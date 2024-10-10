Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologySlices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast
Listen to Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast in the App
Listen to Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast

Podcast Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast
Kai Dombrowski & Malin Sundberg
A podcast for the Deep Dish Swift Conference where the hosts, Kai and Malin chat with the organizers and speakers of the conference.
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • S3E1: Adam Shaw
    Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 3 In the 1st episode of Season 3 of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Adam Shaw. Links Deep Dish Swift Website Deep Dish Swift Mastodon Deep Dish Swift X Special Guest Adam on Mastodon Adam's Website Bonobo Labs Hosts Malin on X Malin on Mastodon Malin on Threads Kai on X Kai on Mastodon Kai on Threads Mercury Weather Deep Dish Swift Sponsors Revenue Cat Emerge Tools Superwall Runway Codemagic Sentry Cirrus Labs bitdrift Swiftly-Workspace
    --------  
    1:03:43
  • S2E19: Matt Massicotte
    Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2 In the 19th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Matt Massicotte. Links Deep Dish Swift Website Deep Dish Swift Mastodon Deep Dish Swift X Special Guest Matt on Mastodon Matt's Website Hosts Malin on X Malin on Mastodon Malin on Threads Kai on X Kai on Mastodon Kai on Threads Mercury Weather Deep Dish Swift Sponsors Revenue Cat Codemagic Runway Emerge Tools Superwall Sentry AppDab shockoe
    --------  
    53:05
  • S2E18: Ariel Michaeli
    Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2 In the 18th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Ariel Michaeli. Links Deep Dish Swift Website   Deep Dish Swift Mastodon   Deep Dish Swift X   Special Guests Ariel on X   Ariel on YouTube Appfigures Hosts Malin on X   Malin on Mastodon   Malin on Threads Kai on X   Kai on Mastodon   Kai on Threads Mercury Weather   Deep Dish Swift Sponsors Revenue Cat   Codemagic   Runway   Emerge Tools   Superwall   Sentry AppDab shockoe
    --------  
    1:00:59
  • S2E17: Charlie Chapman
    Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2 In the 17th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Charlie Chapman. Links Deep Dish Swift Website   Deep Dish Swift Mastodon   Deep Dish Swift Twitter   Special Guests Charlie on Twitter   Charlie on Mastodon Charlie on Threads Charlie on Season 1 of Slices Dark Noise Launched 🍌🍕 Hosts Malin on Twitter   Malin on Mastodon   Malin on Threads Kai on Twitter   Kai on Mastodon   Kai on Threads Mercury Weather   Slice by Slice – Lyrics [Verse] Grab a slice of the action We're here to make it happen Deep Dish Swift The conference is crackin' In the Windy City Where it's oh so chill We're bringing developers together It's a thrill [Verse 2] From beginners to pros We've got it covered Apple platform dev We'll leave you smothered With knowledge and connections We'll help you grow Indie developer day You know it's gonna show [Chorus] Slice by slice We're taking a bite At Deep Dish Swift We're gonna ignite Pizza puns and Swift code It's all in play At the conference where the magic stays Deep Dish Swift Sponsors Revenue Cat   Codemagic   Runway   Emerge Tools   Superwall   Sentry AppDab shockoe
    --------  
    2:02:25
  • S2E16: Jamie Blumberg & Jay Soumphount
    Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2 In the 15th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with James Dempsey, Mac and iOS developer, trainer, and songwriter.   Links Deep Dish Swift Website   Deep Dish Swift Mastodon   Deep Dish Swift Twitter   Special Guests Jamie on Mastodon   Jay on Twitter Hosts Malin on Twitter   Malin on Mastodon   Kai on Twitter   Kai on Mastodon   Mercury Weather   Deep Dish Swift Sponsors Revenue Cat   Codemagic   Runway   Emerge Tools   Superwall   Sentry AppDab shockoe
    --------  
    47:31

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast

A podcast for the Deep Dish Swift Conference where the hosts, Kai and Malin chat with the organizers and speakers of the conference.
Podcast website

Listen to Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Lex Fridman Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/11/2025 - 4:18:19 PM