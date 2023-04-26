Next steps in bringing minor league baseball back to Spartanburg
Local baseball fans were so excited last month with the announcement that the Down East Wood Ducks would be moving to Spartanburg from their current home in Kinston, NC that they could practically smell the hot dogs. Once here, the team will play its games in the 3,500-seat centerpiece of a along S Daniel Morgan Ave., which in addition to the ballpark will feature tens of thousands of square feet of residential, office space, and retail. A lot of work is still yet to be done before the stands are filled for the first pitch of a minor league baseball game in Spartanburg since 1994. The City, County, developer, and team will need to approve agreements to bring the development to fruition, designs for the stadium and nearby developments will need to be approved, and then the largest construction project in Downtown Spartanburg history will get underway, transforming the vast and vacant site that exists today into a hub of entertainment and commerce unlike anything our community has ever seen. Today on the podcast, we're talking with City Manager Chris Story about those next steps and about the impact this transformational investment will have in Spartanburg.
6/7/2023
31:21
Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful takes on litter, beautification in Spartanburg
It's never hard to find folks willing too share their opinions about litter, and thankfully for those of us in Spartanburg, it's also not hard to find folks willing to put their time and energy into combatting it. Thanks to the work of , those efforts are more organized than ever throughout Spartanburg County. Founded in 2018, our local Keep America Beautiful affiliate works not only to combat litter in our area. The organization also works to engage residents in recycling, beautification efforts, and environmental education. Today on the podcast, we're talking with Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Coordinator, Claire Roussos about the organization and how they're helping to improve our local environment and quality-of-life for our residents.
5/31/2023
21:30
City Boards and Commissions offer residents an opportunity to serve
One of the most overlooked ways a civic-minded Spartanburg resident can choose to get involved in shaping the future of our city is by serving on one of our City Boards and Commissions. Maybe you're a local architect interested in helping to ensure that new downtown developments follow the City's design standards or a local cycling enthusiast who'd like to have a say in expanding opportunities for our citizens to get active. Perhaps you're a member of one of the city's neighborhood watch organizations, and you'd like to help influence crime prevention efforts citywide. Whatever the case, odds are there's a City Board or Commission that could use your input, and with vacancies just announced for the upcoming fiscal year (beginning July 1), now would be a great time to step up and help us continue to improve our great city. Today on the podcast, we're talking with new City Clerk, Christie Lindsey about our Boards and Commissions vacancies and her other responsibilities assisting City Council and connecting our residents with their government.
5/17/2023
28:34
Urban tree health and the future of Morgan Square's canopy
If you've had the opportunity to view the , you've likely noticed that all of the proposals include an abundant amount of tree canopy. Owing to feedback from residents and stakeholders throughout the process so far, it's clear that the importance of natural shade and the welcoming feel provided by mature trees will certainly be a major factor in whatever shape the final enhancement design takes. While placing trees in many parks can be as simple as selecting the right tree and the right location to plant it, the challenge is much greater in a bustling city center where the regular thumping of tens of thousands of footsteps compresses soil, where surrounding hardscape limits the amount of rain reaching tree roots, and where well over a century of underground infrastructure creates a tangle of sometimes unknown obstacles and complications. What does a sustainable canopy for Morgan Square look like when the lifespan of urban trees is often 10-20 years? What do we know about the conditions of the trees currently on and around Morgan Square, and what remains hidden underground? What strategies and new technologies can help extend the lifespan of new trees, and what can be done to improve conditions for existing trees that remain after the redesign? Today on the podcast, we're talking with ISA Board Certified Master Arborist and consultant for Morgan Square enhancement process, Jonathan Simmons about his assessment of the square's trees and what our city can do to create a sustainable canopy for its future.
5/11/2023
21:01
Noble Tree Foundation brings expertise, biodiversity to Spartanburg's urban canopy
If you've walked down Wall Street in Downtown Spartanburg lately, you've likely noticed the new tree plantings installed earlier this year. While you may have admired the new trees and considered the shade they'll one day provide for visitors to one of Spartanburg's most picturesque pedestrian gateways, you wouldn't have learned the full story behind those hand-picked Chinese Pistache trees and how they found a home in our community. Today on the podcast, we're telling that story along with our friends from the who made it all possible.