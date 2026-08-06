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Stephan Livera Podcast

Stephan Livera
Technology
Stephan Livera Podcast
Latest episode

760 episodes

  • Stephan Livera Podcast

    Kruw on Wasabi 2.8 and Upcoming Forks | SLP760

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    Kruw (@kruwed) runs one of the highest-volume WabiSabi coordinators, giving him direct insight into how the protocol handles liquidity, Sybil resistance, and real-world usage.
    Timestamps:
    00:42 — Wasabi 2.8 Privacy Features 
    02:45 — Taproot As Wasabi's Default Address
    07:25 — Pay Inside CoinJoin Saves 40 Minutes
    10:26 — Auto CoinJoin 
    12:21 — WabiSabi Blocks Whale Sybil Attacks
    14:31 — Payjoins
    16:37 — ClusterMempool Wins for CoinJoins
    20:00 — Upcoming forks
    21:14 — CoinJoin: Free Replay Protection Hack
    22:53 — CoinJoin Ban Myth Debunked
    25:41 — Black Hole: Earn While Mixing
    Links: 
    https://x.com/wasabiwallet

    https://x.com/Kruwed

    https://wasabiwallet.io/

    Stephan Livera links:
    Follow me on X: @stephanlivera

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  • Stephan Livera Podcast

    Bitcoin Security Consortium with Mike Schmidt | SLP759

    07/28/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this episode, Mike Schmidt executive director of Brink, and volunteer coordinator for the consortium, explains how the group formed, autonomy over funding, and how it plans to avoid repeating earlier centralized roadmap fights.
    Timestamps:
    00:55 — Quantum Risk and the Consortium Pledge
    03:10 — The Nine Consortium Members
    11:40 — Publishing Quantum Research Publicly
    13:39 — Brink Role and Funding Concerns
    16:20 — Defining Early Success Metrics
    19:00 — Informing the Public on Quantum Progress
    21:17 — Institutional Influence and Protocol Concerns
    25:13 — Research First on Quantum Signatures
    29:25 — Expanding Quantum Expertise
    33:14 — Scope Beyond Quantum Security
    35:31 — Why Quantum Motivates Corporate Involvement
    37:43 — Debates Over Development Funding
    40:30 — No Protocol Roadmap From the Consortium
    42:57 — Three-Year Goal: Mature Proposals
    Links: 
    Press release: https://www.strategy.com/press/leading-financial-institutions-bitcoin-companies-launch-the-bitcoin-security-consortium_07-23-2026

    Mike’s thread: https://x.com/bitschmidty/status/2080263159152091455

    Consortium X: https://x.com/BTCconsortium 

    Stephan Livera links:
    Follow me on X: @stephanlivera

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  • Stephan Livera Podcast

    Daniel Buchner: Why BIP 110 Cannot Stop Bitcoin Spam | SLP758

    07/23/2026 | 57 mins.
    Buchner, known for his work on decentralized identity at Proof, brings a technical and game-theoretic lens to the debate over Bitcoin's monetary focus versus attempts to restrict arbitrary data.
    The conversation covers narrative shifts driving spam to Bitcoin, the limits of relay policy versus consensus rules, why the house analogy fails, economic node power over basement operators, and the lack of miner or buyer support that dooms the proposal.
    Timestamps:
    01:31 — Locusts Flock to Bitcoin's Last Pasture
    03:32 — Core Policy Tweaks Aren't Consensus Rules
    08:44 — Spam Hides in Any Public Key or Hash
    11:12 — Spammers Adapt in a Day, Consensus Can't
    14:59 — BIP110 Debate Exposes Major Inconsistency
    20:44 — Why the House Analogy Totally Fails
    25:25 — Nodes Get Cheaper Even With Max Spam
    28:08 — Set Tolerances Assuming Worst Case
    30:35 — No Legal Liability for Bad Chain Data
    33:04 — Filter Regime Creates Government Backdoor
    35:13 — BIP 110 Risks Centralizing Devs Around Luke
    37:33 — Economic Incentives Trump 'Good Guy' Miners
    39:03 — Economic Nodes Outweigh Basement Node Runners
    43:49 — BIP 110 Has Near-Zero Economic Support
    48:43 — Why Game Theory Kills BIP 110
    55:52 — BIP 110 Fork Dies With a Whimper
    Links: 
    https://x.com/csuwildcat

