654: UI + State, AI Missing Context But Adds Browsers, and Scalability on the Web

Show DescriptionUI and state struggles, AI missing important sand context, should we look forward to AI browsers, how bad is the mobile web in 2025, what does scalability with websites actually mean, and is there a role for someone as a project manager with tech insight? Listen on Website →Links Dribbble - Discover the World’s Top Designers & Creative Professionals UI = f(statesⁿ) - daverupert.com Welcome to Steam Thoughts on embedding alternative text metadata into images – Eric Bailey The Browser Company | Building Arc Dia from The Browser Company Perplexity teases a web browser called Comet | TechCrunch Introducing Operator | OpenAI Daring Fireball: One Bit of Anecdata That the Web Is Languishing Vis-à-Vis Native Mobile Apps Sill | Top news shared by the people you trust Sponsors