The CREATE Method for Better Sleep with Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown
In this insightful episode, Kerstin Lindquist is joined by Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown, a sleep specialist and the author of Beyond Tired. Dr. Brown introduces her transformative CREATE method, offering practical tips to help listeners optimize their sleep habits and improve their overall health. Together, they dive into topics like circadian rhythms, sleep disorders, the impact of stress, and actionable strategies to create a bedtime routine tailored to your needs. From addressing middle-of-the-night wake-ups to managing technology and diet for better rest, this episode is a masterclass in prioritizing sleep for a happier, healthier life.
The CREATE Method:
Consistency: Stick to regular sleep and wake times.
Routines: Develop calming pre-sleep rituals that nourish the body, mind, and spirit.
Environment: Create a dark, cool, noise-free sleeping space.
Assign the bed for sleep only, strengthening the brain's sleep association.
Tackle technology: Set a tech curfew and limit blue light exposure.
Eliminate: Avoid caffeine, alcohol, heavy meals, and mental stress before bedtime.
Other Takeaways
Personalized Sleep Schedules: Align your sleep with your natural circadian rhythm.
Mindset Matters: Shift focus from tracking data obsessively to listening to your body.
Middle-of-the-Night Wake-Ups: Address blood sugar issues, stress, or potential sleep disorders.
The 80/20 Rule: Prioritize consistency in sleep habits while allowing for occasional flexibility.
Naps: Short (20-30 minutes) and early naps can boost energy and focus.
Holistic Sleep Support: Supplements like magnesium and L-theanine can augment good sleep practices.
Chapter Breakdown
00:00 Introduction
01:24 What is the CREATE Method?
07:10 Aligning with Your Circadian Rhythm
13:12 Overcoming Middle-of-the-Night Wake-Ups
18:58 Technology and Sleep
24:50 Nutrition and Sleep
31:12 Addressing Sleep Disorders
37:40 Supplements and Sleep
44:28 Why Prioritize Sleep?
Resources Mentioned
Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown's Website: restfulsleepmd.com
Book: Beyond Tired: A Sleep Physician's Guide to Solving Your Child's Sleep Problems for Good
Sleep Supplements: Magnesium, L-theanine, and GABA (consult your doctor before use)
Whether you're struggling with sleep deprivation or looking to fine-tune your routine, this episode provides the tools and insights needed to transform your rest and reclaim your health.
Welcome to StRest: Kerstin Opens Up About Stress and Faith with Her Daughter Georgia
Join Kerstin Lindquist and her daughter Georgia for an honest and heartfelt conversation about stress, faith, and wellness. Drawing from personal experiences and spiritual insights, Kerstin shares what she’s learned about moving from a place of stress to a state of rest, including the vital role that faith, family, and community play in mental health. Together, they explore how stress affects us differently based on age and gender, the difference between good and bad stress, and the importance of slowing down in a fast-paced world.
Georgia also brings a fresh perspective as a teenager navigating stress and identity, reflecting on her own spiritual journey and the lessons learned from mission trips and living in the public eye. Whether you're searching for practical advice or spiritual encouragement, this episode offers a compassionate guide to finding peace in everyday life.
Key Takeaways
Stress comes in different forms: While some stress can be motivating, too much is harmful.
Faith and trust in God: Spirituality provides a foundation for managing life’s pressures.
Health cornerstones: Sleep, nutrition, movement, and relationships are essential for well-being.
Unique stress responses: Women experience stress differently as they age.
Biblical wisdom: Scripture offers practical guidance for finding rest and calm.
Sabbath as a gift: Taking time to rest and recharge is crucial for mental and emotional health.
Community matters: Surrounding yourself with supportive people can ease feelings of overwhelm.
Life lessons from missions: Trusting God through challenges builds resilience.
Identity in Christ: Understanding your worth through faith alleviates social stress.
Boredom is a blessing: Slowing down can lead to creativity and deeper joy.
Chapter Breakdown
01:40 – Introduction
Kerstin and Georgia kick off the episode by sharing the inspiration behind this discussion on stress and faith.
07:39 – Faith as a Tool for Stress Management
How a strong spiritual foundation helps shift from stress to calm.
13:52 – The Four Pillars of Wellness
A deep dive into the essentials of health: sleep, nutrition, movement, and relationships.
19:41 – Stress, Age, and Gender
Why stress impacts people differently and how to adapt.
25:39 – Practical Steps to Manage Stress
Simple and effective ways to create peace in your life.
32:14 – Finding Calm in Chaos
Lessons learned from slowing down and embracing stillness.
41:54 – Life in the Spotlight
Georgia shares how her family navigates the pressures of public life while staying grounded.
51:37 – Understanding Identity Through Faith
Exploring how faith shapes self-worth and reduces stress.
StRest with Kerstin Lindquist
StRest is a transformative podcast hosted by Kerstin Lindquist—health coach, author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host.
Inspired by her mother's battle with stress-induced dementia at the age of 59, Kerstin is committed to helping people reduce stress and make room for rest in their lives. The podcast blends impressive health science, attainable mindset changes, and biblical truth to provide practical tools for stress relief.
Each episode features real conversations with leading health and faith experts and heartfelt discussions with Kerstin's close friends from her career at QVC and as a public figure.
Laugh, cry, and learn alongside her and her guests as they navigate the pressures of life and discover the tools to overcome them.
Subscribe now to StRest, and join me on this journey towards a less stressed and more restful life.
