Music
SongVersation

SongVersation
India Arie
I am India.Arie / India Arie and SongVersation is a podcast where I choose one of my songs, we listen to it, and I riff on it! Simple as that! #songversationpod...
Music

Available Episodes

  • Ep. 10 SongVersation: Life I Know
    I tell the story about the one song that always makes me cry. Heart Break, Healing. David Ryan Harris. Joni Mitchell. Stevie Wonder. And Some how this all comes together for a SongVersation about wisdom and maturity.  
  • Ep. 11 SongVersation: Break The Shell
    How I spent New Years Day 2007 & And Celebrating Cicely Tyson’s birthday ~ and what the two have in common!
  • Ep. 12 SongVersation: Favorite Time of Year!
    Nothing better than Christmas with Friends
  • Ep. 9 SongVersation: That Magic! ✨
    Ep. 9 SongVersation: That Magic! ✨ The empowered, powerful, grown and sexy orgin story of my New SINGLE!!! “That Magic” ✨⭐️
  • Ep.8 SongVersation: Ready For Love
About SongVersation

I am India.Arie / India Arie and SongVersation is a podcast where I choose one of my songs, we listen to it, and I riff on it! Simple as that! #songversationpodcast #indiaarie
