Ep 09: The Politics of Fighting

On this week's "The Filibuster," Jemele shares her thoughts on Caitlin Clark winning TIME's Athlete of the Year 2024. Then, Olympic gold medalist and world champion boxer Claressa Shields joins Jemele to discuss her biopic "The Fire Inside," what she thought of actor Ryan Destiny's portrayal of her, which people in her life didn't particularly like their portrayals, and why it was important to showcase her hometown of Flint, Michigan. Shields also reflects on fighting for pay equity. Plus, Jemele asks Shields about her recent online conflict with rapper Remy Ma.