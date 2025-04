What You Don’t Know Will Cost Your Child: Restraints, Paras, and Filing Complaints

Welcome to another episode of Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham, where we cut through the confusion at the IEP and 504 table to give you clear answers and powerful action steps.This week, Karen is back to answer your biggest questions — from procedural safeguards and legal rights to school practices that just don't fly. Whether you're a parent, teacher, advocate, or admin, you'll walk away knowing exactly what to ask, say, and do.🎯 In this Ask the Advocate session, we cover:Do you need both a 504 and an IEP? (Short answer: No.)Compensatory services: how much is enough?What indirect services really mean — and when they're not enough.How to get incident reports (and what to do if the school didn't report a restraint).Why paraprofessionals can't deliver specially designed instruction.The law on replacing special ed teachers with aides.Who decides if a student qualifies for a 1:1 aide — and what data is required.FOIA: what it is, how to use it, and why it matters.What to do when the school doesn't implement the IEP or BIP.When and how to file a state complaint that gets results.Why so many teachers don't know IDEA — and how that impacts your child.What to ask for before your ARD/IEP meeting to fully participate.How to know if your advocate is the right fit.When "reverse mainstreaming" is inappropriate — and what to do instead.💬 Key Quotes from Karen:"Specially designed instruction means it's special — and it's instruction. Paras aren't certified to provide it, no matter how amazing they are.""You don't have to be a lawyer to know your rights. But if you don't assert them, you don't have them.""What you don't know doesn't hurt the school — it penalizes your child, sometimes for a lifetime."

👩‍⚖️ Hosted by Karen Mayer Cunningham, Advocate & Special Education Boss®Each week, Karen shares real stories, legal insights, and no-nonsense strategies to help you navigate special education with clarity and confidence.