Met Cute & The Real Deal
And Just Like That is back and we're covering the first two episodes. It's a super-sized episode where we cover it all. Is the first needle drop a reference to our new star, Tony Danza? Is Carrie really a people pleaser? Are the pop girls shaking now that Lily has entered the chat? And we simply marvel at the beauty of Dr. Naya Wallace/Karen Pittman. It feels good to be alive again!
6/23/2023
1:39:50
And Just Like That Eve (with Evan Ross Katz)
Description: This week, we’re down Sam, but Chris is joined by writer/editor/podcaster/star Evan Ross Katz on the eve of And Just Like That. We get into the show’s legacy, Che discourse, costume work, and so much more. Take a listen!You can support Shortcomings by visiting us at patreon.com/shortcomingspodcast!
6/21/2023
1:02:54
S6 EP04: Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little
We've made it to the "He's just not that into you..." episode and we take on a lot, including our hazy memory of the crazy, star-filled movie version of that saying. Carrie and Berger are fussing over scrunchies, Samantha is role-playing, Miranda is Rambo-ing, and Charlotte and Harry break-up. It's a lot. Take a listen.You can support Shortcomings by visiting us at patreon.com/shortcomingspodcast!
6/14/2023
1:24:29
S6 EP03 : The Perfect Present
Jennifer Coolidge is here and we have to wonder…why? We’re dealing with Berber’s sound machines, Steve’s bad baby-bag etiquette, and we worry about Harry and Steve. Oh and Smith is back. Take a listen!
6/7/2023
1:26:19
S6 EP2: Great Sexpectations
Carrie and Berger are down bad in the bedroom, we meet Smith/Jerry, Charlotte begins her judaism journey, and Miranda is on the couch. Season six started hot, but does it stay that way? Take a listen! You can support Shortcomings via patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/ShortcomingsPodcast Don't forget to Like, Subscribe and Follow Us Online: Sam - @bravohistorian / @takeyourzoloft Chris - @clewis1219
It's June 6, 1998. The number one movie in the United States is 'The Truman Show.' NBC ruled television, with 'Friends,' 'E.R.', and 'Seinfeld' dominating the ratings. Brandy and Monica were on top of the music charts, and, oh, and 'Sex and the City' aired its first episode.
Welcome to 'Shortcomings,' a new 'Sex and the City' podcast from Sam Bush (aka @bravohistorian) and Chris Lewis. They're going all-in on our problematic fave — the memories, the men, the fashion, and, of course, Aidan's obsession with KFC. Sam and Chris will recap all 92 episodes of the series, two movies, and whatever the revival is. So grab a cosmo and join Sam and Chris in taking a critical eye to a show that changed television.