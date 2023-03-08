Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shattering the System

This is Shattering The System, a podcast hosted by pioneering audio journalist Sonari Glinton. Drawing from his decades covering politics and the economy, Sonar...
Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Ep. 2 - Shattering The System: "They Told Him to Go Away"
    What happens when Black LGBTQ lives don't seem to matter. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/3/2023
    34:14
  • Ep. 1 - Shattering The System: "A West Hollywood True Crime"
    Host Sonari Glinton explores what happens when money, power, and fetishes lead to the demise of two Black men in the heart of West Hollywood. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/3/2023
    27:57
  • Shattering the System Trailer
    This is Shattering The System, a podcast hosted by pioneering audio journalist Sonari Glinton. Drawing from his decades covering politics and the economy, Sonari exposes the systems making it possible for criminals of all kinds to get away with the unthinkable. Though it’s a podcast about crime, this is more than just another true crime podcast. Using expert interviews, evidence, and innovative sound, Sonari unveils the ugly truths baked into our society. This season, he tells the story of what happens in gay Hollywood when gay black men turn up dead. He’ll delve deep into the strange, twisted world of convicted criminal Ed Buck. It’s a case with implications reaching far beyond Hollywood. This is a story not to be missed. Join Sonari as he takes a hard look at what happens when the system isn’t just broken, but shattered.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/28/2023
    2:54

About Shattering the System

This is Shattering The System, a podcast hosted by pioneering audio journalist Sonari Glinton. Drawing from his decades covering politics and the economy, Sonari exposes the systems making it possible for criminals of all kinds to get away with the unthinkable. Though it’s a podcast about crime, this is more than just another true crime podcast. Using expert interviews, evidence, and innovative sound, Sonari unveils the ugly truths baked into our society. This season, he tells the story of what happens in gay Hollywood when gay black men turn up dead. He’ll delve deep into the strange, twisted world of convicted criminal Ed Buck. It’s a case with implications reaching far beyond Hollywood. This is a story not to be missed. Join Sonari as he takes a hard look at what happens when the system isn’t just broken, but shattered.
