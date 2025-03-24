657: David Darnes on Web Components and Design Systems
Show DescriptionDavid Darnes joins us to talk about his work on the Nord design system, writing web components, working with embeds and web components, thoughts on building a progress bar or notification component, keeping design systems and design tools in sync, and tricks for components and variables.
David Darnes
Links
Nord Health
Ariel Salminen
Design Systems WTF
Awesome Standalones
DesignSystems.wtf
1:04:51
656: Onboarding Woes, Coloring Links, and AI Slop Theories
Show DescriptionOnboarding users is a lot more difficult than you might think it is, how should links be coloured or styled, keeping web software up to date, why does some AI slop get created in the first place, getting context for why things happened or decisions were made, and our first bullet point dev career story (Steve's version).
Links
Subscribe to us on YouTube!
Riverside: HD Podcast & Video Software | Free Recording & Editing
Automate without limits
CodePen PRO
Link Color Idea
Ludacris Freestyle
Front
Tag, You're It
Watch the video version of this episode
55:21
655: Conspiracy Theory Theories, View Transitions vs CSS Animations, and Autocomplete
Show DescriptionIt's a speed run meeting edition episode and we're talking conspiracy theories, getting hypnotized, disinformation on TikTok vs the news, view transitions vs CSS animations vs the web animation API, follow ups on font-weight and attire, and classic autocomplete vs AI autocomplete.
Links
SubwayTakes (@subwaytakes) | TikTok
Motion - A modern animation library for JavaScript and React
font-weight: 300 considered harmful | CSS-Tricks
45:50
654: UI + State, AI Missing Context But Adds Browsers, and Scalability on the Web
Show DescriptionUI and state struggles, AI missing important sand context, should we look forward to AI browsers, how bad is the mobile web in 2025, what does scalability with websites actually mean, and is there a role for someone as a project manager with tech insight?
Links
Dribbble - Discover the World’s Top Designers & Creative Professionals
UI = f(statesⁿ) - daverupert.com
Welcome to Steam
Thoughts on embedding alternative text metadata into images – Eric Bailey
The Browser Company | Building Arc
Dia from The Browser Company
Perplexity teases a web browser called Comet | TechCrunch
Introducing Operator | OpenAI
Daring Fireball: One Bit of Anecdata That the Web Is Languishing Vis-à-Vis Native Mobile Apps
Sill | Top news shared by the people you trust
56:34
653: Interop 2025, Attributes, and Black Boxes of AI
Show DescriptionWe're looking at the Interop 2025 announcements, Dave is hating on (and talking about) attributes, debating better ways to handle color inputs, following up on the implications of AI that is shaped by politics, and Dave mouthblogs the secret black boxes of AI.
Links
interop/2025/README
CSS Day 2025, 5th & 6th of June, Amsterdam
Interop 2025 | Igalia
Miriam’s post
Robin Sloan’s post
Michelle Barker’s reply
Baldur’s post
Robin’s reply
Baldur’s reply
Jeremy Keith’s reply
TechCrunch article
OpenAI Model Spec
Vale post
Search Engine podcast
GitHub link
