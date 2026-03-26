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Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

Money News Network
Society & Culture
Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff
Latest episode

410 episodes

  • Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

    The Secret to Building a Loyal Community: Vulnerability with Cameron Rogers

    03/26/2026 | 40 mins.
    This week on SUPERWOMEN, I had a great conversion with Cameron Rogers about her fearless decision to follow an unconventional career path – from private chef to health coach to now hosting the popular podcast, “Conversations With Cam.” Find out how she built a successful brand by taking a risk and following her gut.

    Cameron shares her “say yes to everything once” approach to finding your passion and how being true to herself turned that passion into a profitable business. If you’re feeling stuck or looking to make a big change, you’ll love her insights.

    Episode Guide: 

    (00:00) Meet Cameron Rogers

    (03:35) Leaving corporate life and evolving into a content creator

    (05:57) Learning to podcast through trial and error

    (08:42) Trusting your gut and embracing a flexible career path

    (10:53) The unseen effort that goes into content creation

    (12:34) Time management and the impact of a supportive team

    (15:53) Prioritizing friendship and why it matters

    (21:32) Making space for self-care and a social life

    (23:03) The importance of an equal partnership in marriage

    (28:34) Dealing with online criticism

    (30:03) The challenges of staying authentic

    (33:59) The “Morning After” Superwomen edition

    (36:36) Reflecting on the future and staying true to your values
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

    What Comes After the “It” Product? | Hart Hagerty

    03/19/2026 | 39 mins.
    She sold nearly 200,000 earrings. Then she had to figure out what came next.

    In this episode of SUPERWOMEN, I had a great conversation with Hart Hagerty, founder of shophart.com. She had an “it” product early on, then realized that just wasn’t enough to build a lasting brand. Here’s how she reinvented her business while staying true to her personal vision.

    We dive deep into the “messy middle” of building a business that every entrepreneur understands: Losing your creative instincts, leading while exhausted, feeling pressured to stay visible, and so much more. If you know the struggle, you’ll relate hard to this episode.

    Brought to you by Shophart.com.

    Episode Guide:(00:00) Meet Hart Hagerty + welcome to the new studio

    (02:33) How Shanghai inspired Hart’s venture into jewelry

    (04:15) Selling nearly 200k earrings and moving beyond her hit product

    (04:34) Creating jewelry with meaning and an attainable price

    (08:49) Inside the messy middle of growing a business

    (10:18) Why Hart decided to “get weird” again creatively

    (13:15) Why great founders believe they can figure anything out

    (15:17) Trusting intuition over credentials

    (18:16) How to build a stylish jewelry stack

    (21:59) Why minimalism is out and personal style is back

    (25:42) The story behind the Vesta case

    (28:21) If you don’t have a good product, you don’t have a business

    (33:11) Finding an authentic way to be the face of the brand

    (35:40) The reality that modern brands run on content
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

    From Losing a Dream Job to Building a Dream Life | Lilliana Vazquez

    03/12/2026 | 39 mins.
    She landed her dream job in television—only to lose it three months later and be forced to completely reinvent her career.

    This week on SUPERWOMEN, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Lilliana Vazquez, Emmy-winning host, style expert, and social media mogul. For years, E! News was her dream job… until it wasn’t. So, what did she do next?

    Lilliana opens up about why she left, the wild ride of transitioning to content creation, and how she flipped the script on what success really means. If you're navigating a big change or thinking about reinventing your own career, this one’s for you.

    Episode Guide:

    (00:00) Meet Lilliana Vazquez

    (03:00) Balancing motherhood and work during the pandemic

    (06:00) Lilliana on losing her dream job at E! News

    (07:30) The moment she realized she was chasing a “dying job”

    (09:30) Transitioning into the creator economy

    (12:00) The difference between TV work vs. social media work

    (16:00) Why fostering community was the key to her success

    (18:00) From 100k to 500k followers in 18 months

    (21:00) Why you should speak to your audience like a close friend

    (25:00) The importance of understanding your own content

    (28:00) Why losing followers can be a good thing

    (32:00) Advocating for entrepreneurial learning in colleges

    (34:00) What Lilliana learned from younger influencers

    (38:00) The power of community building
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

    From Dream to Sold Out in Two Hours: Here's Rachel Mansfield’s Story

    03/05/2026 | 32 mins.
    She gave herself 6 months to turn her hobby into a business. 10 years later, she’s building a snack empire.

    This week on SUPERWOMEN, I hung out with Rachel Mansfield, content creator, cookbook author, investor, and co-founder of the clean kids snack brand cadootz!. After getting fired because of her growing Instagram presence, Rachel bet on herself and began a decade-long entrepreneurial climb. 

    We discussed building multiple revenue streams and why she starts a new project every 2-3 years. Whether you’re building a business or wondering if you should take the leap, Rachel’s slow growth mindset will inspire you to trust the long game.

    Episode Guide:

    (00:00) Meet Rachel Mansfield

    (03:43) The six-month risk that changed everything

    (08:32) Why slow growth is better than instant fame

    (11:09) Only doing what brings joy and letting the rest go

    (14:29) The myth of doing it all alone

    (21:17) Why launching a cookbook is harder than writing one

    (25:29) The three-year journey to create the cleanest cracker
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

    The CEO Whisperer’s Playbook for Unlocking Creativity | Dr. Natalie Nixon

    02/26/2026 | 34 mins.
    Creativity isn’t just for designers. It’s a core business skill.

    This week on SUPERWOMEN, I sat down with Natalie Nixon, PhD, renowned creativity strategist, President of Figure 8 Thinking, and author of The Creativity Leap. We discuss why creativity is at the heart of successful business strategies and how it can transform the way companies lead, adapt, and innovate.

    Natalie shares her unique journey from academia to entrepreneurship and breaks down her Wonder-Rigor method for turning creative thinking into a strategic advantage. Prepare to rethink everything you thought you knew about innovation and leadership.

    Episode Guide:

    (00:00) Meet creativity strategist Natalie Nixon, PhD

    (05:39) How creativity drives innovation in business

    (07:42) The "What If, So What, Now What" framework

    (11:29) Why working with limited resources enhances creativity

    (14:46) How to revive creativity in larger organizations

    (27:54) The importance of hiring people with different skill sets
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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About Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

What are the secrets behind some of the most successful women in the world? Each week designer Rebecca Minkoff talks to women from all walks of life, from CEOs to artists, and shows us what life is like without the pretty filters in order to help you navigate what it means to be vulnerable, how loss can make you stronger, and other ways to make your inner superwoman shine. Join us in being Superwomen, together!
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