Reclaiming Arab-Jewish Identity: A Spiritual Path To Peace
Join Hadar Cohen, a mystic and artist of Arab Jewish lineage, as she explores her multifaceted identity and the deep intersections between multi-religious spirituality, social issues, and community building. Hadar discusses her journey towards reclaiming her Arab Jewish heritage, the significance of Jerusalem, and her innovative work through Malchut, a spiritual skill-building school. This episode delves into the profound impact of Zionism, intergenerational trauma, and the healing power of relationships and spirituality in the quest for peace and justice.⭐ Please consider leaving us a review on apple podcasts to help us grow.🙌 We'd love to hear from you on Spotify Q&A and social media, please leave us your thoughts!📱Check out our visual reels on Instagram and Facebook @superhumanizer.🙏 Please consider reading our "Support Us" page on www.superhumanizer.com to donate and help us produce more humanizing content.
--------
1:04:35
Getting Unstuck: Music, Mental Health, Activism
Join Daniel Maté, an award-winning composer and playwright, into a rich journey through musical theater, mental health and activism. Co-author of 'The Myth Of Normal' with his father Dr. Gabor Maté, Daniel shares insights on 'getting unstuck' through his unique mental chiropractice and his compassionate approach to Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. His viral debates on Zionism have resonated worldwide. This episode also explores musical activism for vulnerable populations, Daniel & Gabor's upcoming book "Hello Again" which explores the quality of the adult parent-child relationship, and perspectives on trauma, healing and modern medicine.
--------
1:13:59
People, Planet, Peace: A US Presidential Candidate's Vision
Join Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2024 US presidential candidate, for an insightful conversation on transforming America's future. A Harvard-trained physician and dedicated activist, Dr. Stein discusses her vision for a Green New Deal, the most comprehensive climate plan in history, as well as ending genocide, healthcare reform, and reparations for marginalized communities. She also highlights her partnership with Vice Presidential pick Professor Butch Ware, emphasizing the power of Jewish-Muslim solidarity. Tune in to explore transformative policies aimed at prioritizing people, planet, and peace over profit.🇺🇸 Check out Dr. Jill Stein's Platform at www.jillstein2024.com
--------
54:15
UN Hero Resists: Occupation vs Non-Violence
Join Issa Amro, a courageous Palestinian activist from Hebron, as he shares his compelling journey of nonviolent resistance against Israeli occupation. Co-founder of Youth Against Settlements, Issa's work is inspired by leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela. Recognized by the UN as a Human Rights Defender, Issa speaks candidly about the realities of apartheid, collective punishment, and his powerful "shooting back" camera project that exposes systemic injustice. He discusses the path to peace through equality, mutual respect, and dismantling oppressive structures, calling for global solidarity and creative resistance.
--------
52:37
Pioneering Peace: Conscious Travel Bridging Foes
Join Maoz Inon, award winning Israeli peace activist and social entrepreneur, as he transforms personal tragedy into a powerful mission for peace and coexistence. After losing his parents in the October 7th tragedy, Maoz's commitment to bridging divides between Israelis and Palestinians only grew stronger. Discover how conscious tourism fosters cross cultural understanding and economic support to strengthen both Arab neighborhoods and Jewish-Arab solidarity in Israel. Maoz shares intimate reflections on his upbringing with peace activist parents, the profound impact of empathy over revenge, and the vital role of international support and grassroots organizations in amplifying the voices of peace-builders. This episode delves into themes of forgiveness, resilience, social impact and the power of human connection.
Humanizing The Other Side.In this podcast we promote empathy and understanding in polarizing viewpoints, through stories told by people living them.Unpack the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially if you're new to it.Check out our visual reels on social media: www.linktr.ee/superhumanizer