Shootin’ The Que Podcast with Heath Riles

Recapping Season 1 and Answering Mailbag Questions

Welcome to the exciting season finale of the Shootin' The Que Podcast with your hosts, Heath and Candace! Get ready for an epic wrap-up as we bid farewell to an incredible first season. We take a trip down memory lane, revisiting each guest. (1:15) Camera Malfunctions and Learning Podcast (2:00) Mitchell Bedwell (3:00) Henry Evans (5:11) Recap of Springfest (5:55) Shane LeClair (7:39) Finishing at Springfest (8:16) M/W Smokers (9:18) Cary Chasteen (9:50) Brandon O'Guin (11:10) Will MIM be back on the River? (13:25) Will Hair (14:05) John David and John Dalton Wheeler (17:00) Shane LeClair (17:35) Kevin LaRocque (20:51) Andrew Arbogast (23:38) Hey Grill Hey. We're also diving into the mailbag to answer the burning questions sent in by our dedicated fans on social media. (24:45) Mailbag Questions (25:20) Mayo as a binder (26:33) Weber Kettle to smoke St. Louis Ribs without wrapping (27:05) Woods for red meat, poultry, and fish (27:47) Advice for creators (28:38) Go-to sides for family and friends (29:28) Temp for competition chicken and bite through skin (30:47) Who inspired Heath to BBQ (31:55) Did you think your products would be this successful (32:53) Do you always inject ribs (33:40) Biggest thing you had to overcome in BBQ comp world (34:56) What would you pass down to new teams? (39:25) Season 1 wrap up and announcements Don't miss out on this season finale that's sure to leave you craving for more!