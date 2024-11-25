Powered by RND
The NCJFCJ’s National Judicial Institute on Domestic Violence presents Stalking Matters, a special podcast to help judicial officers better respond to stalking ...
  • Stalking Matters
    This episode features Jennifer Landhuis, Director of SPARC and Leslye Orloff, JD, Director of NIWAP. They discuss the role of stalking in Federal courts, Tribal courts, and immigration courts; state family, juvenile, civil, and criminal court cases; and administrative law adjudications, including immigration and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission adjudications. Judicial officers are strongly encouraged to […] The post Stalking Matters appeared first on NCJFCJ.
About Stalking and Risk

The NCJFCJ’s National Judicial Institute on Domestic Violence presents Stalking Matters, a special podcast to help judicial officers better respond to stalking and to highlight the Judicial Office Guide for Responding to Stalking and its accompanying bench card developed by the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center (SPARC), the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), and the National Immigrant Women’s Advocacy Project, at American University, Washington, College of Law (NIWAP). This special episode is facilitated by Aaron Polkey, Staff Attorney with Futures Without Violence, and hosted by the National Judicial Institute on Domestic Violence.
