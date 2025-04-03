Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsStarship Alexandria
Listen to Starship Alexandria in the App
Listen to Starship Alexandria in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Starship Alexandria

Podcast Starship Alexandria
Emma Newman and Adrian Tchaikovsky
The Sci-fi and Fantasy podcast from the best of futures! In this future, humanity has solved its problems and is now sending spaceships from Earth, not in a de...
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1 - The Kraken Wakes
    For this very first episode of Starship Alexandria, Emma puts forward John Wyndham’s classic SF novel The Kraken Wakes (1953) for Adrian to read and consider (published in the US as Out of the Deeps.)    Other media mentions:  The War of the Worlds, HG Wells   Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Aliens franchise, dir. Ridley Scott, James Cameron et al  The Quatermass franchise, dir. Various, written by Nigel Kneale  A Mission of Gravity, Hal Clements  Blackgate Adventures in Fantasy blog https://www.blackgate.com/2020/07/16/these-two-books-are-not-the-same-john-wyndhams-the-kraken-wakes-and-out-of-the-deeps/  That Book Your Mad Ancestor Wrote, KJ Bishop    Our next episode will look at:  The Etched City, KJ Bishop (2004)    Emma’s music recommendation:  Jennifer, by Everything Everything https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEIhJM-atiI&ab_channel=EverythingEverything    Emma’s upcoming book: The Vengeance https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/the-vengeance-emma-newman/7713374  Adrian’s most recent book: Shroud https://uk.bookshop.org/p/books/shroud-adrian-tchaikovsky/7656869    Follow us at:  Emma: @[email protected] and www.emmanewman.co.uk   Adrian: @aptshadow.bsky.social and www.adriantchaikovsky.com       
    --------  
    48:55

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Starship Alexandria

The Sci-fi and Fantasy podcast from the best of futures! In this future, humanity has solved its problems and is now sending spaceships from Earth, not in a desperate attempt to escape the apocalypse but because we can do so in a spirit of hope and exploration. As a part of the Starship Alexandria Project, the far-future analogues of 21st century authors Emma Newman and Adrian Tchaikovsky have been tasked to make recommendations from the ship’s vast library of creative works based on the preferences of our 21st century counterparts. Each of us will take it in turns to nominate a book, film or similar work, and the other will play judge and give the thumbs up or thumbs down to be recommended across the fleet.
Podcast website

Listen to Starship Alexandria, Work in Progress with Sophia Bush and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/12/2025 - 2:54:59 AM