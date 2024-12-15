Who or What is Behind the Mystery Drone UFO Sightings? LATEST UPDATES and NEW INFO

Who or What is Behind the Mystery Drone UFO Sightings? LATEST UPDATES and NEW INFO

News update asking who or what is behind the mystery drone UFO sightings and why is New Jersey such a hotspot right now..? The Mystery Drone phenomenon is not going away. Indeed, it is increasing in intensity and geographical presence. No authorities appear to have the answer, at least that is the public statement stance. How could that be?This is happening on an INTERNATIONAL scale. 00:00 - Intro00:47 - Germany Sighting06:38 - Updates on New Jersey21:33 - Are THEY a Threat or Not..?26:16 - The Facts31:15 - Colorado Flap 202034:29 - False Flag..?36:54 - Outro and Credits