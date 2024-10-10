Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 3
In the 1st episode of Season 3 of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Adam Shaw.
Adam on Mastodon
Adam's Website
Bonobo Labs
Malin on X
Malin on Mastodon
Malin on Threads
Kai on X
Kai on Mastodon
Kai on Threads
Mercury Weather
--------
1:03:43
S2E19: Matt Massicotte
Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2
In the 19th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Matt Massicotte.
Matt on Mastodon
Matt's Website
Malin on X
Malin on Mastodon
Malin on Threads
Kai on X
Kai on Mastodon
Kai on Threads
Mercury Weather
--------
53:05
S2E18: Ariel Michaeli
Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2
In the 18th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Ariel Michaeli.
Ariel on X
Ariel on YouTube
Appfigures
Malin on X
Malin on Mastodon
Malin on Threads
Kai on X
Kai on Mastodon
Kai on Threads
Mercury Weather
--------
1:00:59
S2E17: Charlie Chapman
Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2
In the 17th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with Charlie Chapman.
Charlie on Twitter
Charlie on Mastodon
Charlie on Threads
Charlie on Season 1 of Slices
Dark Noise
Launched
🍌🍕
Malin on Twitter
Malin on Mastodon
Malin on Threads
Kai on Twitter
Kai on Mastodon
Kai on Threads
Mercury Weather
Slice by Slice – Lyrics
[Verse]
Grab a slice of the action
We're here to make it happen
Deep Dish Swift
The conference is crackin'
In the Windy City
Where it's oh so chill
We're bringing developers together
It's a thrill
[Verse 2]
From beginners to pros
We've got it covered
Apple platform dev
We'll leave you smothered
With knowledge and connections
We'll help you grow
Indie developer day
You know it's gonna show
[Chorus]
Slice by slice
We're taking a bite
At Deep Dish Swift
We're gonna ignite
Pizza puns and Swift code
It's all in play
At the conference where the magic stays
--------
2:02:25
S2E16: Jamie Blumberg & Jay Soumphount
Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast – Season 2
In the 15th episode of Slices: The Deep Dish Swift Podcast, Kai and Malin chat with James Dempsey, Mac and iOS developer, trainer, and songwriter.
Jamie on Mastodon
Jay on Twitter
Malin on Twitter
Malin on Mastodon
Kai on Twitter
Kai on Mastodon
Mercury Weather
