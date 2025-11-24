Powered by RND
Something for Nothing: A RUSH Fancast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 201
  • Ep. 201: Dean Budnick, Co-Author of "Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How The Public Got Scalped"
    We've been talking a lot about our frustration with Ticketmaster, so we thought it would be interesting to talk to someone who could answer our questions about the ticket-selling world. Dean Budnick, co-author of "Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How The Public Got Scalped," is that person. Dean tells us about the beginnings of Ticketmaster, how they became the juggernaut they are, and what the future holds for concert goers. Follow us on Bluesky: @rushfancast Follow us on Instagram: @therushcast Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @RushFanCast Follow us on Threads: @therushcast Email us at: [email protected]
    --------  
    53:13
  • Ep. 200: Trivia With Ray Wawrzyniak
    It's our 200th episode, and what better way to celebrate than by having one of our favorite guests back for some Jedi-grade trivia! Ray Wawrzyniak, the preeminent collector of all things Rush, joins us to answer some of the toughest Rush trivia our listeners could muster. And Lex is here too, so you know it's a party! How did Ray do? You'll have to listen to find out! Follow us on Bluesky: @rushfancast Follow us on Instagram: @therushcast Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @RushFanCast Follow us on Threads: @therushcast Email us at: [email protected]    
    --------  
    55:37
  • Ep. 199: Rush Ticket Frenzy
    The moment we were all waiting for happened this week: Tickets for Rush's Fifty Something Tour went on sale! OK, there were 3 different sales in the span of 7 days: the Citi Bank credit card presale, the artist presale, and the general sale. This week Steve and Gerry talk about the frustrating ticket-buying process, why Ticketmaster has been ruining the fan experience for decades, and how we fared in our quest to see our favorite band. Follow us on Bluesky: @rushfancast Follow us on Instagram: @therushcast Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @RushFanCast Follow us on Threads: @therushcast Email us at: [email protected]  
    --------  
    37:57
  • Ep. 198: The Fifty Something Tour Announcement
    It's an emergency episode of the podcast! The unthinkable has been thought: Rush is going on tour! Today, Geddy and Alex announced a 7-city, 12-show tour, scheduled for summer 2026. Our excitement is unbridled! Let the fray begin! Follow us on Bluesky: @rushfancast Follow us on Instagram: @therushcast Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @RushFanCast Follow us on Threads: @therushcast Email us at: [email protected]
    --------  
    21:45
  • Ep. 197: Live From Henderson Brewing's Rush Day 2025, Pt. 2
    This week in our second of two parts live from Henderson Brewing's Rush Day 2025, we speak with Ivar Hamilton. Ivar has had a long and celebrated career in the music business and is well-known as the man who Neil Peart delivered an advance copy of Permanent Waves to at CFNY--the station whose tagline inspired the song The Spirit of Radio. Rush superfan Ray Wawrzyniak also joins us for another round of Rush Trivia. Follow us on Bluesky: @rushfancast Follow us on Instagram: @therushcast Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @RushFanCast Follow us on Threads: @therushcast Email us at: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:06:32

About Something for Nothing: A RUSH Fancast

Two lifelong friends discuss the albums of their favorite band, RUSH.
