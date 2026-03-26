Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

Creativity isn’t just for designers. It’s a core business skill.
This week on SUPERWOMEN, I sat down with Natalie Nixon, PhD, renowned creativity strategist, President of Figure 8 Thinking, and author of The Creativity Leap. We discuss why creativity is at the heart of successful business strategies and how it can transform the way companies lead, adapt, and innovate.
Natalie shares her unique journey from academia to entrepreneurship and breaks down her Wonder-Rigor method for turning creative thinking into a strategic advantage. Prepare to rethink everything you thought you knew about innovation and leadership.
Episode Guide:
(00:00) Meet creativity strategist Natalie Nixon, PhD
(05:39) How creativity drives innovation in business
(07:42) The "What If, So What, Now What" framework
(11:29) Why working with limited resources enhances creativity
(14:46) How to revive creativity in larger organizations
(27:54) The importance of hiring people with different skill sets
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices