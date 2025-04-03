For this very first episode of Starship Alexandria, Emma puts forward John Wyndham’s classic SF novel The Kraken Wakes (1953) for Adrian to read and consider (published in the US as Out of the Deeps.) Other media mentions: The War of the Worlds, HG Wells Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Aliens franchise, dir. Ridley Scott, James Cameron et al The Quatermass franchise, dir. Various, written by Nigel Kneale A Mission of Gravity, Hal Clements Blackgate Adventures in Fantasy blog https://www.blackgate.com/2020/07/16/these-two-books-are-not-the-same-john-wyndhams-the-kraken-wakes-and-out-of-the-deeps/ That Book Your Mad Ancestor Wrote, KJ Bishop Our next episode will look at: The Etched City, KJ Bishop (2004) Emma’s music recommendation: Jennifer, by Everything Everything https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEIhJM-atiI&ab_channel=EverythingEverything Emma’s upcoming book: The Vengeance https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/the-vengeance-emma-newman/7713374 Adrian’s most recent book: Shroud https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/shroud-adrian-tchaikovsky/7656869 Follow us at: Emma: @[email protected]
and www.emmanewman.co.uk Adrian: @aptshadow.bsky.social and www.adriantchaikovsky.com