Monica McGuigan, a Scala programmer at JP Morgan, talks with Richard about her experiences learning Roc with a Scala background. They get into topics like how language design affects beginners and experts, what parts of functional programming are easier and harder to learn than others, and how language designers inform their design decisions.Support Software Unscripted on Patreon: https://patreon.com/SoftwareUnscriptedMonica's chapter on JSON decoders: https://github.com/roc-lang/book-of-examples/pull/68Grapheme clusters: https://unicode.org/glossary/#extended_grapheme_clusterRoc's string operations: https://www.roc-lang.org/builtins/StrTalk: The Functional Purity Inference Plan: https://youtu.be/42TUAKhzlRI?si=TwxYoqMgh0UXQLfn
1:07:42
Testing in Production with Mike Bryzek
Mike Bryzek has been a technical cofounder of two very successful companies using some very unorthodox technical strategies that have worked out very well for him and his teams! These include testing in production, spending the first few months of a brand-new company's life investing in automation and tooling before shipping a product, and microservices - but not done in the way I've usually heard them described.Support Software Unscripted on Patreon: https://patreon.com/SoftwareUnscripted
1:17:50
Building Video Editing Software with Andrew Lisowski
Richard talks with Andrew Lisowski, a Senior Engineer at Descript - which makes audio and video editing software that has been used to edit this very podcast! They talk about some of the surprising challenges of dealing with video editing compared to audio alone, the economics of niche podcasts and programming conferences, and the evolution of Web browsers!Support Software Unscripted on Patreon: https://patreon.com/SoftwareUnscriptedDescript: https://www.descript.comAndrew Lisowski: https://www.hipstersmoothie.comdevtools.fm episode that was on HN frontpage: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=41301639Zencastr: https://zencastr.com/?via=richard-feldmanForced Aligners: https://github.com/MahmoudAshraf97/ctc-forced-alignerGentle Aligner: https://github.com/lowerquality/gentle
1:02:50
The EYG Language with Peter Saxton
Richard talks with Peter Saxton, creator of the EYG programming language, about the problems Peter aims to solve with EYG, and some of the unique design decisions he's made with it. A type-safe eval() operation even comes up in the discussion!Support Software Unscripted on Patreon: https://patreon.com/SoftwareUnscriptedEYG: https://eyg.runUnison: https://unison-lang.orgRoc: https://roc-lang.org
1:17:25
AI in Programming Education with Will Sentance
Richard talks with Will Sentance, the teacher of the Hard Parts series and the founder and CEO of CodeSmith, which is a Software Engineering and AI immersive education program. They talk about how AI is intersecting with modern programming education, what's considered "fundamentals" these days, and how Will thinks about teaching object-oriented and functional programming.Support Software Unscripted on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SoftwareUnscriptedJavaScript: The Hard Parts: https://frontendmasters.com/courses/javascript-hard-parts-v2/AI for Software Engineers: https://frontendmasters.com/workshops/engineering-and-ai/CodeSmith: https://www.codesmith.io/Richard's courses: https://frontendmasters.com/teachers/richard-feldman/#courses