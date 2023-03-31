Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SINPHONY Radio w/ Timmy Trumpet
Timmy Trumpet
The brand-new show by your host, Timmy Trumpet. More
MusicMusic Commentary
The brand-new show by your host, Timmy Trumpet.

  • SINPHONY Radio - Episode #114
    Counting down the Best of April, PLUS checking out the hottest tracks and latest news in the world of dance music!
    4/28/2023
    1:01:18
  • SINPHONY Radio - Episode #113
    Checking out the masked heroes and villains of dance music, PLUS a brand new track from Lockdown & Marnage!
    4/21/2023
    1:00:42
  • SINPHONY Radio - Episode #112
    Checking out some artists breaking records and soaring to new heights, PLUS a brand new collab from Timmy Trumpet & DVBBS!
    4/14/2023
    58:44
  • SINPHONY Radio - Episode #111
    Getting ready for UMF Australia by checking out some of the best Aussie dance artists, PLUS a brand new release from DJ Aligator!
    4/7/2023
    1:02:49
  • SINPHONY Radio - Episode #110
    Premiering brand new tracks from Timmy Trumpet, R3HAB & Mariana BO, PLUS the very best of March!!
    3/31/2023
    1:02:11

About SINPHONY Radio w/ Timmy Trumpet

The brand-new show by your host, Timmy Trumpet.
