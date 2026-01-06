Gina Rippon is Professor Emeritus of Cognitive NeuroImaging at Aston University, and is a leading researcher in understanding how autism shows up differently in women and girls.There seems to be a consensus in the media that there’s been an influx of autism diagnoses in recent years, and in part one Gina joins Dr Alex George to discuss whether this is actually the case, what the diagnosis process is like and whether being labelled as autistic is actually beneficial for the individual…Plus, Gina unpacks how autistic people see the world differently and whether we have become more or less accepting of difference as a society.Follow @ginarippon1 and check out the books mentioned in this episode, The Lost Girls of Autism: The Untold Story of Women on the Spectrum and The Gendered Brain: The New Neuroscience that Shatters the Myth of the Female Brain. By using our affiliate bookshop you’ll help fund Stompcast by earning a small commission for every sale. Bookshop.org’s fees help support independent bookshops too!Pre-order Alex’s latest book Am I Normal? - out 15th JanuaryOrder Happy Habits - out now! Follow the podcast on Instagram @thestompcastGet the new, pocket guide version of The Mind Manual nowDownload Mettle: the mental fitness app for men Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.