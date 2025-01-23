Powered by RND
Tales from the Hill
Tales from the Hill

Heaven Hill Distillery
Heaven Hill Distillery has been distilling and patiently aging American Whiskey for more than eight decades. Now, it's time to share the stories behind those wh...
Arts

Available Episodes

  • Episode 29: The Many Lives of a Used Barrel
    Whiskey barrels can serve many different purposes. We sat down with experts to discuss what happens to our barrels once they’ve finished aging our distillate. Discover the many ways they can live on—from aging other spirits to becoming art and more.
    48:27
  • Episode 28: The Art of Barrel Finishing
    In this episode, get a taste of how Heaven Hill Distillery is always looking to the future as we discuss what barrel finishing is and how we use this process to craft new, innovative Whiskeys.
    29:17
  • Episode 27: The Craft of Custom Barrel Making
    Making an oak barrel is a process steeped in tradition and craftsmanship. We sat down with a few experts to discuss how we work with our cooperages to create barrels with custom toast and char levels and more.
    37:10
  • Passionate Farmers, Exceptional Whiskey
    Thanks to the hard work of farmers, we’re able to use high-quality grains in our Whiskeys. In this episode, we talk with Peterson Farms about what it takes to grow Whiskey grains and the importance of using locally-grown crops.
    42:43
  • It Starts With the Seed
    For each annual release of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass, we hand-select a unique corn seed varietal. In this episode, we’re focusing on our partnership with Beck’s Hybrids and how we work together to select the best seed to craft these ultra-premium Whiskeys.
    38:18

About Tales from the Hill

Heaven Hill Distillery has been distilling and patiently aging American Whiskey for more than eight decades. Now, it's time to share the stories behind those whiskeys and the people who make them on "Tales from the Hill." Must be 21+ to listen.
