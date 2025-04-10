Welcome to Special Education Boss® with Karen Mayer Cunningham — your bold, truth-telling advocate for all things IEP, 504, and student rights. In this debut episode, Karen tackles real-time questions from parents, educators, and advocates during a live “Ask the Advocate” broadcast.If you’ve ever felt lost, frustrated, or steamrolled at an IEP table, this is the episode you didn’t know you needed. Karen pulls no punches — offering clarity, candor, and laughs as she unpacks the legal and practical sides of special education.Questions are read aloud by a moderator as Karen responds live with the wit, wisdom, and fire you’ve come to expect from your Special Education Boss®.Whether you’re new to advocacy or a seasoned warrior, Episode 1 will inspire, equip, and remind you: when we get it right for the child, we get it right for everybody. 💥💡 In This Episode, Karen Answers Questions Like:What are the criteria for Least Restrictive Environment (LRE)?Can I get an aide on my child’s school bus?What do I do when the school won’t follow the IEP?Is it illegal to pre-determine manifestation determination?Can I move my child with an IEP to a new district?What’s the truth about compensatory services and how to get them?Should parents worry about the future of 504 plans?📚 Resources & Links MentionedJoin The Academy — Weekly training + hundreds of hours of expert contentTwo-Day Intensive Training: Details & RegistrationNeed help? Email us at [email protected]
🧠 Key Terms DiscussedIEP vs. 504Prior Written Notice (PWN)FAPE & IDEAManifestation DeterminationLRE (Least Restrictive Environment)OHI and SLD EligibilityCompensatory EducationOCR ComplaintsSpecial Education Law (34 CFR §300)📬 Want Your Question Answered on a Future Episode?Send your question to: [email protected]
message us on Facebook or Instagram @SpecialEducationBoss💬 Join the ConversationFollow Karen for weekly livestreams, special guest trainings, and community support:Instagram: @specialeducationbossTikTok: @specialeducationbossYouTube: Special Education Academy⚖️ DisclaimerThe content in this podcast is educational and informational and should ✨ When we get it right for the child, we get it right for everybody. ✨ 👩⚖️ Hosted by Karen Mayer Cunningham, Advocate & Special Education Boss®Each week, Karen shares real stories, legal insights, and no-nonsense strategies to help you navigate special education with clarity and confidence. 👉 Subscribe & never miss an episode — new episodes drop every week!🎓 Join The Academy: Weekly live trainings + 250+ hours of advocacy tools & expert resources🔗 Learn more at The Academy 📬 Have a question? Email us at [email protected]
📱 Follow Karen on: TikTok & Instagram: @specialeducationboss YouTube: Special Education Academy ⚖️ Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Always consult with a qualified professional for specific guidance related to your child or school district.