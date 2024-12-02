Welcome to StRest: Kerstin Opens Up About Stress and Faith with Her Daughter Georgia

Join Kerstin Lindquist and her daughter Georgia for an honest and heartfelt conversation about stress, faith, and wellness. Drawing from personal experiences and spiritual insights, Kerstin shares what she’s learned about moving from a place of stress to a state of rest, including the vital role that faith, family, and community play in mental health. Together, they explore how stress affects us differently based on age and gender, the difference between good and bad stress, and the importance of slowing down in a fast-paced world. Georgia also brings a fresh perspective as a teenager navigating stress and identity, reflecting on her own spiritual journey and the lessons learned from mission trips and living in the public eye. Whether you're searching for practical advice or spiritual encouragement, this episode offers a compassionate guide to finding peace in everyday life. Key Takeaways Stress comes in different forms: While some stress can be motivating, too much is harmful. Faith and trust in God: Spirituality provides a foundation for managing life’s pressures. Health cornerstones: Sleep, nutrition, movement, and relationships are essential for well-being. Unique stress responses: Women experience stress differently as they age. Biblical wisdom: Scripture offers practical guidance for finding rest and calm. Sabbath as a gift: Taking time to rest and recharge is crucial for mental and emotional health. Community matters: Surrounding yourself with supportive people can ease feelings of overwhelm. Life lessons from missions: Trusting God through challenges builds resilience. Identity in Christ: Understanding your worth through faith alleviates social stress. Boredom is a blessing: Slowing down can lead to creativity and deeper joy. Chapter Breakdown 01:40 – Introduction Kerstin and Georgia kick off the episode by sharing the inspiration behind this discussion on stress and faith. 07:39 – Faith as a Tool for Stress Management How a strong spiritual foundation helps shift from stress to calm. 13:52 – The Four Pillars of Wellness A deep dive into the essentials of health: sleep, nutrition, movement, and relationships. 19:41 – Stress, Age, and Gender Why stress impacts people differently and how to adapt. 25:39 – Practical Steps to Manage Stress Simple and effective ways to create peace in your life. 32:14 – Finding Calm in Chaos Lessons learned from slowing down and embracing stillness. 41:54 – Life in the Spotlight Georgia shares how her family navigates the pressures of public life while staying grounded. 51:37 – Understanding Identity Through Faith Exploring how faith shapes self-worth and reduces stress.