Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologySome Future Day
Listen to Some Future Day in the App
Listen to Some Future Day in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Some Future Day

Podcast Some Future Day
Marc Beckman
Some Future Day evaluates technology at the intersection of culture & law.    Join Marc Beckman and his esteemed guests for insider knowledge surrounding how...
TechnologyNewsTech News

Available Episodes

5 of 65
  • Freed Israeli Hostage Shares Details About Her Captivity | Aviva Siegel & Marc Beckman
    “For the survivor who chooses to testify, it is clear: his duty is to bear witness for the dead and for the living. He has no right to deprive future generations of a past that belongs to our collective memory. To forget would be not only dangerous, but offensive.” These are the immortal words of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. You are about to hear the enduring words of Aviva Siegel. Aviva was a hostage in Gaza. Aviva's husband, Keith Siegel, is still a hostage in Gaza. At six in the morning on October 7th, fifteen terrorists shot their way into Aviva and Keith's home. Aviva's primal scream reached the heavens. The terrorists shot Keith, and they broke his rib.Soon thereafter Aviva and Keith, still in their pajamas, were forced at gunpoint to enter their own car. The kidnappers drove to Gaza where more terrorists, people with sticks, mothers, children, and even elders and babies lined the streets, anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Jews from the nearby kibbutz, who were immediately forced underground, into dark tunnels, into captivity.And since then, for more than 440 days, Keith has been trapped, numbed, beaten, starved, tortured, asphyxiated, drained, psychologically battered, and the inexhaustible list of atrocities continues.In this episode, Aviva Siegel shares her harrowing experience of being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. She recounts the traumatic events that began on October 7th, when terrorists invaded her home, shot her husband Keith, and took them both captives.Aviva details the ordeal of being moved between multiple locations, subjected to brutal treatment, and the continuous fear and uncertainty they faced. She speaks about the deep love for her husband and her relentless hope for his return, as well as her belief in the power of love and humanity despite the atrocities she witnessed.The episode also delves into her life before the kidnapping and her dedication to teaching young children. Calling for unity and compassion, Aviva voices a heartfelt plea for peace and the return of all hostages.Preorder Marc's new book, "Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything"Sign up for the Some Future Day Newsletter here: https://marcbeckman.substack.com/Episode Links:Bring them home now: https://stories.bringthemhomenow.net/To join the conversation, follow Marc Beckman here: YoutubeLinkedInTwitterInstagramTikTok
    --------  
    1:00:08
  • Peace in the Middle East? The Making of the Abraham Accords | Amb. John Rakolta, Jr. & Marc Beckman
    I had the honor of meeting Ambassador John Rakolta, Jr. this past summer in New York City. His name may not sound familiar, but John is a serious visionary who currently serves as chairman of Walbridge, a $6.5 billion construction firm based in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 1916, Walbridge boasts being one of America's largest contractors with deep roots tied to building automotive and manufacturing facilities. Impressively, John predicted the importance of technology in American commerce and steered Walbridge into the future.Today, Walbridge is a leader in building electric vehicle facilities and hyperscale data centers. But here's where it gets interesting: Mr. Rakolta served as the United States Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and played a lead role in architecting the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel. Since then, the Middle East has been literally on fire.On this episode, Ambassador Rakolta provides an in-depth analysis of the Middle East and shares for the first time how the Abraham Accords were established, how they have been effective, and what's next in the region. Ambassador Rakolta also shares his insights on effective leadership, his personal work ethic, and reflections on the current state and future prospects of peace in the region.The episode concludes with thoughts on national security and the importance of bringing manufacturing back to the United States.Preorder Marc's new book, "Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything"Sign up for the Some Future Day Newsletter here: https://marcbeckman.substack.com/Episode Links:Amb. John Rakolta Jr.: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amb-john-rakolta-jr-ret-9883507/Walbridge: https://www.walbridge.com/people/john-rakolta-jr/To join the conversation, follow Marc Beckman here: YoutubeLinkedInTwitterInstagramTikTok
    --------  
    1:04:24
  • The Iranian Regime: History, Khamenei’s Power, Control, & the Future | Nazee Moinian & Marc Beckman
    The bravest person on the planet is Iranian. Her name is Ahoo Daryaei. Ahoo is a student who stripped to her underwear on the streets of Iran after the Iranian morality police accosted her for not wearing a hijab. There is an honorific title for this kind of Iranian woman: shirzan. Ahoo is shirzan: a lioness; a woman who protects herself, her family, friends, community, and country at all costs.Shirzan.Iran has many shirzans, including my guest, Nazee Moinian. Nazee was born in Iran but fled with her family for freedom. She holds a PhD in Iranian studies with a sharp understanding of the nation's rich, rich history, plus its modern-day leaders from the Shah through the Ayatollah Khomeini. Nazee currently serves as a fellow at the Middle East Institute, speaks five languages, and hosts various think tanks on this subject matter. Could a feminist uprising topple Iran's theocracy? Is the Iranian regime on the verge of collapsing? In this episode of Some Future