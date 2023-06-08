Hey! It’s Jess & Gabriel! Welcome to So Far, So Good! On this podcast we're going to be sharing personal stories and conversations on topics we've never sha...

In this episode, Jess and Gabriel share their love story & open up about both the heartwarming and the hilarious moments that brought them together from across the world.

About So Far, So Good

Hey! It’s Jess & Gabriel! Welcome to So Far, So Good! On this podcast we're going to be sharing personal stories and conversations on topics we've never shared anywhere else before, as well as sharing behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped us, the trials that have tested us, and the joys that have filled our hearts to the brim. We'll also be talking about juicy stuff from pop culture & having guests on the show to chime in as well! We have some really exciting ideas for how to invite YOU into the conversation as well! So tune in, and let’s do life together!