Ora Washington was a force to be reckoned with on both the basketball and tennis court. Friend of the show Yves Jeffcoat shines a light on her story and legacy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
39:27
Fictional Women Around the World: Piper Halliwell
The hit show Charmed introduced audiences to the powerful witch Piper Halliwell, who became a fan favorite. We delve into her struggles with family, romance, business, witchy-ness and monsters of the week.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
9:55
Monday Mini: Women and Long Covid
On the fifth year anniversary of COVID, a lot of us are looking back, and more research is coming out. One thing the research indicates is that women are more prone to long COVID. What is it? And how does it relate to society's continued erasure of women's pain?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
11:50
SMNTY Classics: A Snapshot of Women in Photography
Why is photography still a male-dominated industry? Listen in to learn more about women's roles in the history of photography, including the work of Frances Benjamin Johnston, Margaret Bourke-White, Diane Arbus and other notable female photographer in this classic episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
43:50
SMNTY Interviews: Molly Conger
Molly Conger of the podcast Weird Little Guys joins us to break down how the terrible figures in our world are...ultimately strange and just human. We chat about unearthing these backstories and why talking about them is important.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Through an intersectional feminist perspective, hosts Anney and Samantha dive into science, history, and culture to make sense of the everyday and unpack the stories that brought us to where we are today. This podcast aims to better understand the challenges facing women and marginalized folks all over the world and highlights the tools we can use to tackle them head on.