Day, host Marc Beckman sits down with Nazee Moinian, an insightful voice on Iranian culture, history, and geopolitics. Nazee takes us on a journey through the vibrant and transformative years of 1960s and 70s Iran, recounting the country's progress under the Shah's modernization efforts and its dramatic shift following the Islamic Revolution.Delving into her personal experiences growing up in Iran, Nazee reflects on the socio-cultural evolution of the nation, the role of women as fearless change agents, and the historic bond between Iran and Israel. The conversation explores the complexities of Iran’s current regime, its foreign policies, and the ongoing resistance led by courageous Iranian women.With historical depth and poignant storytelling, this episode highlights the resilience of a people yearning for freedom and the potential for a brighter future. Tune in for a riveting discussion on leadership, cultural transformation, and the enduring power of hope.Preorder Marc's new book, "Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything"Sign up for the Some Future Day Newsletter here: https://marcbeckman.substack.com/Episode Links:Nazee on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nazeemahnazmoinianNazee on Twitter: https://x.com/nazeemoinian?lang=enJpost Article: https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-820947To join the conversation, follow Marc Beckman here: YoutubeLinkedInTwitterInstagramTikTok
    --------  
    1:07:01
  • Murdered, Kidnapped, Taken Hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz: The Bibas Family Story | Ofri Bibas Levy & Yifat Zailer
    Here's the thing about the 101 Israeli hostages in Gaza: they were torn from their lives over 400 days ago. Here's the thing about the only two Jewish children who are currently hostages in Gaza: their parents are also hostages. Here's the thing about Ariel and Kfir Bibas' grandparents: they were both burnt to death in their home. One was a teacher with Parkinson's and the other was a painter.The entire family lived on a kibbutz juxtaposed with Gaza and supported equal rights, freedom, liberty, and of course, legal statehood for their Palestinian neighbors. Here's the thing that we have lost from terrorism, conflict, information wars, antisemitism, falsification, and politics: our humanity. We have forgotten that the 101 hostages have first names, passions, careers, humility, love, and dreams. Ofri Bibas Levy and Yifat Zailer took the time to remind me, and now the rest of the world, about humanity lost in our very emotional conversation.In this emotional episode, Marc welcomes Yifat Zailer and Ofri Bibas Levy to share their poignant stories and experiences over the past year. Yifat, an architect and passionate photographer, and Ofri, an occupational therapist, provide a deeply personal insight into their connections with the Bibas family and the impact of the traumatic events they endured on October 7th.They discuss their struggles, emotions, and the changes that have reshaped their lives and identities since then. The conversation reveals the heartbreaking realities of having family members, including young children, taken hostage by terrorists, and the resulting emotional and physical toll. Both guests reflect on their resilience, hope for the future, and the significant need for global humanitarian considerations.Preorder Marc's new book, "Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything"Sign up for the Some Future Day Newsletter here: https://marcbeckman.substack.com/Episode Links:Bring Bibas Back on IG: https://www.instagram.com/bring.bibas.back/Bring Bibas Back on FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554308188558To join the conversation, follow Marc Beckman here: YoutubeLinkedInTwitterInstagramTikTok
    --------  
    1:12:14
  • Naomi Wolf & Jesus Christ | Dr. Naomi Wolf and Marc Beckman
    I expected to speak with Dr. Naomi Wolf about technology's impact on our community here on planet Earth. But our discussion evolved into something much more meaningful: God, Jesus, and all living things.Naomi Wolf was widely considered the preeminent feminist in the early ‘90s and since then has radically changed her position in the community.In this profound episode of Some Future Day, host Marc Beckman sits down with Dr. Naomi Wolf to explore the intricate landscapes of spiritual experience, consciousness, and human connection. Through a deeply personal narrative centered around a transformative hypnotic encounter, Wolf shares her extraordinary experience of meeting Jesus and the profound insights she gained about co-creation, kindness, and the true meaning of spiritual alignment.Whether you believe Naomi met Jesus or not, it's irrelevant. Her spiritual message of kindness gives hope and even made me reconsider my own personal religion. Naomi, thank you so much for sharing this incredible story and for joining me on this episode of Some Future Day.Preorder Marc's new book, "Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything"Sign up for the Some Future Day Newsletter here: https://marcbeckman.substack.com/Episode Links:Dr. Naomi Wolf on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-naomi-wolf-324460b4/Substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naomirwolf/DailyClout: https://dailyclout.io/To join the conversation, follow Marc Beckman here: YoutubeLinkedInTwitterInstagramTikTok
    --------  
    41:06

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Some Future Day

Some Future Day evaluates technology at the intersection of culture & law.    Join Marc Beckman and his esteemed guests for insider knowledge surrounding how you can use new technologies to positively impact your life, career, and family.  Marc Beckman is Senior Fellow of Emerging Technologies and an Adjunct Professor at NYU, CEO of DMA United, and a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Task Force on Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets.
Podcast website

Listen to Some Future Day, Darknet Diaries and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/30/2024 - 7:26:13 PM