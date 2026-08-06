Lyn Alden warns that BIP 110 is unlikely to curb spam and instead mostly rearranges non-monetary data, raising the risk of a minority fork attempt that could split the Bitcoin chain.

Lyn Alden is a leading macro analyst and Bitcoiner who examines how fiscal dominance now overrides traditional monetary policy tools.

She breaks down why high debt-to-GDP ratios prevent rate hikes from taming inflation, how broad money supply still expands 5-8 percent annually, the limits of semiconductor and AI valuations, and the structure of a new Bitcoin-backed permanent capital vehicle for acquiring cash-flowing businesses.

Timestamps:

02:14 — BIP 110 Won't Stop Spam

04:56 — Bitcoin Faces August Chain Split Risk

12:12 — Bitcoin in Bottom Decile of Cycle

15:37 — Nothing Stops This Fiscal Train

18:04 — Why Volcker Can't Work Today

22:02 — Higher Rates Won't Break the System

24:44 — Net Issuance Matters, Not Gross Refi

27:34 — Fed Balance Sheet Stays Flattish

32:56 — Broad Money Grows Despite Flat Fed

36:05 — US Money Supply Growth Hits 5-8%

38:51 — Fiscal Dominance: Who Wins the Money?

41:50 — Why Semiconductors Print Money

45:13 — Software Stocks: Value Trap or Opportunity?

47:31 — AI Is the New Dot-Com Bubble

52:00 — Orange Juice: Bitcoin-Backed Business Buyer

57:57 — Permanent Capital Vehicle, Not a Fund

59:39 — Founders Keep Equity Upside After Sale

Links:

X: https://x.com/LynAldenContact



Website: https://www.lynalden.com/0



BIP 110 debate ("motte-and-bailey" critique): https://x.com/LynAldenContact/status/2078599151043162159



Stephan Livera links:

Follow me on X: @stephanlivera



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