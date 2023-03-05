Join Stephan as he interviews the sharpest economic and technical minds in Bitcoin & Austrian Economics to help you understand how money is changing and evo... More
SLP476 What is FROST? Is it the future of Bitcoin Multisig? with Nick Farrow
Nick Farrow joins me to talk about new developments coming in Bitcoin multi-signature security:
FROST and what it is
Privacy benefits
Downsides of FROST e.g interactivity, complexity
ROAST - what it is
How hardware and software might have to change to adapt
The future of multi sig
Links:
Site: utxo.club
Twitter: @utxoclub
FROST paper https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/852.pdf
ROAST paper https://eprint.iacr.org/2022/550.pdf
5/3/2023
59:18
SLP475 Why Every Portfolio Should Contain Bitcoin with Rapha Zagury
Rapha Zagury CIO and Head of Research at Swan joins me to talk:
Financial modelling flaws in the fiat financial world
Putting things in terms that other people understand
Open source research
Nakamoto Portfolio
Schrodinger Model
Lump sum vs DCA
Bitcoin vs altcoin
Links:
Twitter: @alphaazeta
Site: NakamotoPortfolio.com
Blog: Why Bitcoin is the Ultimate Asset for your IRA
Nakamoto Portfolio thread: https://twitter.com/alphaazeta/status/1640005261099139073
Bitcoin vs altcoins thread: https://twitter.com/alphaazeta/status/1641534991556288532
4/28/2023
1:19:28
SLP474 Challenges of Operating Lightning Nodes & Torq with Henrik Skogstrøm
Henrik Skogstrøm, Founder and CEO of LN Capital joins me to talk about the lightning network:
Managing large lightning nodes
Key challenges
Monitoring
Notifications
Tools required
Privacy vs reliability
New tech
Links:
Twitter: @ohskogstrom
Twitter: @LN_Capital
Site: https://ln.capital/
Mempool.space
MicroStrategy Bitcoin and Lightning for Corporations event May 3-4, 2023 (code LIVERA): https://www.microstrategy.com/en/world-2023/bitcoin-for-corporations
4/26/2023
54:48
SLP473 Why Bitcoiners Must Focus on Bottom Up Adoption with Matthew Mezinskis
Matthew Mezinskis of Porkopolis / Crypto Voices joins me on the show to help explain the structure of the fiat fractional reserve system. Listen to this episode to get an understanding of the different monetary metrics and more:
Monetary metrics, monetary base and more
Fractional reserve in the fiat system
Eurodollars and ‘crypto’ eurodollars
How the bitcoin system may evolve in future
Why focusing on bottom up is key
Links:
Twitter: @crypto_voices
Site: Porkopolis.io
4/18/2023
58:43
SLP472 BTC Prague and Bitcoin in Europe Matyas Kuchar
Matyas Kuchar joins me to talk about the Czech Bitcoiner scene and what’s coming up with BTC Prague:
Notable and early bitcoin companies in Prague
Organising Bitcoin conferences
What to expect with BTC Prague
Links:
Twitter: @Matyas44Cook
Site: BTCPrague.com (use code LIVERA)
Twitter: @BtcPrague
Join Stephan as he interviews the sharpest economic and technical minds in Bitcoin & Austrian Economics to help you understand how money is changing and evolving. This is one of the leading podcasts in the space, and listening to this show is one of the fastest ways to learn and get up to speed on Bitcoin.