The Lads were LIVE for a post-Thanksgiving special with guest Flood (@ThinkingUSD) for Episode #71. We break down what may be the biggest airdrop of all time from Hyperliquid, and look into the craziness of XRP getting close to flipping Solana! We dig into AI agents like Freysa & aixbt, and ask if memecoins can sustain the high rake?
In Episode #71 we cover:
00:00 Stream Starts Shorty…
00:20 $HYPE Airdrop
07:31 An Intro To Flood
11:13 $HYPE Tokenomics
22:13 Will XRP Flip SOL?
31:58 AI Agents on Base
42:29 Can Memecoins Sustain the High Rake?
55:17 Pasta of the Week 🍝
Make sure to Like & Subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you don't miss an episode!
SL Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/0xSteadyLads
SL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@0xSteadyLads
* Flood • https://x.com/ThinkingUSD
* Jordi Alexander • https://twitter.com/gametheorizing
* Justin Bram • https://twitter.com/JustinCBram
* Taiki Maeda • https://twitter.com/TaikiMaeda2
1:10:58
The Bitcoin $100K Waiting Room
The Lads were LIVE for Episode #70 as we hung out in the BTC $100K waiting room! We hoped to crack the magic number live on-air, but we still had a great time talking about Justin's view from the memecoin trenches and the revenge of the dino coins. Stick around until the end for some great audience questions, and a plethora of pastas!
In Episode #70 we cover:
00:00 Stream Starts Shorty…
01:01 Market Talk
03:17 Views From the Trenches
13:22 Revenge of the Dinos
32:08 Audience Q+A
50:00 Pasta of the Week 🍝
1:09:07
How to Play the Memecoin Cycle w/ Miles Deutscher
It's Episode #69, so of course we're talking memes! The Lads are joined by the great Miles Deutscher to breakdown Bitcoin's big week, and if there's any hope for utility, or if it's memes all the way down!
In Episode #69 we cover:
00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads…
01:26 Bitcoin Plus Memes Supercycle
06:38 Justin Capitulates!
09:54 Belief In Utility vs Memes
18:19 The Speculation Game
26:35 The 50 IQ Segment
33:38 Are Memes Just NFTs Again?
39:03 Bitcoin's Huge Week
47:18 Pasta of the Week 🍝
* Miles Deutscher • https://x.com/milesdeutscher
55:17
Bitcoin All-Time High: Is It Silly Season? w/ Taran Sabharwal
Things are looking up for crypto post-election! BTC is at all time highs, and ETH is showing signs of life again. We've got so much to cover, and we're joined by Taran Sabharwal, Founder of STIX, to help dig into it all. Are we in a new era of utility being back on the menu, or will memes still rule all?
In Episode #68 we cover:
00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads…
00:59 Justin's Predictions & The French Polymarket Bet
07:20 Looking At Price Action
10:39 Election Trading
14:05 The Value of Doing Secondary Sales
18:05 Signs of Life for ETH Post-Election
21:33 Utility Tokens vs Memes
40:39 What Are You Rotating Into?
47:24 Pasta of the Week 🍝
* Taran Sabharwal • https://x.com/Taran_ss
1:02:37
Truth Terminal Was More Fun When $GOAT Was Pumping w/ Galois Capital
The Lads are joined by Kevin Zhou (aka @Galois_Capital) for his first podcast appearance in a long while, and they've got a boat-load to chat about. It's the final days before the US election, $GOAT is down—and though it's more fun when the price is going up—we're making our own fun here.
In Episode #67 we cover:
00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads…
01:18 Kevin's Luna Battle
05:38 What's Kevin Been Up To?
09:52 Celestia Unlock
18:51 Blockchain Week In Dubai
22:11 Final Days Before The Election
29:05 ETH Blob Bull Post
38:41 It's More Fun When The Price Is Going Up
43:32 Jadoodoo's ETH Journey
46:03 Pasta of the Week 🍝
* Kevin Zhou • https://x.com/Galois_Capital
