This week, Jemele's "The Filibuster" focuses on the NFL MVP race between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Then, CNN anchor and rabid Philadelphia sports fan Jake Tapper joins Jemele to discuss the state of sports in Philly. Tapper takes Jemele through the origin and evolution of his superstitious Philly fandom, and he shares a special message for Joel Embiid. Jemele also presses Tapper on whether he enjoyed witnessing the Eagles win the Super Bowl more than his wedding. Finally, Jemele answers an audience question about the disapproval of Heisman winner Travis Hunter's romantic relationship.
Ep 10: The Politics of Diplomacy
This week, Jemele's "The Filibuster" explains the fine line between sports diplomacy and sportswashing. Then, Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove joins Jemele to offer her firsthand perspective on using sports for positive political gain. Jemele and Rep. Kamlager-Dove discuss the Department of Government Efficiency, and Rep. Kamlager-Dove offers her opinion on how Trump's stance on immigration contrasts with her goals for sports diplomacy. Jemele and Rep. Kamlager-Dove also forecast the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Finally, Jemele answers an audience question about tax subsidies in sports ownership.
Ep 09: The Politics of Fighting
On this week's "The Filibuster," Jemele shares her thoughts on Caitlin Clark winning TIME's Athlete of the Year 2024. Then, Olympic gold medalist and world champion boxer Claressa Shields joins Jemele to discuss her biopic "The Fire Inside," what she thought of actor Ryan Destiny's portrayal of her, which people in her life didn't particularly like their portrayals, and why it was important to showcase her hometown of Flint, Michigan. Shields also reflects on fighting for pay equity. Plus, Jemele asks Shields about her recent online conflict with rapper Remy Ma.
BONUS EPISODE: The Politics of Capitalism and Oppression
In this special bonus episode, Jemele and John Hope Bryant discuss whether capitalism mimics oppression. John explains his belief in Black people as the world's moral compass, breaks down the difference between good and bad capitalism, and declares Jay-Z's "4:44" to be "a financial literacy album."
SPOLITICS is where we don’t just stick to sports, but examine the world and all of its complexities through the lens of sports. Each week, this podcast will enthusiastically explore the intersection between sports, race, gender, sexuality and culture. In this narrative-style podcast, expect sharp commentary, novel conversations, and compelling guests that will drive nuanced sports conversations that drive culture.