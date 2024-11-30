Powered by RND
Steady Lads

Steady Lads
A crypto podcast focused on DeFi and featuring: @TaikiMaeda2 | @gametheorizing | @JustinCBram
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 71
  • $HYPE: The Biggest Airdrop of All Time? w/ Flood
    The Lads were LIVE for a post-Thanksgiving special with guest Flood (@ThinkingUSD) for Episode #71. We break down what may be the biggest airdrop of all time from Hyperliquid, and look into the craziness of XRP getting close to flipping Solana! We dig into AI agents like Freysa & aixbt, and ask if memecoins can sustain the high rake? In Episode #71 we cover: 00:00 Stream Starts Shorty… 00:20 $HYPE Airdrop 07:31 An Intro To Flood 11:13 $HYPE Tokenomics 22:13 Will XRP Flip SOL? 31:58 AI Agents on Base 42:29 Can Memecoins Sustain the High Rake? 55:17 Pasta of the Week 🍝 Make sure to Like & Subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you don't miss an episode! ------ SL Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/0xSteadyLads SL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@0xSteadyLads ------ * Flood • https://x.com/ThinkingUSD * Jordi Alexander • https://twitter.com/gametheorizing * Justin Bram • https://twitter.com/JustinCBram * Taiki Maeda • https://twitter.com/TaikiMaeda2
    --------  
    1:10:58
  • The Bitcoin $100K Waiting Room
    The Lads were LIVE for Episode #70 as we hung out in the BTC $100K waiting room! We hoped to crack the magic number live on-air, but we still had a great time talking about Justin's view from the memecoin trenches and the revenge of the dino coins. Stick around until the end for some great audience questions, and a plethora of pastas! In Episode #70 we cover: 00:00 Stream Starts Shorty… 01:01 Market Talk 03:17 Views From the Trenches 13:22 Revenge of the Dinos 32:08 Audience Q+A 50:00 Pasta of the Week 🍝 Make sure to Like & Subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you don't miss an episode! ------ SL Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/0xSteadyLads SL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@0xSteadyLads ------ * Jordi Alexander • https://twitter.com/gametheorizing * Justin Bram • https://twitter.com/JustinCBram * Taiki Maeda • https://twitter.com/TaikiMaeda2
    --------  
    1:09:07
  • How to Play the Memecoin Cycle w/ Miles Deutscher
    It's Episode #69, so of course we're talking memes! The Lads are joined by the great Miles Deutscher to breakdown Bitcoin's big week, and if there's any hope for utility, or if it's memes all the way down! In Episode #69 we cover: 00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads… 01:26 Bitcoin Plus Memes Supercycle 06:38 Justin Capitulates! 09:54 Belief In Utility vs Memes 18:19 The Speculation Game 26:35 The 50 IQ Segment 33:38 Are Memes Just NFTs Again? 39:03 Bitcoin's Huge Week 47:18 Pasta of the Week 🍝 Make sure to Like & Subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you don't miss an episode! ------ SL Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/0xSteadyLads SL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@0xSteadyLads ------ * Miles Deutscher • https://x.com/milesdeutscher * Jordi Alexander • https://twitter.com/gametheorizing * Justin Bram • https://twitter.com/JustinCBram * Taiki Maeda • https://twitter.com/TaikiMaeda2
    --------  
    55:17
  • Bitcoin All-Time High: Is It Silly Season? w/ Taran Sabharwal
    Things are looking up for crypto post-election! BTC is at all time highs, and ETH is showing signs of life again. We've got so much to cover, and we're joined by Taran Sabharwal, Founder of STIX, to help dig into it all. Are we in a new era of utility being back on the menu, or will memes still rule all? In Episode #68 we cover: 00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads… 00:59 Justin's Predictions & The French Polymarket Bet 07:20 Looking At Price Action 10:39 Election Trading 14:05 The Value of Doing Secondary Sales 18:05 Signs of Life for ETH Post-Election 21:33 Utility Tokens vs Memes 40:39 What Are You Rotating Into? 47:24 Pasta of the Week 🍝 Make sure to Like & Subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you don't miss an episode! ------ SL Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/0xSteadyLads SL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@0xSteadyLads ------ * Taran Sabharwal • https://x.com/Taran_ss * Jordi Alexander • https://twitter.com/gametheorizing * Justin Bram • https://twitter.com/JustinCBram * Taiki Maeda • https://twitter.com/TaikiMaeda2
    --------  
    1:02:37
  • Truth Terminal Was More Fun When $GOAT Was Pumping w/ Galois Capital
    The Lads are joined by Kevin Zhou (aka @Galois_Capital) for his first podcast appearance in a long while, and they've got a boat-load to chat about. It's the final days before the US election, $GOAT is down—and though it's more fun when the price is going up—we're making our own fun here. In Episode #67 we cover: 00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads… 01:18 Kevin's Luna Battle 05:38 What's Kevin Been Up To? 09:52 Celestia Unlock 18:51 Blockchain Week In Dubai 22:11 Final Days Before The Election 29:05 ETH Blob Bull Post 38:41 It's More Fun When The Price Is Going Up 43:32 Jadoodoo's ETH Journey 46:03 Pasta of the Week 🍝 Make sure to Like & Subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you don't miss an episode! ------ SL Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/0xSteadyLads SL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@0xSteadyLads ------ * Kevin Zhou • https://x.com/Galois_Capital * Jordi Alexander • https://twitter.com/gametheorizing * Justin Bram • https://twitter.com/JustinCBram * Taiki Maeda • https://twitter.com/TaikiMaeda2
    --------  
    50:57

