I tell the story about the one song that always makes me cry. Heart Break, Healing. David Ryan Harris. Joni Mitchell. Stevie Wonder. And Some how this all comes together for a SongVersation about wisdom and maturity.
How I spent New Years Day 2007 & And Celebrating Cicely Tyson’s birthday ~ and what the two have in common!
Nothing better than Christmas with Friends
Ep. 9 SongVersation: That Magic! ✨ The empowered, powerful, grown and sexy orgin story of my New SINGLE!!! “That Magic” ✨⭐️