For this very first episode of Starship Alexandria, Emma puts forward John Wyndham’s classic SF novel The Kraken Wakes (1953) for Adrian to read and consider (published in the US as Out of the Deeps.) Other media mentions: The War of the Worlds, HG Wells Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Aliens franchise, dir. Ridley Scott, James Cameron et al The Quatermass franchise, dir. Various, written by Nigel Kneale A Mission of Gravity, Hal Clements Blackgate Adventures in Fantasy blog https://www.blackgate.com/2020/07/16/these-two-books-are-not-the-same-john-wyndhams-the-kraken-wakes-and-out-of-the-deeps/ That Book Your Mad Ancestor Wrote, KJ Bishop Our next episode will look at: The Etched City, KJ Bishop (2004) Emma’s music recommendation: Jennifer, by Everything Everything https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEIhJM-atiI&ab_channel=EverythingEverything Emma’s upcoming book: The Vengeance https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/the-vengeance-emma-newman/7713374 Adrian’s most recent book: Shroud https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/shroud-adrian-tchaikovsky/7656869 Follow us at: Emma: @ [email protected] and www.emmanewman.co.uk Adrian: @aptshadow.bsky.social and www.adriantchaikovsky.com

About Starship Alexandria

The Sci-fi and Fantasy podcast from the best of futures! In this future, humanity has solved its problems and is now sending spaceships from Earth, not in a desperate attempt to escape the apocalypse but because we can do so in a spirit of hope and exploration. As a part of the Starship Alexandria Project, the far-future analogues of 21st century authors Emma Newman and Adrian Tchaikovsky have been tasked to make recommendations from the ship’s vast library of creative works based on the preferences of our 21st century counterparts. Each of us will take it in turns to nominate a book, film or similar work, and the other will play judge and give the thumbs up or thumbs down to be recommended across the fleet.