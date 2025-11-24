Something for Nothing: A RUSH Fancast

Ep. 201: Dean Budnick, Co-Author of "Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How The Public Got Scalped"
We've been talking a lot about our frustration with Ticketmaster, so we thought it would be interesting to talk to someone who could answer our questions about the ticket-selling world. Dean Budnick, co-author of "Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How The Public Got Scalped," is that person. Dean tells us about the beginnings of Ticketmaster, how they became the juggernaut they are, and what the future holds for concert goers.
Follow us on Bluesky: @rushfancast
Follow us on Instagram: @therushcast
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @RushFanCast
Follow us on Threads: @therushcast
Email us at: [email protected]