Supreme Myths

Eric Segall
A podcast featuring the Supreme Court and Supreme Court cases. Hosted by Georgia State College of Law professor Eric Segall.
  • Episode 127: Journalist David Daley
    Journalist David Daley stops by Supreme Myths to discuss his great new book “AntiDemocratic: The Far Right’s Plot to Control American Elections.” https://www.harpercollins.com/products/antidemocratic-david-daley?variant=41142644310050
    --------  
    1:02:43
  • Episode 126: Professor Jed Shugerman
    Presidential power expert Professor Jed Shugerman stops by Supreme Myths to talk Presidential Immunity, Section 3 Disqualification, Chevron, and how Originalism should work in separation of powers cases.
    --------  
    54:21
  • Episode 125: Professor Jennifer Mascott
    Professor Jennifer Mascott stops by Supreme Myths to talk Immunity, Administrative Law, and the Separation of Powers. We agree on some, disagree on a lot, and I absolutely loved the conversation.
    --------  
    52:50
  • Episode 124: Professor Michael Smith
    Professor Michael Smith stops by Supreme Myths to discuss his great new article: Is Originalism Bullsh#t? We had a rollicking discussion about originalism, some of which may surprise.
    --------  
    57:40
  • Episode 123: Professor Jake Charles
    Professor Jake Charles stops by Supreme Myths to discuss the Second Amendment, recent gun cases, and Justice Thomas.
    --------  
    52:59

About Supreme Myths

A podcast featuring the Supreme Court and Supreme Court cases. Hosted by Georgia State College of Law professor Eric Segall.
