Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham

Podcast Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham
Karen Mayer Cunningham, Special Education boss®
The Special Education Boss® Podcast is where advocacy meets action. Join Karen Mayer Cunningham each week as she empowers parents and professionals to understan...
EducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Episode 5: Ask the Advocate – Real Questions, Real Answers, Real Advocacy
    What do you do when your child is suspended? Denied services? Or placed in the wrong setting with no say?In this open Q&A-style episode of Special Education Boss®, Karen Mayer Cunningham answers your most pressing questions—live and unfiltered.🎯 Inside this episode:Can a child stay in general ed if they aren't accessing grade-level curriculum?Should the school provide an advocate if the parent asks?What happens if a charter school refuses special ed services?What if you're being read "school norms" before the meeting even starts?The truth about ESY, MDR, para support, toileting, behavior, and moreWhether you're a parent, teacher, para, or full-time advocate—this episode will hit home.This one's full of wisdom, wild stories, legal truth bombs, and just enough sass to keep you laughing while learning.
    --------  
    42:21
  • Mutually Agreed Upon Time
    Have you ever been told the IEP meeting is already scheduled and you just need to show up? Or that your school onlyholds IEP meetings on Fridays at 10:47? 🚨 Not so fast.In this episode of Special Education Boss®, Karen Mayer Cunningham breaks down what the law says about scheduling IEP meetings. Hint: It must be a mutually agreed upon time—not dictated by the district, principal, or parent alone.Karen also tackles:The legal obligation for schools to notify all legal parents or guardians (even if they're divorced or across the world 🌍)What "meaningful participation" really means—and why denying flexible scheduling violates itPractical scripts and steps to advocate for your rights when scheduling is a struggle
    --------  
    5:13
  • What You Don’t Know Will Cost Your Child: Restraints, Paras, and Filing Complaints
    Welcome to another episode of Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham, where we cut through the confusion at the IEP and 504 table to give you clear answers and powerful action steps.This week, Karen is back to answer your biggest questions — from procedural safeguards and legal rights to school practices that just don't fly. Whether you're a parent, teacher, advocate, or admin, you'll walk away knowing exactly what to ask, say, and do.🎯 In this Ask the Advocate session, we cover:Do you need both a 504 and an IEP? (Short answer: No.)Compensatory services: how much is enough?What indirect services really mean — and when they're not enough.How to get incident reports (and what to do if the school didn't report a restraint).Why paraprofessionals can't deliver specially designed instruction.The law on replacing special ed teachers with aides.Who decides if a student qualifies for a 1:1 aide — and what data is required.FOIA: what it is, how to use it, and why it matters.What to do when the school doesn't implement the IEP or BIP.When and how to file a state complaint that gets results.Why so many teachers don't know IDEA — and how that impacts your child.What to ask for before your ARD/IEP meeting to fully participate.How to know if your advocate is the right fit.When "reverse mainstreaming" is inappropriate — and what to do instead.💬 Key Quotes from Karen:"Specially designed instruction means it's special — and it's instruction. Paras aren't certified to provide it, no matter how amazing they are.""You don't have to be a lawyer to know your rights. But if you don't assert them, you don't have them.""What you don't know doesn't hurt the school — it penalizes your child, sometimes for a lifetime."
    --------  
    44:24
  • You Can’t Make This Up: Real Questions, Real Answers
    Welcome to this week's episode of Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham — where we empower parents, educators, and professionals to navigate and negotiate successful outcomes.In this Ask the Advocate– session, Karen is LIVE answering rapid-fire questions from real parents and educators sitting at the IEP and 504 table.🔥 Topics in this episode include:Is speech impairment required for ECSE eligibility?What to do when your district says, "We don't do that here"Getting support in your classroom when you're short-staffedWhat to say when your child's IEP isn't being followedWhy you cannot request a human, but you can request servicesWhat's illegal in self-contained classroomsWhen to file a state complaint (and what to say)How to advocate strategically without starting a warKaren breaks it down with real talk,  compassion, clarity, and the occasional call for a matching tattoo. 🙃💬 Questions are read aloud by a moderator (SEA Advocate Partner)  as Karen responds live with the wit, wisdom, and fire you've come to expect from your Special Education Boss®
    --------  
    53:17
  • Ask the Advocate: Real Questions, Real Answers from the IEP Frontlines
    Welcome to Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham — your bold, truth-telling advocate for all things IEP, 504, and student rights. In this debut episode, Karen tackles real-time questions from parents, educators, and advocates during a live "Ask the Advocate" broadcast.If you've ever felt lost, frustrated, or steamrolled at an IEP table, this is the episode you didn't know you needed. Karen pulls no punches — offering clarity, candor, and laughs as she unpacks the legal and practical sides of special education.Questions are read aloud by a moderator as Karen responds live with the wit, wisdom, and fire you've come to expect from your Special Education Boss®.Whether you're new to advocacy or a seasoned warrior, Episode 1 will inspire, equip, and remind you: when we get it right for the child, we get it right for everybody. 💥💡 In This Episode, Karen Answers Questions Like:What are the criteria for Least Restrictive Environment (LRE)?Can I get an aide on my child's school bus?What do I do when the school won't follow the IEP?Is it illegal to pre-determine manifestation determination?Can I move my child with an IEP to a new district?What's the truth about compensatory services and how to get them?Should parents worry about the future of 504 plans?📚 Resources & Links MentionedJoin The Academy — Weekly training + hundreds of hours of expert contentTwo-Day Intensive Training: Details & RegistrationNeed help? Email us at [email protected]🧠 Key Terms DiscussedIEP vs. 504Prior Written Notice (PWN)FAPE & IDEAManifestation DeterminationLRE (Least Restrictive Environment)OHI and SLD EligibilityCompensatory EducationOCR ComplaintsSpecial Education Law (34 CFR §300)
    --------  
    44:02

About Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham

The Special Education Boss® Podcast is where advocacy meets action. Join Karen Mayer Cunningham each week as she empowers parents and professionals to understand their rights, navigate the system, and show up strong at the IEP table.
Podcast website

