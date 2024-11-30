Bitcoin All-Time High: Is It Silly Season? w/ Taran Sabharwal

Things are looking up for crypto post-election! BTC is at all time highs, and ETH is showing signs of life again. We've got so much to cover, and we're joined by Taran Sabharwal, Founder of STIX, to help dig into it all. Are we in a new era of utility being back on the menu, or will memes still rule all? In Episode #68 we cover: 00:00 Coming Up on Steady Lads… 00:59 Justin's Predictions & The French Polymarket Bet 07:20 Looking At Price Action 10:39 Election Trading 14:05 The Value of Doing Secondary Sales 18:05 Signs of Life for ETH Post-Election 21:33 Utility Tokens vs Memes 40:39 What Are You Rotating Into? 47:24 Pasta of the Week 🍝