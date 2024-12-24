Freed Israeli Hostage Shares Details About Her Captivity | Aviva Siegel & Marc Beckman

"For the survivor who chooses to testify, it is clear: his duty is to bear witness for the dead and for the living. He has no right to deprive future generations of a past that belongs to our collective memory. To forget would be not only dangerous, but offensive." These are the immortal words of Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. You are about to hear the enduring words of Aviva Siegel. Aviva was a hostage in Gaza. Aviva's husband, Keith Siegel, is still a hostage in Gaza. At six in the morning on October 7th, fifteen terrorists shot their way into Aviva and Keith's home. Aviva's primal scream reached the heavens. The terrorists shot Keith, and they broke his rib.Soon thereafter Aviva and Keith, still in their pajamas, were forced at gunpoint to enter their own car. The kidnappers drove to Gaza where more terrorists, people with sticks, mothers, children, and even elders and babies lined the streets, anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Jews from the nearby kibbutz, who were immediately forced underground, into dark tunnels, into captivity.And since then, for more than 440 days, Keith has been trapped, numbed, beaten, starved, tortured, asphyxiated, drained, psychologically battered, and the inexhaustible list of atrocities continues.In this episode, Aviva Siegel shares her harrowing experience of being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. She recounts the traumatic events that began on October 7th, when terrorists invaded her home, shot her husband Keith, and took them both captives.Aviva details the ordeal of being moved between multiple locations, subjected to brutal treatment, and the continuous fear and uncertainty they faced. She speaks about the deep love for her husband and her relentless hope for his return, as well as her belief in the power of love and humanity despite the atrocities she witnessed.The episode also delves into her life before the kidnapping and her dedication to teaching young children. Calling for unity and compassion, Aviva voices a heartfelt plea for peace and the return of all hostages.