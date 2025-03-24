Powered by RND
ShopTalk
Chris Coyier & Dave Rupert
A podcast about web design and development.
  • 657: David Darnes on Web Components and Design Systems
    Show DescriptionDavid Darnes joins us to talk about his work on the Nord design system, writing web components, working with embeds and web components, thoughts on building a progress bar or notification component, keeping design systems and design tools in sync, and tricks for components and variables. Listen on Website →GuestsDavid DarnesGuest's Main URL • Guest's TwitterDesigner, Front-end Developer & Writer. Links Nord Health Ariel Salminen Design Systems WTF Awesome Standalones DesignSystems.wtf SponsorsJellyKeeping up with customer emails shouldn’t feel like flying a 747. Jelly’s team email inbox makes it easy and affordable: one flat price per team, not per user. No surprise bills—just a simple shared inbox that helps your team respond faster, stay organized, and keep customer conversations flowing smoothly. Try Jelly now for free and get 15% off!
    1:04:51
  656: Onboarding Woes, Coloring Links, and AI Slop Theories
    Onboarding users is a lot more difficult than you might think it is, how should links be coloured or styled, keeping web software up to date, why does some AI slop get created in the first place, getting context for why things happened or decisions were made, and our first bullet point dev career story (Steve's version).
    55:21
  655: Conspiracy Theory Theories, View Transitions vs CSS Animations, and Autocomplete
    It's a speed run meeting edition episode and we're talking conspiracy theories, getting hypnotized, disinformation on TikTok vs the news, view transitions vs CSS animations vs the web animation API, follow ups on font-weight and attire, and classic autocomplete vs AI autocomplete.
    45:50
  654: UI + State, AI Missing Context But Adds Browsers, and Scalability on the Web
    UI and state struggles, AI missing important sand context, should we look forward to AI browsers, how bad is the mobile web in 2025, what does scalability with websites actually mean, and is there a role for someone as a project manager with tech insight?
    56:34
  653: Interop 2025, Attributes, and Black Boxes of AI
    We're looking at the Interop 2025 announcements, Dave is hating on (and talking about) attributes, debating better ways to handle color inputs, following up on the implications of AI that is shaped by politics, and Dave mouthblogs the secret black boxes of AI.
About ShopTalk

A podcast about web design and development.
