Timmy Trumpet
The brand-new show by your host, Timmy Trumpet. More
SINPHONY Radio - Episode #114
Counting down the Best of April, PLUS checking out the hottest tracks and latest news in the world of dance music!
SINPHONY Radio - Episode #113
Checking out the masked heroes and villains of dance music, PLUS a brand new track from Lockdown & Marnage!
SINPHONY Radio - Episode #112
Checking out some artists breaking records and soaring to new heights, PLUS a brand new collab from Timmy Trumpet & DVBBS!
SINPHONY Radio - Episode #111
Getting ready for UMF Australia by checking out some of the best Aussie dance artists, PLUS a brand new release from DJ Aligator!
SINPHONY Radio - Episode #110
Premiering brand new tracks from Timmy Trumpet, R3HAB & Mariana BO, PLUS the very best of March!!
About SINPHONY Radio w/ Timmy Trumpet
The brand-new show by your host, Timmy Trumpet.
