with the organization.Here's What You Need To Know: • Tyler Parsons officially named President & GM of the Clippers, effective Feb. 3, 2025. • Recognition of Ken Schnacke’s 50-year legacy and transition to a new role. • Commissioner remarks on the Clippers as a pillar of Central Ohio’s sports culture. • Discussion on the impact of Huntington Park & the Clippers’ legacy in Franklin County.
--------
7:59
Franklin County Extends Dog Licensing Deadline – No Late Fees Until February 28!
The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has approved a one-month extension for dog licensing in 2025! This means pet owners now have until February 28 to register their dogs without penalties. 🐶Listen to find out:🎯 Why dog registration matters for public safety & lost pet recovery📅 How the extension helps pet owners and increases compliance💡 The Auditor’s role in ensuring proper licensureTune in to learn how this change benefits Franklin County dog owners! 🏡🐾
--------
3:01
Franklin County Supports Wealth-Building for Women of Color | Zora’s House Grant Approved
In the January 28th General Session, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved Resolution 6525, allocating $235,000 to support Zora’s House and its Women of Color Wealth Builders Program.Listen in to hear: • 📢 Zora’s House’s mission to provide financial literacy and economic support • 💰 How the program helps first-generation wealth builders • 🏛️ Franklin County’s commitment to economic mobility and racial equityHear from Commissioner Erica C. Crawley and Zora’s House CEO Elsie Johnson as they discuss how this initiative will empower women and build generational wealth in Franklin County.Hear how we’re breaking barriers and fostering financial sustainability for women of color.
--------
3:10
Franklin County Welcomes The Red Cross To General Session to Discuss National Blood Donor Month
In the January 21st General Session, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners welcomed Karen Washburn, Executive Director of the Columbus chapter of the American Red Cross, to spotlight National Blood Donor Month. Washburn shared critical insights into the life-saving importance of blood donations, home fire prevention efforts, and local Red Cross initiatives. Hear personal stories from commissioners and learn how these programs impact our community.• Karen Washburn discusses the challenges and importance of blood donation, especially during winter months.• Emphasis on diversifying blood supply and addressing the needs of cancer patients, sickle cell patients, and others.• Details on the Sound the Alarm home fire safety initiative in partnership with Columbus and Clinton Township Fire Departments.• Commissioners share personal experiences and commit to expanding local blood drives.• Exploration of Red Cross services in disaster response, including home fires and emergency assistance.Watch the full session to learn how Franklin County and the Red Cross are working together to save lives. Consider donating blood or volunteering for local initiatives.
Franklin County Media is your source for the latest content from the Franklin County Board of Commissioners and the 15 agencies that directly report to them. Not only will you be able to check out original Franklin County Podcasts such as "Talk of the County Podcast", this feed will keep you informed, engaged, and connected with the initiatives and developments shaping our community.
Franklin County Media is your go-to destination for accessing county government and learning how we're serving every resident, every day.