Shootin’ The Que Podcast with Heath Riles

Welcome to Shootin’ the Que with Heath Riles, the ultimate podcast for all BBQ and cooking enthusiasts! Get ready to embark on a journey with Heath and his este...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 18
Jake Fullington - BBQ w/ Big Jake, The Future Of Memphis In May, and Mailbag Questions
Jake Fullinton of @bbqwithbigjake joins Heath and Candace in the studio this week as they discuss the future of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, keyboard critics and people's obsession with Jake's age.
heathrilesbbq.com
8/22/2023
38:23
We’re BACK from Key West, FL! - Rub & Tug Invitational Recap
Heath and Candace are back from Key West with a recap of the first annual Rub & Tug Invitational presented by Bear & Burton, the W Sauce guys. The 3 day contest included fishing, lobster diving and a bbq competition all to help raise money for pediatric brain cancer.
2:28 - Driving Golf Carts
3:51 - Chickens
6:40 - Fishing
8:24 - Catching Sharks
10:45 - Deep Sea Fishing VS Key West Fishing
12:30 - Lobster Diving
16:39 - Sandbar
18:09 - Greatest BBQ Experience
20:17 - Max The Meat Guy
21:34 - Rain Storm
25:50 - Drosco
27:00 - Meeting Everyone
29:48 - Belly Flop Contents
32:00 - W Sauce Speedo
33:23 - Awards & The W Sauce Team
8/15/2023
38:25
Nick Woolfolk of the The Great Pig In The Sky, Answering Mailbag Questions
The week on Shootin' The Que, Heath and Candace are joined by Nick Woolfolk from The Great Pig In The Sky. They talk about life on the road and some of their more memorable cooks, with stories about destroyed trailers and the worst Mexican restaurant in Mississippi. The Mailbag segment is back with five brand new listener questions from across our social media.
8/8/2023
46:31
Season 2 Kickoff, The W Sauce Guys Bear & Burton, and Key West Rub & Tug Invitational
Heath and Candace highlight their upcoming trip to Key West for Bear and Burton's Rub & Tug event. They sit down with Bear and Burton to discuss the origins of their hit W Sauce and breakdown the schedule for their 3 day Rub & Tug event, and have a new group of fan questions to answer in their Mail Bag segment.
8/1/2023
40:22
Recapping Season 1 and Answering Mailbag Questions
Welcome to the exciting season finale of the Shootin' The Que Podcast with your hosts, Heath and Candace! Get ready for an epic wrap-up as we bid farewell to an incredible first season.
We take a trip down memory lane, revisiting each guest. (1:15) Camera Malfunctions and Learning Podcast (2:00) Mitchell Bedwell (3:00) Henry Evans (5:11) Recap of Springfest (5:55) Shane LeClair (7:39) Finishing at Springfest (8:16) M/W Smokers (9:18) Cary Chasteen (9:50) Brandon O’Guin (11:10) Will MIM be back on the River? (13:25) Will Hair (14:05) John David and John Dalton Wheeler (17:00) Shane LeClair (17:35) Kevin LaRocque (20:51) Andrew Arbogast (23:38) Hey Grill Hey.
We're also diving into the mailbag to answer the burning questions sent in by our dedicated fans on social media. (24:45) Mailbag Questions (25:20) Mayo as a binder (26:33) Weber Kettle to smoke St. Louis Ribs without wrapping (27:05) Woods for red meat, poultry, and fish (27:47) Advice for creators (28:38) Go-to sides for family and friends (29:28) Temp for competition chicken and bite through skin (30:47) Who inspired Heath to BBQ (31:55) Did you think your products would be this successful (32:53) Do you always inject ribs (33:40) Biggest thing you had to overcome in BBQ comp world (34:56) What would you pass down to new teams? (39:25) Season 1 wrap up and announcements
Don't miss out on this season finale that's sure to leave you craving for more!
Shop Heath Riles BBQ Products at heathrilesbbq.com
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, and YouTube @heathrilesbbq
Welcome to Shootin’ the Que with Heath Riles, the ultimate podcast for all BBQ and cooking enthusiasts! Get ready to embark on a journey with Heath and his esteemed guests as they share invaluable insights, expert tips, and captivating stories from the world of competitive BBQ, home cooking, and everything in between. Whether you’re an aspiring pitmaster looking to perfect your brisket or a backyard grill enthusiast eager to learn the art of outdoor cooking, we’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax, grab your favorite beverage, and get ready to Shoot the Que with Heath Riles.