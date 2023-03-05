Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Stephan Livera
Join Stephan as he interviews the sharpest economic and technical minds in Bitcoin & Austrian Economics to help you understand how money is changing and evolving.
Technology
Join Stephan as he interviews the sharpest economic and technical minds in Bitcoin &amp; Austrian Economics to help you understand how money is changing and evo... More

  • SLP476 What is FROST? Is it the future of Bitcoin Multisig? with Nick Farrow
    Nick Farrow joins me to talk about new developments coming in Bitcoin multi-signature security: FROST and what it is  Privacy benefits Downsides of FROST e.g interactivity, complexity ROAST - what it is How hardware and software might have to change to adapt The future of multi sig Links: Site: utxo.club Twitter: @utxoclub  FROST paper https://eprint.iacr.org/2020/852.pdf ROAST paper https://eprint.iacr.org/2022/550.pdf Sponsors: Swan Bitcoin CoinKite.com(code LIVERA) Mempool.space Stephan Livera links: Follow me on Twitter @stephanlivera Subscribe to the podcast Patreon @stephanlivera
    5/3/2023
    59:18
  • SLP475 Why Every Portfolio Should Contain Bitcoin with Rapha Zagury
    Rapha Zagury CIO and Head of Research at Swan joins me to talk:  Financial modelling flaws in the fiat financial world Putting things in terms that other people understand Open source research Nakamoto Portfolio Schrodinger Model Lump sum vs DCA Bitcoin vs altcoin Links: Twitter: @alphaazeta  Site: NakamotoPortfolio.com Blog: Why Bitcoin is the Ultimate Asset for your IRA  Nakamoto Portfolio thread: https://twitter.com/alphaazeta/status/1640005261099139073  Bitcoin vs altcoins thread: https://twitter.com/alphaazeta/status/1641534991556288532 Sponsors: Swan Bitcoin CoinKite.com(code LIVERA) Mempool.space Stephan Livera links: Follow me on Twitter @stephanlivera Subscribe to the podcast Patreon @stephanlivera
    4/28/2023
    1:19:28
  • SLP474 Challenges of Operating Lightning Nodes & Torq with Henrik Skogstrøm
    Henrik Skogstrøm, Founder and CEO of LN Capital joins me to talk about the lightning network: Managing large lightning nodes Key challenges Monitoring Notifications Tools required Privacy vs reliability New tech Links: Twitter: @ohskogstrom  Twitter: @LN_Capital  Site: https://ln.capital/ Sponsors: Swan Bitcoin CoinKite.com(code LIVERA) Mempool.space MicroStrategy Bitcoin and Lightning for Corporations event May 3-4, 2023 (code LIVERA): https://www.microstrategy.com/en/world-2023/bitcoin-for-corporations
    4/26/2023
    54:48
  • SLP473 Why Bitcoiners Must Focus on Bottom Up Adoption with Matthew Mezinskis
    Matthew Mezinskis of Porkopolis / Crypto Voices joins me on the show to help explain the structure of the fiat fractional reserve system. Listen to this episode to get an understanding of the different monetary metrics and more:  Monetary metrics, monetary base and more Fractional reserve in the fiat system Eurodollars and ‘crypto’ eurodollars How the bitcoin system may evolve in future Why focusing on bottom up is key Links: Twitter: @crypto_voices Site: Porkopolis.io Sponsors: Swan Bitcoin CoinKite.com(code LIVERA) Mempool.space
    4/18/2023
    58:43
  • SLP472 BTC Prague and Bitcoin in Europe Matyas Kuchar
    Matyas Kuchar joins me to talk about the Czech Bitcoiner scene and what’s coming up with BTC Prague:  Notable and early bitcoin companies in Prague Organising Bitcoin conferences What to expect with BTC Prague Links: Twitter: @Matyas44Cook Site: BTCPrague.com (use code LIVERA) Twitter: @BtcPrague  Sponsors: Swan Bitcoin CoinKite.com(code LIVERA) Mempool.space
    4/16/2023
    42:42

About Stephan Livera Podcast

Join Stephan as he interviews the sharpest economic and technical minds in Bitcoin &amp; Austrian Economics to help you understand how money is changing and evolving. This is one of the leading podcasts in the space, and listening to this show is one of the fastest ways to learn and get up to speed on Bitcoin.
