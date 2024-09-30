Journalist David Daley stops by Supreme Myths to discuss his great new book “AntiDemocratic: The Far Right’s Plot to Control American Elections.” https://www.harpercollins.com/products/antidemocratic-david-daley?variant=41142644310050
1:02:43
Episode 126: Professor Jed Shugerman
Presidential power expert Professor Jed Shugerman stops by Supreme Myths to talk Presidential Immunity, Section 3 Disqualification, Chevron, and how Originalism should work in separation of powers cases.
54:21
Episode 125: Professor Jennifer Mascott
Professor Jennifer Mascott stops by Supreme Myths to talk Immunity, Administrative Law, and the Separation of Powers. We agree on some, disagree on a lot, and I absolutely loved the conversation.
52:50
Episode 124: Professor Michael Smith
Professor Michael Smith stops by Supreme Myths to discuss his great new article: Is Originalism Bullsh#t? We had a rollicking discussion about originalism, some of which may surprise.
57:40
Episode 123: Professor Jake Charles
Professor Jake Charles stops by Supreme Myths to discuss the Second Amendment, recent gun cases, and Justice Thomas.