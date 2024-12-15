Who or What is Behind the Mystery Drone UFO Sightings? LATEST UPDATES and NEW INFO
News update asking who or what is behind the mystery drone UFO sightings and why is New Jersey such a hotspot right now..? The Mystery Drone phenomenon is not going away. Indeed, it is increasing in intensity and geographical presence. No authorities appear to have the answer, at least that is the public statement stance. How could that be?This is happening on an INTERNATIONAL scale. 00:00 - Intro00:47 - Germany Sighting06:38 - Updates on New Jersey21:33 - Are THEY a Threat or Not..?26:16 - The Facts31:15 - Colorado Flap 202034:29 - False Flag..?36:54 - Outro and Credits
37:30
Global UFO Sightings by Airline Pilots are Being Reported
In this livestream episode of Mysteries with a History, we cover the ongoing global increase of UFOs being seen and reported by commercial airline pilots, marking a deviation from a long time taboo where pilots feared coming forward, and we will look at recent examples of UFO / UAP sightings by pilots and from the last few years.
1:03:42
UFOs UAP and Mystery Drones More Serious Than Being Told
In this livestream episode of Mysteries with a History, we cover the ongoing mystery drones over New Jersey, military bases, and other parts of the world, as well as other types of UFOs / UAP and the obvious lack of coverage in the mainstream media. We will go back to other recent UFO flaps involving the same label as mystery drones as a new buzz word.
1:07:36
Internet Awaits Alien Invasion and UFO Sightings Increase
Episode 1 of UFO / UAP News will look at the latest information regarding updates about sightings of UFOs from around the world, including pilots talking to air traffic control about UFOs observed over the Dallas area of Texas, a UFO / UAP flap going on over New Jersey, the source of the "Alien Invasion" prediction for today, and much more.Your source every week with Cristina Gomez for all news related to the UFO / UAP mystery from around the world. From UFO sightings to UFO disclosure updates. Internet Awaits Alien Invasion and UFO Sightings Increase
36:07
Strangest News of the Week #120 - UFOs Showing up Everywhere
Episode 120 of Strangest News of the Week will look at the latest information regarding updates about sightings of UFOs from around the world, including a blue sphere at Manchester Airport in the UK, UFOs being seen over bases in the UK, alleged UFOs / UAP appearing over Washington DC and sightings by Police Officers, plus much more.Strangest News of the Week - UFOs Showing up Everywhere. Your source every week with Cristina Gomez for all the strange things in the news. From weird news stories, the mysterious, strange events, UFO news, UFO disclosure, paranormal activity, creepy news, fringe science, artificial intelligence, space news, alien news, UAP news, cryptids, and the unexplained.
Cristina Gomez is Your UFO News Girl.UFO News, Updates, Case Studies, Interviews, and More.3 WEEKLY SHOWS - - UFO Case Studies- Mysteries with a History- Strangest News of the WeekPertaining to one of life's biggest questions, "Are We Alone..?", the UFO / UAP phenomenon teases us with tantalizing glimpses of another reality, one far removed from the mundane world and opens up exciting possibilities that our planet might be being visited by a number of non-human intelligences from beyond our Earth, and maybe even beyond our dimension. The UFO Phenomenon is the Greatest Mystery of our Time.Get Ad-Free International UFO News Here - UFONews.coBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/strange-and-unexplained--5235662/support.