Superwomen with Rebecca Minkoff

She sold nearly 200,000 earrings. Then she had to figure out what came next.



In this episode of SUPERWOMEN, I had a great conversation with Hart Hagerty, founder of shophart.com. She had an “it” product early on, then realized that just wasn’t enough to build a lasting brand. Here’s how she reinvented her business while staying true to her personal vision.



We dive deep into the “messy middle” of building a business that every entrepreneur understands: Losing your creative instincts, leading while exhausted, feeling pressured to stay visible, and so much more. If you know the struggle, you’ll relate hard to this episode.



Brought to you by Shophart.com.



Episode Guide:(00:00) Meet Hart Hagerty + welcome to the new studio



(02:33) How Shanghai inspired Hart’s venture into jewelry



(04:15) Selling nearly 200k earrings and moving beyond her hit product



(04:34) Creating jewelry with meaning and an attainable price



(08:49) Inside the messy middle of growing a business



(10:18) Why Hart decided to “get weird” again creatively



(13:15) Why great founders believe they can figure anything out



(15:17) Trusting intuition over credentials



(18:16) How to build a stylish jewelry stack



(21:59) Why minimalism is out and personal style is back



(25:42) The story behind the Vesta case



(28:21) If you don’t have a good product, you don’t have a business



(33:11) Finding an authentic way to be the face of the brand



(35:40) The reality that modern brands run on content

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