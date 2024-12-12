In this episode I talk about how I went from unemployment to $1,000,000 in just a year and a half. My journey doing side hustles, investing, and ultimately crypto investing.
THE OBSIDIAN COUNCIL PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP
📝 The Obsidian Council Premium Membership Is FULL ❌
Join The Waitlist:
https://theobsidiancouncil.myflodesk.com/waitlist
THE NEVER DIE NEWSLETTER
🎉 Signup For The Never Die Weekly Newsletter: https://neverdie.club/subscribe
AFFLIATE LINKS:
💻 Stoic An AI Strategies I’m Testing: https://stoic.ai/?ref=jesse
🔒 My Favorite Hardware Wallet: https://trezor.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=135&aff_id=32260&source=Youtube
💎 Stake Your ETH with Swell: https://rb.gy/mvnk2
One To $1 Million CRYPTO PODCAST:
🎙️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7rF3aBzIBTVQ1yIYsNm6wy?si=c94120bc44d543a7
🎤 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-to-1-million/id1679034629
🎵 Amazon:https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/94ce5747-bb46-45fb-97be-fccdafe761d1/one-to-1-million
🎥 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@1to1millionpod
YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/jesseeckel2
OTHER PLACES I'M AT:
🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/Jesseeckel
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jesseeckel0/
🖥️ Farcaster: https://warpcast.com/jesseeckel
📧 If you're interested in being a guest reach out on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jesseeckel
*IMPORTANT PLEASE READ: None of this is meant to be taken as any form of investment advice, this is just me sharing my opinion and thoughts on the space. It's always up to you to do your own research. Just because I'm talking about a certain project or idea doesn't mean you should invest into it. You as an adult have to use your own judgement and free will to make the right choice for you. Take responsibility for your own actions and investment decisions and don't blindly follow podcasters, Twitter influencer's, Youtube creators etc.
Additionally you should assume I hold the token we're talking about unless I otherwise state I don't. I normally do research into investments I hold or am potentially looking to hold. So again, unless otherwise stated, assume I hold the token we're talking about.
Personal Disclosures for any conflicts of interest:
https://www.hammerforgedcreative.com/
34:11
What Is SFG? Deep Dive W/ Justin Gary Co Founder
In this episode I talk to Justin Gary co founder of Sol Forge Fusion a crypto card game co created by the original creator of Magic The Gathering. Today this project is tiny, but I believe it's worth doing a deep dive and seeing where this thing could potentially go.
49:43
How To Position Yourself For The Coming Crypto Altseason
In this episode I dive deep into the markets, what's happening and what I see coming next. Including diving into how to position yourself for what I believe is a coming altseason. What to expect early January, why ETH seems primed to take the reigns of the market and more.
32:45
Where Is Crypto Going From Here?
In this episode I dive into the current setup and where I believe the crypto markets are going from here. Looking at the overall macro setup, crypto under Trump, and the 4 year cycle.
45:14
The 2025 Bull Run Confirmed? W/ Simon Dedic
In this episode I talk to Simon Dedic of Moonrock capital about his thoughts on crypto, WINR, Research Coin, the 2025 crypto bull run, the election and more.
Your ultimate source of crypto alpha for those who never give up, who never quit.
$1 To $1 Million is a crypto podcast the dives into the latest trends in crypto. Covering: Bitcoin, Ethererum, DEFI, DePIN, NFT's, Crypto AI, Decentralized Social, and more.
If you've ever wanted to dive into the world of crypto investing, I talk to the leading developers, investors and founders in the space. Giving you the inside alpha on what's being built in the cryptocurrency space.