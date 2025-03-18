Take This Personally with Morgan Huelsman

This week's episode is a story of resilience and strength. Laura Slater is on sharing her breast cancer story from beginning to present moment. She opens up about the family history that prepared her, finding out at stage 3, and how her boyfriend (now husband) supported her journey. A very emotional moment happened when Laura admits how she lives her life after beating breast cancer. Follow Laura: @laura.slater_ Follow Morgan: @webgirlmorgan Follow Take This Personally: @takethispersonallySee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

There's a delicate balance between feeling happy & healthy in our bodies while also acknowledging body image issues. This week, Morgan has on Cara Clark first to share her expertise on all things integrative health and how her own past paved a way for her career. She shares her perspective on balancing a healthy lifestyle, a growing business, and being a mom of 4. Then Lindsay Kite is on, she is one of the co-authors of the book 'More Than A Body." She shares why the body is an instrument, not an ornament, and the root cause of body image issues. Plus, how we can be body image resilient in our day to day lives. Follow Cara Clark: @caraclarknutrition Follow Lindsay & Lexie Kite: @beauty_redefined Follow Morgan: @webgirlmorgan Follow Take This Personally: @takethispersonally

MONEYYYYY! 🤑 Yes, we're talking about that special M word this week. Morgan has on financial educator and author Anna Brading to talk about the 3Ms of money, how to save while still living your life, and the best of the best BIG investments to make. Then Daniel Brigham comes on to share his story and how moments of his life led to a difficult relationship with money & how he turned things around. Follow Anna Brading: @mentoramoney Follow Daniel Brigham: @budgeters_anonymous Follow Morgan: @webgirlmorgan Follow Take This Personally: @takethispersonally

This week Kyla Steele opens up about the abusive relationship that led her to help others in post-abuse recovery. She shares the trauma bond that keeps people in bad relationships, why it's important to heal the trust with yourself, and how some "love actions" are rooted in control. Follow Kyla Steele: @thekylasteele Follow Morgan: @webgirlmorgan Follow Take This Personally: @takethispersonally

Family, relationships, marriages, motherhood... the theme of this week's episode. First, Dr. Morgan Cutlip comes on to share her expertise on marriages after publishing the book A Better Share. She helps couples break the cycle and reflect on the mental load that's damaging partnerships. She also gave some advice for singles on staying out of this cycle with intentional dating. Then Olympian Kelsey Hunter comes on to share her experience with the lifestyle of a professional athlete, having a job, and being a mother. She also shares how things can be done better in women's sports and how the average person can support women athletes. Follow Dr. Morgan: @drmorgancutlip Follow Kelsey Hunter: @kelseystewart Follow Morgan: @webgirlmorgan Follow Take This Personally: @takethispersonally

Take This Personally with Morgan Huelsman. Honest Conversations with Experts & Friends, helping us all feel less alone. We’re all trying to be the best versions of ourselves but navigating life’s challenges isn’t easy. We may go to therapy, but how does that therapy translate to real life? That’s where this podcast comes in. Look at this podcast as your challenger friend who wants to push you to be the best version of yourself all while lifting you up. We’re going to lean on each other’s experiences to become better, more confident humans. And just maybe… a little bit at a time… feel a little less alone in this big world.