    Stephan Livera links:
    Follow me on X: @stephanlivera

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  • Stephan Livera Podcast

    Lyn Alden: BIP 110 Could Trigger August Bitcoin Chain Split | SLP757

    07/22/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Lyn Alden warns that BIP 110 is unlikely to curb spam and instead mostly rearranges non-monetary data, raising the risk of a minority fork attempt that could split the Bitcoin chain.
    Lyn Alden is a leading macro analyst and Bitcoiner who examines how fiscal dominance now overrides traditional monetary policy tools.
    She breaks down why high debt-to-GDP ratios prevent rate hikes from taming inflation, how broad money supply still expands 5-8 percent annually, the limits of semiconductor and AI valuations, and the structure of a new Bitcoin-backed permanent capital vehicle for acquiring cash-flowing businesses.
    Timestamps:
    02:14 — BIP 110 Won't Stop Spam
    04:56 — Bitcoin Faces August Chain Split Risk
    12:12 — Bitcoin in Bottom Decile of Cycle
    15:37 — Nothing Stops This Fiscal Train
    18:04 — Why Volcker Can't Work Today
    22:02 — Higher Rates Won't Break the System
    24:44 — Net Issuance Matters, Not Gross Refi
    27:34 — Fed Balance Sheet Stays Flattish
    32:56 — Broad Money Grows Despite Flat Fed
    36:05 — US Money Supply Growth Hits 5-8%
    38:51 — Fiscal Dominance: Who Wins the Money?
    41:50 — Why Semiconductors Print Money
    45:13 — Software Stocks: Value Trap or Opportunity?
    47:31 — AI Is the New Dot-Com Bubble
    52:00 — Orange Juice: Bitcoin-Backed Business Buyer
    57:57 — Permanent Capital Vehicle, Not a Fund
    59:39 — Founders Keep Equity Upside After Sale
    Links: 
     X: https://x.com/LynAldenContact

    Website: https://www.lynalden.com/0

    BIP 110 debate ("motte-and-bailey" critique): https://x.com/LynAldenContact/status/2078599151043162159 

    Stephan Livera links:
    Follow me on X: @stephanlivera

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  • Stephan Livera Podcast

    Bitcoin Desire Hits 8-Year Low | Michael Sullivan SLP756

    07/17/2026 | 43 mins.
    Bitcoin desire sentiment has fallen to an eight-year low, a contrarian signal that historically aligns with market bottoms rather than tops.
    Michael Sullivan, an engineer and author, applies machine learning to individual X accounts to track granular Bitcoin emotions and moods over time.
    He examines how entry eras shape lasting narratives, why pro-BIP 110 cohorts show strikingly low conviction, how individual tracking avoids bot pollution, and why boredom plus infighting often mark optimal accumulation zones.
    Timestamps:
    01:44 — Conviction Isn't Bullish or Bearish
    07:05 — Why Individual X Tracking Beats Bots
    09:53 — Desire Peaks Flag Bull Market Tops
    11:49 — Bitcoin Desire Hits 8-Year Low
    16:27 — New Bitcoiners Angriest Right Now
    21:00 — Bitcoin Entry Era Shapes Your Views Forever?
    22:48 — BIP 110 Backers Show Strikingly Low Conviction
    25:33 — Pro-BIP 110 Group Lives in Its Own Bubble
    28:39 — BIP110 Brigading Creates Fake Consensus
    31:57 — OGs Optimistic, Plebs Stay Angry
    37:13 — X Algo Shift Sparks Bitcoin Optimism
    39:57 — Why Sentiment Metrics Fail for Trading
    41:55 — Boredom and Infighting Signal Bitcoin Bottom
    Links: 
    Michael's X: https://x.com/SullyMichaelvan

    Bitcoin Sentiment Weekly on Substack: https://sentimentsully.substack.com

    Michael’s novel, Blood of the Bourgeoisie: https://www.amazon.com/Blood-Bourgeoisie-Michael-R-Sullivan-ebook/dp/B0FRZTM49Y

    Stephan Livera links:
    Follow me on X: @stephanlivera

    Subscribe to the podcast

    Subscribe to Substack
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About Stephan Livera Podcast
Join Stephan as he interviews the sharpest economic and technical minds in Bitcoin & Austrian Economics to help you understand how money is changing and evolving. Leading names in the world of Bitcoin join the show to share their insights, whether they are developers, CEOs, economists, authors, analysts and more.
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